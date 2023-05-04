Stratio BD strengthens unwavering commitment to information security with ISO 27001 certification

The augmented data fabric specialist also achieves certification from Spain's National Security Scheme, highlighting its commitment to the highest standard of information security management.

LONDON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global data fabric specialist Stratio BD has today announced that it has received ISO 27001 certification for its Augmented Data Fabric product, achieving the world's most distinguished standard for information security management.

The prestigious accreditation highlights Stratio BD's commitment to maintaining the highest information security and data protection standards to support its growing global customer base particularly within the finance, retail, insurance and public administration industries.

As part of the certification process, a third-party auditor thoroughly assessed Stratio BD's Information Security Management System (ISMS) to ensure it meets rigorous requirements.

It was concluded that Stratio BD's Data Fabric platform is following the appropriate and effective controls to prevent and manage cyber security threats and risks, ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information at all times to its customers. The accreditation means the scale-up's product now ranks alongside industry titans when it comes to data security.

ISO 27001 is an information security standard published jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It is the only auditable international standard that defines the requirements of an information security management system.

The news comes as the Madrid, Spain-headquartered company also announced it has achieved certification by Spain's National Security Scheme (ENS), gaining a mandatory status by the Spanish government for technology companies that offer their services to public entities.

Stratio BD, which achieved 40 per cent growth last year alone, has been universally recognised by analysts including Gartner and Forrester as an International Cool Vendor for its innovative data fabric product.

Following completion of its EUR 65 million Series C round led by InfraVia Capital Partners late last year, the company has officially launched in France and plans to launch in the UK in the coming weeks. Both new locations are part of a wider international expansion project to cultivate localised teams and physical offices to be closer to their expanding global customer base.

Boasting a plethora of major corporate clients including Santander, Barclays, BBVA and Carrefour, Stratio BD's Augmented Data Fabric product provides businesses with a composable data management solution, enabling governance, virtualisation, and machine learning to multiply the productivity of companies that use it, reducing costs and time to a fraction of what they used to need.

Oscar Mendez-Soto, CEO and Founder, said: "Today, risks to data are top of mind for many organisations around the world irrespective of size or industry, and these two accreditations shows that we are committed to managing and protecting our client's most sensitive information to the highest standard.

"Our customers in the banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and energy industries - among many others - need the tools to manage cosmic amounts of data often in real time in order to launch new, highly-personalised services for their clients. Our data management tool enables them to do just that all within one highly safe and secure platform, helping leading corporations around the world unlock true value from their data and make better, more informed decisions that benefit the bottom line."



