WKN: A2DR4T | ISIN: US78413P1012 | Ticker-Symbol: SQZ
Frankfurt
04.05.23
08:05 Uhr
7,050 Euro
-0,100
-1,40 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,25010:31
7,1007,25009:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.05.2023 | 22:30
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.: SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the "Company" or "SEACOR Marine"), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

SEACOR Marine's consolidated operating revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $60.0 million, operating income was $0.2 million, and direct vessel profit ("DVP")(1) was $22.7 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $45.6 million, operating loss of $17.1 million, and DVP of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, and consolidated operating revenues of $57.9 million, operating loss of $10.5 million, and DVP of $13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Notable first quarter items include:

  • 31.5% improvement in revenues from the first quarter of 2022 and a 3.5% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Average utilization rate of 76%, the highest for a first quarter since 2014, a 6.0% improvement from the first quarter of 2022, and flat from the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Average day rates of $14,314, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2015, a 26.5% improvement from the first quarter of 2022, and a 3.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • DVP margin increased 272.4% from the first quarter of 2022 and increased 67.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, net loss was $9.6 million ($0.36 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the first quarter of 2022 of $14.8 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, first quarter 2023 results compare to a net loss of $13.3 million ($0.50 loss per basic and diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

"The Company's first quarter demonstrated the building momentum in this cyclical recovery and was our fifth consecutive quarter of improved average day rates. Additionally, the first quarter produced higher revenues and DVP than each quarter of 2022, despite being the historically slowest quarterly period of activity.

The increase in DVP was primarily due to higher rates and utilization as well as lower operating expenses. This improvement demonstrates our ability to execute on the re-pricing opportunities in the market as contracts roll off from prior cycle commitments. All business segments and asset classes made positive contributions, despite the seasonally lower levels of activity in the first quarter and one of our premium liftboats in the US remaining offhire for previously reported extended repairs.

On April 21, 2023, the Company announced it was exploring a potential offering of new USD denominated 5-year senior secured bonds. The Company has determined not to pursue the bond offering at this time as the indicative terms and conditions were not sufficiently attractive for the Company. In the third and fourth quarter of 2022 the Company extended the maturity of its main senior secured and unsecured debt facilities to 2026, which has provided us with the flexibility needed to opportunistically pursue refinancing opportunities as the cycle evolves in order to ensure optimal terms and conditions for the Company.

I remain optimistic about 2023, as evidenced by the Company's performance in the first quarter and the increased demand across all segments of our business."
___________________

(1)Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, "DVP") is the Company's measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company's global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.


SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine's vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management's expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and are described in the Company's filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine's website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,
2023 2022
Operating Revenues $59,973 $45,591
Costs and Expenses:
Operating 37,273 39,496
Administrative and general 11,632 9,924
Lease expense 720 1,060
Depreciation and amortization 13,762 14,371
63,387 64,851
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 3,599 2,139
Operating Income (Loss) 185 (17,121)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income 460 29
Interest expense (8,788) (6,627)
Derivative losses, net - (34)
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net (825) 821
(9,153) (5,811)
Loss Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (8,968) (22,932)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,157 (2,421)
Loss Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (10,125) (20,511)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 536 5,674
Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $(9,589) $(14,837)
Net Loss Per Share:
Basic $(0.36) $(0.56)
Diluted (0.36) (0.56)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic 26,822,391 26,379,293
Diluted 26,822,391 26,379,293


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day $14,314 $13,794 $13,340 $12,149 $11,312
Fleet Utilization 76% 76% 79% 77% 70%
Fleet Available Days 5,071 5,244 5,336 5,311 5,400
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $55,415 $54,789 $56,500 $49,504 $42,741
Bareboat charter 360 376 332 48 618
Other marine services 4,198 2,761 2,959 4,465 2,232
59,973 57,926 59,791 54,017 45,591
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 19,803 20,849 20,152 18,346 18,435
Repairs and maintenance 6,011 8,948 7,377 8,380 6,791
Drydocking 13 1,667 5,046 6,474 4,973
Insurance and loss reserves 2,789 3,381 2,850 2,545 1,186
Fuel, lubes and supplies 4,819 5,794 5,416 4,350 3,729
Other 3,838 3,699 3,165 4,050 4,382
37,273 44,338 44,006 44,145 39,496
Direct Vessel Profit (1) 22,700 13,588 15,785 9,872 6,095
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense 720 633 1,168 1,008 1,060
Administrative and general 11,632 10,799 9,978 10,210 9,924
Depreciation and amortization 13,762 13,624 13,754 14,208 14,371
26,114 25,056 24,900 25,426 25,355
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 3,599 1,017 (1,783) 25 2,139
Operating Income (Loss) 185 (10,451) (10,898) (15,529) (17,121)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income 460 688 (123) 190 29
Interest expense (8,788) (8,456) (7,634) (6,989) (6,627)
Derivative gains (losses), net - - 1 33 (34)
Gain on debt extinguishment - 10,429 - - -
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net (825) (2,646) 2,314 1,170 821
Other, net - 137 659 (41) -
(9,153) 152 (4,783) (5,637) (5,811)
Loss from Operations Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies (8,968) (10,299) (15,681) (21,166) (22,932)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,157 4,219 8,418 (1,634) (2,421)
Loss from Operations Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies (10,125) (14,518) (24,099) (19,532) (20,511)
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 536 1,176 (254) 415 5,674
Net Loss (9,589) (13,342) (24,353) (19,117) (14,837)
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries - - (2) 3 -
Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $(9,589) $(13,342) $(24,351) $(19,120) $(14,837)
Net Loss Per Share:
Basic $(0.36) $(0.50) $(0.91) $(0.72) $(0.56)
Diluted $(0.36) $(0.50) $(0.91) $(0.72) $(0.56)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic 26,822 26,728 26,728 26,665 26,379
Diluted 26,822 26,728 26,728 26,665 26,379
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 28,428 28,142 28,142 28,145 28,083

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ("DVP") BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $18,359 $22,563 $21,551 $17,792 $15,595
Fleet utilization 35% 57% 58% 43% 38%
Fleet available days 1,015 1,288 1,363 1,277 1,314
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 112 108 199 284 205
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 211 242 259 313 404
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $6,564 $16,574 $17,075 $9,759 $7,864
Other marine services 3,842 2,916 2,161 2,399 2,052
10,406 19,490 19,236 12,158 9,916
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 6,535 7,262 7,243 5,773 4,923
Repairs and maintenance 1,194 2,666 2,002 1,280 1,101
Drydocking 43 472 1,549 4,090 2,867
Insurance and loss reserves 1,041 2,022 1,382 1,198 229
Fuel, lubes and supplies 783 746 1,143 794 662
Other 223 416 314 281 224
9,819 13,584 13,633 13,416 10,006
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $587 $5,906 $5,603 $(1,258) $(90)
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense $136 $138 $278 $295 $287
Depreciation and amortization 3,535 3,912 4,332 4,562 4,638
Africa and Europe
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $12,835 $11,241 $11,813 $11,279 $10,006
Fleet utilization 87% 82% 91% 85% 82%
Fleet available days 1,710 1,656 1,629 1,567 1,499
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 118 125 37 58 163
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $18,996 $15,299 $17,551 $14,930 $12,280
Other marine services (834) (679) 60 1,072 (616)
18,162 14,620 17,611 16,002 11,664
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 4,505 4,680 4,694 3,526 3,536
Repairs and maintenance 2,553 2,902 2,110 2,638 1,579
Drydocking 1,184 678 383 134 1,144
Insurance and loss reserves 318 366 359 329 124
Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,215 2,775 2,284 1,490 1,473
Other 1,690 1,896 1,580 1,871 1,828
12,465 13,297 11,410 9,988 9,684
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $5,697 $1,323 $6,201 $6,014 $1,980
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense $429 $378 $455 $456 $402
Depreciation and amortization 3,925 3,683 3,461 3,306 3,258


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ("DVP") BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $13,562 $11,090 $9,507 $9,673 $9,882
Fleet utilization 82% 75% 79% 87% 77%
Fleet available days 1,440 1,533 1,564 1,651 1,800
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 76 132 252 160 153
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status - - - - 90
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $16,028 $12,802 $11,712 $13,906 $13,660
Other marine services (142) (66) 319 460 49
15,886 12,736 12,031 14,366 13,709
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 4,841 5,270 5,384 5,691 6,031
Repairs and maintenance 677 1,958 1,776 2,545 1,832
Drydocking (1,095) 244 3,113 2,250 962
Insurance and loss reserves 1,185 821 762 748 507
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,142 1,335 1,426 1,318 1,010
Other 1,327 915 878 1,213 1,627
8,077 10,543 13,339 13,765 11,969
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $7,809 $2,193 $(1,308) $601 $1,740
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense $76 $52 $35 $38 $31
Depreciation and amortization 3,688 3,783 3,974 4,229 4,345
Latin America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $16,229 $14,009 $14,010 $14,263 $13,450
Fleet utilization 94% 94% 93% 94% 85%
Fleet available days 906 767 780 816 787
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 22 14 12 6 59
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $13,827 $10,114 $10,162 $10,909 $8,937
Bareboat charter 360 376 332 48 618
Other marine services 1,332 590 419 534 747
15,519 11,080 10,913 11,491 10,302
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 3,922 3,637 2,831 3,356 3,945
Repairs and maintenance 1,587 1,422 1,489 1,917 2,279
Drydocking (119) 273 1 - -
Insurance and loss reserves 245 172 347 270 326
Fuel, lubes and supplies 679 938 563 748 584
Other 598 472 393 685 703
6,912 6,914 5,624 6,976 7,837
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $8,607 $4,166 $5,289 $4,515 $2,465
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense $79 $65 $400 $219 $340
'Depreciation and amortization 2,614 2,246 1,987 2,111 2,130


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022
AHTS
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $9,244 $9,254 $8,848 $8,887 $8,908
Fleet utilization 81% 80% 67% 66% 66%
Fleet available days 391 460 552 546 540
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 45 - 92 56 2
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 31 92 92 131 180
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $2,915 $3,406 $3,256 $3,191 $3,188
Other marine services (152) (168) (183) (143) (160)
2,763 3,238 3,073 3,048 3,028
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel $995 $1,220 $1,022 $1,050 $1,136
Repairs and maintenance 216 331 304 566 293
Drydocking 420 6 28 (30) (7)
Insurance and loss reserves 68 94 150 146 (137)
Fuel, lubes and supplies 476 259 399 215 144
Other 295 283 228 435 439
2,470 2,193 2,131 2,382 1,868
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense $331 $300 $450 $450 $449
Depreciation and amortization 298 300 494 495 494
FSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $10,609 $9,905 $9,907 $9,201 $8,621
Fleet utilization 91% 86% 90% 85% 80%
Fleet available days 2,070 2,116 2,116 2,126 2,160
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 66 146 103 108 167
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 90 58 75 91 90
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $19,988 $18,062 $18,837 $16,525 $14,900
Other marine services (377) (224) (15) (174) (254)
19,611 17,838 18,822 16,351 14,646
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel $4,861 $5,140 $5,289 $4,880 $5,070
Repairs and maintenance 1,867 2,957 2,738 2,458 1,800
Drydocking 128 1,434 656 (201) 1,277
Insurance and loss reserves 334 453 410 372 260
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,382 1,797 1,572 1,187 1,544
Other 1,236 1,638 1,284 1,311 1,941
9,808 13,419 11,949 10,007 11,892
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization 4,946 4,972 4,972 5,010 4,945


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022
PSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $14,827 $13,519 $13,772 $13,422 $12,188
Fleet utilization 70% 69% 78% 86% 72%
Fleet available days 1,800 1,840 1,840 1,820 1,800
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 124 142 152 26 233
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $18,800 $17,194 $19,687 $20,983 $15,823
Bareboat charter 360 376 332 48 618
Other marine services 840 222 720 575 44
20,000 17,792 20,739 21,606 16,485
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel $8,849 $8,961 $8,427 $7,889 $8,193
Repairs and maintenance 3,475 2,998 2,839 3,184 3,701
Drydocking 609 770 1,025 (32) 1,302
Insurance and loss reserves 419 552 734 551 428
Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,331 2,842 2,038 1,701 1,434
Other 2,314 1,420 1,275 1,631 1,348
17,997 17,543 16,338 14,924 16,406
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense $- $- $332 $154 $291
Depreciation and amortization 4,262 4,099 3,810 3,785 3,786
Specialty
Time Charter Statistics:
Fleet available days - - - - 90
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status - - - - 90
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel $- $- $- $- $1
Insurance and loss reserves - - - - 2
Fuel, lubes and supplies - - - - 2
Other - - - - 11
- - - - 16


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022
Liftboats
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked $33,936 $31,717 $27,447 $24,712 $22,416
Fleet utilization 50% 61% 65% 44% 49%
Fleet available days 810 828 828 819 810
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 94 90 154 318 179
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 90 92 92 91 134
Operating Revenues:
Time charter $13,712 $16,127 $14,720 $8,805 $8,830
Other marine services 2,776 1,842 1,421 3,283 1,463
16,488 17,969 16,141 12,088 10,293
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel $5,068 $5,520 $5,419 $4,515 $4,035
Repairs and maintenance 499 2,674 1,560 2,132 1,012
Drydocking (1,141) (543) 3,337 6,737 2,401
Insurance and loss reserves 1,907 2,271 1,552 1,548 1,215
Fuel, lubes and supplies 619 896 1,408 1,230 605
Other (28) 359 387 655 644
6,924 11,177 13,663 16,817 9,912
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization 4,214 4,210 4,429 4,870 4,964
Other Activity
Operating Revenues:
Other marine services $1,111 $1,089 $1,016 $924 $1,139
1,111 1,089 1,016 924 1,139
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel $30 $8 $(5) $12 $-
Repairs and maintenance (46) (12) (64) 40 (15)
Drydocking (3) - - - -
Insurance and loss reserves 61 11 4 (72) (582)
Fuel, lubes and supplies 11 - (1) 17 -
Other 21 (1) (9) 18 (1)
74 6 (75) 15 (598)
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense $389 $333 $386 $404 $320
Depreciation and amortization 42 43 49 48 182


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $40,570 $39,963 $47,514 $22,608 $36,315
Restricted cash 3,082 3,082 3,296 3,296 3,596
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts 60,114 54,388 58,572 55,276 49,238
Other 11,913 7,638 6,647 7,437 8,799
Note receivable 10,000 15,000 20,000 - -
Tax receivable 445 578 79 79 1,238
Inventories 2,207 2,123 2,059 1,723 1,297
Prepaid expenses and other 3,233 3,054 4,700 5,391 3,724
Assets held for sale - 6,750 6,000 - -
Total current assets 131,564 132,576 148,867 95,810 104,207
Property and Equipment:
Historical cost 969,328 967,683 992,423 1,000,147 1,006,873
Accumulated depreciation (324,197) (310,778) (321,898) (325,091) (316,444)
645,131 656,905 670,525 675,056 690,429
Construction in progress 8,540 8,111 8,422 15,576 15,550
Net property and equipment 653,671 665,016 678,947 690,632 705,979
Right-of-use asset - operating leases 5,984 6,206 4,419 5,686 6,238
Right-of-use asset - finance leases 6,654 6,813 6,972 7,131 7,290
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies 3,594 3,024 1,901 75,923 76,860
Other assets 2,079 1,995 1,887 1,932 2,057
Total assets $803,546 $815,630 $842,993 $877,114 $902,631
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $1,764 $2,358 $1,792 $2,010 $2,073
Current portion of finance lease liabilities 563 468 374 282 190
Current portion of long-term debt 60,523 61,512 57,567 33,398 32,708
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 44,255 37,954 36,248 39,262 32,585
Due to SEACOR Holdings 264 264 264 264 264
Other current liabilities 20,185 18,869 22,032 22,171 23,723
Total current liabilities 127,554 121,425 118,277 97,387 91,543
Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,474 4,739 3,759 4,026 4,420
Long-term finance lease liabilities 6,644 6,781 6,916 7,050 7,183
Long-term debt 254,450 260,119 282,556 318,699 326,264
Conversion option liability on convertible senior notes - - - 1 34
Deferred income taxes 39,120 40,779 39,823 33,743 37,153
Deferred gains and other liabilities 2,264 2,641 2,692 2,701 2,990
Total liabilities 434,506 436,484 454,023 463,607 469,587
Equity:
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders' equity:
Common stock 279 272 272 272 269
Additional paid-in capital 467,896 466,669 465,449 464,222 463,138
Accumulated deficit (102,700) (93,111) (79,769) (55,418) (37,744)
Shares held in treasury (4,119) (1,852) (1,852) (1,852) (1,792)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 7,363 6,847 4,549 5,960 8,853
368,719 378,825 388,649 413,184 432,724
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 321 321 321 323 320
Total equity 369,040 379,146 388,970 413,507 433,044
Total liabilities and equity $803,546 $815,630 $842,993 $877,114 $902,631


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Loss $(9,589) $(13,342) $(24,353) $(19,117) $(14,837)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 13,762 13,624 13,754 14,208 14,371
Deferred financing costs amortization 418 (997) 350 364 291
Stock-based compensation expense 1,227 1,220 1,227 1,076 1,074
Debt discount amortization 1,558 1,449 1,817 1,736 1,691
Allowance for credit losses (104) 11 (53) 701 (170)
(Gain) loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments (3,599) (1,017) 1,783 (25) (2,139)
Gain on debt extinguishment - (12,700) - - -
Derivative losses (gains) - - (1) (33) 34
Interest on finance lease 72 73 73 73 25
Settlements on derivative transactions, net 154 33 (131) (278) (373)
Currency losses (gains) 825 2,646 (2,314) (1,170) (821)
Deferred income taxes (1,659) 957 6,079 (3,410) (3,529)
Equity (earnings) losses (536) (1,176) 254 (415) (5,674)
Dividends received from equity investees - 74 1,096 1,162 725
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts receivables (9,857) 2,304 (2,384) (4,476) 3,904
Other assets 45 3,296 966 (1,539) (164)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,731 769 (4,900) 4,925 6,707
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (552) (2,776) (6,737) (6,218) 1,115
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (470) (185) (240) (17) (20)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 7,611 53 - 1,371 5,310
Net investing activities in property and equipment 7,141 (132) (240) 1,354 5,290
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees - - 177 175 176
Proceeds from sale of investment in equity investees - - 66,000 - -
Notes due from others - - (28,831) - -
Principal payments on notes due from others 5,000 5,000 8,831 - -
Net cash provided by investing activities 12,141 4,868 45,937 1,529 5,466
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt (8,608) (7,470) (14,182) (9,152) (7,348)
Payments on debt extinguishment cost - (2,271) - - -
Payments on finance leases (114) (114) (114) (114) (9)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6 - - 11 140
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting and director share awards (2,266) - - (60) (672)
Net cash used in financing activities (10,982) (9,855) (14,296) (9,315) (7,889)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents - (2) 2 (3) (1)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 607 (7,765) 24,906 (14,007) (1,309)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 43,045 50,810 25,904 39,911 41,220
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $43,652 $43,045 $50,810 $25,904 $39,911


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

Owned Leased-in Managed Total
March 31, 2023
AHTS 3 1 - 4
FSV 22 1 2 25
PSV 21 - - 21
Liftboats 9 - - 9
55 2 2 59
December 31, 2022
AHTS 3 2 - 5
FSV 22 1 2 25
PSV 21 - - 21
Liftboats 9 - - 9
55 3 2 60



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
