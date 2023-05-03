Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

STAMFORD, Conn., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

For the fiscal 2023 second quarter, Star reported a 5.7 percent decline in revenue to $737.6 million compared with $782.5 million in the prior-year period, reflecting a decrease in total volume sold, partially offset by the impact of acquisitions and other factors.

The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2023 second quarter decreased by 27.8 million gallons, or 18.7 percent, to 121.1 million gallons as the additional volume provided from acquisitions and other factors was more than offset by the impact of extremely warm weather and net customer attrition. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the fiscal 2023 second quarter were 18.7 percent warmer than during the fiscal 2022 second quarter and 21.6 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The second quarter of fiscal 2023 was also the warmest such period in over 100 years within the New York City metropolitan area.

Star's net income declined by $19.3 million in the quarter, to $62.0 million, primarily due to an unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $20.6 million, a $2.3 million increase in interest expense, and lower Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million, partially offset by an $8.6 million decrease in income tax expense.

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5.5 million, to $102.2 million, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, as the decline in home heating oil and propane volume more than offset an increase in per gallon margins and a $14.0 million higher benefit recorded under the Company's weather hedge program. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded a benefit of $12.9 million under its weather hedge - reflecting warmer temperatures - versus a charge of $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

"As the largest provider of home heating oil in the nation, our business is highly dependent on weather - which negatively impacted us this quarter," said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group's President and Chief Executive Officer. "To put this in perspective, not only were temperatures 21.6 percent warmer than normal, but the period was also the warmest in New York City in 123 years; year-to-date, it was the fourth warmest period on record in this key market. While there is nothing we can do to influence mother nature, we are adept at mitigating, to the extent possible, unusual weather swings like this - managing costs and working capital and adjusting short-term investment decisions. At the same time, our weather hedge program has provided an important buffer under such conditions, as has our disciplined approach to controlling operating expenses even in the face of certain inflationary pressures. As we navigate through the remainder of fiscal 2023 I remain confident in our ability to provide the best possible customer experience and bottom line results."

Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

For the six months ended March 31, 2023, Star reported a 9.0 percent increase in total revenue to $1.4 billion compared with $1.3 billion in the prior-year period, reflecting an increase in selling prices in response to higher wholesale product costs, partially offset by a decrease in total volume sold.

The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the first six months of fiscal 2023 decreased by 25.6 million gallons, or 10.8 percent, to 210.3 million gallons as the additional volume provided from acquisitions was more than offset by warmer temperatures, net customer attrition and other factors. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation fiscal year-to-date were 6.9 percent warmer than during the prior-year period and 15.7 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Star's net income declined by $20.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023, to $75.6 million, primarily due to an unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $24.9 million, a $4.4 million increase in interest expense, and lower Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million, partially offset by an $9.0 million decrease in income tax expense.

Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $0.9 million, to $151.2 million, compared to the prior-year period as a decline in home heating oil and propane volume more than offset an increase in per gallon margins and an $11.4 million higher benefit recorded under the Company's weather hedge. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had recorded a benefit of $12.5 million under its weather hedge program versus a benefit of $1.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star's position with regard to the following:

compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;

financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;

ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and

the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.



The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.



REMINDER:

Members of Star's management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, May 4, 2023. The webcast will be accessible on the company's website, at www.stargrouplp.com, and the telephone number for the conference call is 888-346-3470 (or 412-317-5169 for international callers).

About Star Group, L.P.

Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star's complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events, such as the war in the Ukraine, and its impact on wholesale product cost volatility, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer's needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation approaching 40-year highs, uncertain economic conditions, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions, the impact of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and future global health pandemics, on US and global economies, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, increases in interest rates, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Company's Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.

(financials follow)

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,085 $ 14,620 Receivables, net of allowance of $10,795 and $7,755, respectively 259,099 138,252 Inventories 71,732 83,557 Fair asset value of derivative instruments - 16,823 Weather hedge contract receivable 12,500 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,025 32,016 Assets held for sale - 2,995 Total current assets 395,441 288,263 Property and equipment, net 105,559 107,744 Operating lease right-of-use assets 90,325 93,435 Goodwill 254,354 254,110 Intangibles, net 77,538 84,510 Restricted cash 250 250 Captive insurance collateral 68,175 66,662 Deferred charges and other assets, net 15,508 17,501 Total assets $ 1,007,150 $ 912,475 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 41,026 $ 49,061 Revolving credit facility borrowings 69,936 20,276 Fair liability value of derivative instruments 11,516 183 Current maturities of long-term debt 16,500 12,375 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 17,248 17,211 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 162,999 125,561 Unearned service contract revenue 71,363 62,858 Customer credit balances 52,032 93,555 Total current liabilities 442,620 381,080 Long-term debt 139,459 151,709 Long-term operating lease liabilities 78,109 81,385 Deferred tax liabilities, net 13,392 25,620 Other long-term liabilities 15,395 14,766 Partners' capital Common unitholders 336,674 277,177 General partner (3,553 ) (3,656 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (14,946 ) (15,606 ) Total partners' capital 318,175 257,915 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 1,007,150 $ 912,475





STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months

Ended March 31, Six Months

Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per unit data - unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales: Product $ 669,212 $ 712,462 $ 1,239,141 $ 1,123,727 Installations and services 68,405 70,081 146,663 147,086 Total sales 737,617 782,543 1,385,804 1,270,813 Cost and expenses: Cost of product 466,267 492,334 885,360 766,928 Cost of installations and services 68,311 70,136 144,854 144,184 (Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 3,022 (17,615 ) 20,658 (4,212 ) Delivery and branch expenses 95,942 107,486 193,878 196,475 Depreciation and amortization expenses 7,626 8,081 15,463 16,529 General and administrative expenses 6,698 5,902 13,554 12,578 Finance charge income (1,764 ) (1,026 ) (3,083 ) (1,538 ) Operating income 91,515 117,245 115,120 139,869 Interest expense, net (4,963 ) (2,729 ) (9,237 ) (4,787 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (258 ) (237 ) (587 ) (476 ) Income before income taxes 86,294 114,279 105,296 134,606 Income tax expense 24,253 32,900 29,716 38,738 Net income $ 62,041 $ 81,379 $ 75,580 $ 95,868 General Partner's interest in net income 562 697 684 819 Limited Partners' interest in net income $ 61,479 $ 80,682 $ 74,896 $ 95,049 Per unit data (Basic and Diluted): Net income available to limited partners $ 1.72 $ 2.14 $ 2.09 $ 2.49 Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings 0.30 0.39 0.35 0.44 Basic and diluted income per Limited Partner Unit: $ 1.42 $ 1.75 $ 1.74 $ 2.05 Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding

(Basic and Diluted) 35,653 37,634 35,786 38,218





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months

Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net income $ 62,041 $ 81,379 Plus: Income tax expense 24,253 32,900 Amortization of debt issuance costs 258 237 Interest expense, net 4,963 2,729 Depreciation and amortization 7,626 8,081 EBITDA 99,141 125,326 (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 3,022 (17,615 ) Adjusted EBITDA 102,163 107,711 Add / (subtract) Income tax expense (24,253 ) (32,900 ) Interest expense, net (4,963 ) (2,729 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 3,722 2,455 Increase in accounts receivables (9,600 ) (86,269 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 40,326 (1,660 ) Decrease in customer credit balances (27,068 ) (36,409 ) Change in deferred taxes (11,155 ) 5,229 Change in other operating assets and liabilities 9,736 4,996 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 78,908 $ (39,576 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,013 ) $ (6,469 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (77,401 ) $ 42,488 Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 121,100 148,900 Other petroleum products 33,200 36,300 Total all products 154,300 185,200

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) Six Months

Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net income $ 75,580 $ 95,868 Plus: Income tax expense 29,716 38,738 Amortization of debt issuance costs 587 476 Interest expense, net 9,237 4,787 Depreciation and amortization 15,463 16,529 EBITDA 130,583 156,398 (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 20,658 (4,212 ) Adjusted EBITDA 151,241 152,186 Add / (subtract) Income tax expense (29,716 ) (38,738 ) Interest expense, net (9,237 ) (4,787 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 4,768 2,167 Increase in accounts receivables (124,764 ) (165,063 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 11,609 (18,048 ) Decrease in customer credit balances (41,768 ) (50,913 ) Change in deferred taxes (12,379 ) 4,545 Change in other operating assets and liabilities 36,413 13,210 Net cash used in operating activities $ (13,833 ) $ (105,441 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (4,099 ) $ (13,503 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 25,397 $ 131,859 Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 210,300 235,900 Other petroleum products 68,800 75,600 Total all products 279,100 311,500



