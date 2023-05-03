Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908231 | ISIN: US5339001068 | Ticker-Symbol: LNE
Berlin
04.05.23
08:10 Uhr
153,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,65 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
153,00155,0010:32
153,00155,0010:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.05.2023 | 22:36
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.: Lincoln Electric Acquires Powermig Automacão E Soldagem Ltda.

CLEVELAND, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that it has acquired Powermig Automação e Soldagem Ltda. ("Powermig"), a privately held automation engineering firm headquartered in Caxias do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul state, in Brazil. Powermig specializes in designing and engineering industrial welding automation solutions for the heavy industry and transportation sectors and has an annual revenue of approximately USD$15 million.

"We are pleased to welcome the Powermig team into our industry-leading automation portfolio," stated Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln's Chairman, President and CEO. "The addition expands our automation capabilities and allows us to accelerate automation growth in the region as part of our Higher Standard 2025 strategy."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

 
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.
    Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen,
    bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen
    Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu
    verstehen sein kann.