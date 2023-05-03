Stoneridge, Inc.: Stoneridge Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

FIRST QUARTER REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTPERFORM PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED EXPECTATIONS

REAFFIRMING 2023 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

2023 First Quarter Results

Sales of $241.3 million

Adjusted sales of $232.2 million

Gross profit of $42.8 million

Adjusted gross profit of $43.0 million (18.5% of adjusted sales)

Operating loss of $(4.0) million

Adjusted operating loss of $(3.4) million ((1.5)% of adjusted sales)

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million (1.5% of adjusted sales)

Loss per share ("EPS") of $(0.27)

Adjusted loss per share of $(0.25)

Reaffirming 2023 Full-year Guidance

Adjusted EPS of $(0.10) - $0.10 (break-even midpoint)

Adjusted sales of $960.0 - $990.0 million

Adjusted gross margin of 20.5% - 21.25%

Adjusted operating margin of 1.5% - 2.25%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3% - 5.9% ( $50.9 - $58.4 million )

Updating adjusted tax expense guidance to $3.0 to $4.0 million (mid-point improvement of $1.5 million expected to largely be offset by incremental interest expense)

NOVI, Mich., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, with sales of $241.3 million and loss per share of $(0.27) . Adjusted sales for the first quarter were $232.2 million and adjusted EPS was $(0.25) . Sales were adjusted to normalize the impact of electronic component spot buys recovered from customers of $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The exhibits attached hereto provide reconciliation detail on this and all other normalizing adjustments of Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.

For the first quarter of 2023, Stoneridge reported gross profit of $42.8 million and adjusted gross profit of $43 .0 million (18.5% of adjusted sales). Operating loss was $(4.0) million and adjusted operating loss was $(3.4) million ((1.5)% of adjusted sales). Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million (1.5% of adjusted sales).

Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, commented, "Our first quarter financial performance exceeded the expectations that we outlined on our fourth quarter earnings call for both adjusted revenue and adjusted earnings per share primarily driven by strong revenue growth in our commercial vehicle end-markets and effective management of operating costs. We remain focused on operational excellence within our manufacturing facilities to drive gross margin improvement. Similarly, we expect margin expansion as we progress through the year as we finalize customer price agreements, recognize fixed cost leverage on revenue growth and focus on continued structural cost reductions."

Zizelman continued, "Despite continued macroeconomic challenges in the first quarter of 2023, we remained focused on executing on our long-term growth strategy. In Control Devices, our first drive clutch actuator program, often referred to as the e-axle disconnect actuator, is one of the enabling technologies on the recently announced Corvette E-Ray. This actuator helps to enable the first electric all-wheel drive system that works in tandem with a V8 engine to optimize performance and represents another step forward in our powertrain electrification and actuation strategy. Similarly, we continued to make progress with our MirrorEye platform, focusing on our first OEM program in North America that launched in mid-April. Utilizing our existing platform, this system is unique in that it includes the camera embedded in a smaller production mirror to comply with the NHTSA requirements. These products showcase the execution of our long-term strategy across our entire portfolio as we continue to provide industry leading technologies to our customers."

First Quarter in Review

Control Devices sales totaled $86.7 million, an increase of 2.0% relative to sales in the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes in the North America passenger vehicle end-market, including incremental revenue from high demand actuation programs, partially offset by reductions in customer production volumes in China end-markets, particularly in the beginning of the quarter. First quarter adjusted operating margin was 1.6%, a 640 basis point reduction relative to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher material costs as a result of unfavorable product mix and inflation, increased labor costs and relatively higher SG&A costs primarily due to a one-time favorable legal settlement recognized in the first quarter of 2022.

Electronics adjusted sales totaled $140.5 million, an increase of 29.8% relative to sales in the first quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by higher sales volumes in the commercial vehicle end-markets, including incremental sales from the ramp-up of recently-launched programs. This growth was partially offset by lower sales volume in the European off-highway vehicle end-market, primarily in the beginning of the quarter, and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency relative to the first quarter of 2022. First quarter adjusted operating margin was 1.2%, an improvement of 370 basis points relative to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to increased contribution margin from higher sales, offset by an increase in material costs due to unfavorable foreign currency impact and inflation.

Stoneridge Brazil sales were $14.3 million, an increase of 18.4% relative to sales in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher sales in OEM products. First quarter adjusted operating margin was 9.4%, an improvement of approximately 500 basis points, primarily due to contribution on higher sales.

Cash and Debt Balances

As of March 31, 2023, Stoneridge had cash and cash equivalents balances totaling $35.2 million . Total debt as of March 31, 2023 was $168.8 million .

The Company remains in compliance with the amended credit facility and expects to remain in compliance for the remainder of the year as financial performance is expected to continue to improve resulting in reduced leverage ratios.

The Company continues to focus on operating performance and working capital improvement to drive cash performance. As a result, the Company continues to expect that the net debt to EBITDA ratio will return to a more normalized level by the end of 2023 and is targeting a long-term net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio under 2.5x.

2023 Outlook

The Company reaffirmed its 2023 full-year guidance including adjusted sales guidance of $960.0 million to $990.0 million, adjusted gross margin guidance of 20.5% to 21.25%, adjusted operating margin guidance of 1.5% to 2.25% and adjusted EBITDA of $50.9 million to $58.4 million or 5.3% - 5.9% of adjusted sales.

The Company also reaffirmed full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance of $(0.10) to $0.10 . The Company is reducing its full-year adjusted tax expense expectations to $3.0 million - $4.0 million . This represents a midpoint reduction of $1.5 million that is expected to be partially offset by incremental interest expense.

Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, commented "First quarter performance exceeded our previously provided expectations from both an adjusted revenue and adjusted EPS perspective, putting us in a good position to achieve our full-year 2023 guidance. As a result, we are reaffirming our full-year guidance with some relatively minor and offsetting adjustments to expected tax and interest expense."

Horvath concluded, "We remain focused on operational excellence within our manufacturing facilities to drive gross margin improvement as well as continued price negotiations with our customers to offset incremental input costs including material and labor-related costs. Similarly, we expect to carefully manage our cost structure to ensure that the revenue growth we expect for the remainder of the year drives earnings performance going forward."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains information about the Company's financial results that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. The provision of these non-GAAP financial measures for 2023 and 2022 is not intended to indicate that Stoneridge is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those non-GAAP financial measures, and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the Company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably predict.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position and results of operations. In particular, management believes that adjusted sales, adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income (loss) and margin, adjusted loss before tax, adjusted net loss, adjusted earnings, loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted tax expense (benefit) and adjusted tax rate are useful measures in assessing the Company's financial performance by excluding certain items that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance or that may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing operating activities. Management also believes that these measures are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's results of operations and provide improved comparability between fiscal periods.

Adjusted sales, adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income (loss) and margin, adjusted loss before tax, adjusted net loss, adjusted loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted tax expense (benefit), adjusted tax rate should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for sales, gross profit, operating income (loss), loss before tax, net loss, loss per share, tax expense (benefit), tax rate, cash provided by operating activities or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 35,165

$ 54,798 Accounts receivable, less reserves of $853 and $962, respectively

175,666

158,155 Inventories, net

168,701

152,580 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

43,604

44,018 Total current assets

423,136

409,551 Long-term assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

107,591

104,643 Intangible assets, net

45,585

45,508 Goodwill

34,659

34,225 Operating lease right-of-use asset

13,352

13,762 Investments and other long-term assets, net

46,415

44,416 Total long-term assets

247,602

242,554 Total assets

$ 670,738

$ 652,105









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current portion of debt

$ 1,456

$ 1,450 Accounts payable

131,996

110,202 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

68,547

66,040 Total current liabilities

201,999

177,692 Long-term liabilities:







Revolving credit facility

167,393

167,802 Deferred income taxes

8,310

8,498 Operating lease long-term liability

10,043

10,594 Other long-term liabilities

6,750

6,577 Total long-term liabilities

192,496

193,471 Shareholders' equity:







Preferred Shares, without par value, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued

-

- Common Shares, without par value, 60,000 shares authorized, 28,966 and 28,966

shares issued and 27,513 and 27,341 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively, with no stated value

-

- Additional paid-in capital

225,956

232,758 Common Shares held in treasury, 1,453 and 1,625 shares at March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively, at cost

(44,717)

(50,366) Retained earnings

194,306

201,692 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(99,302)

(103,142) Total shareholders' equity

276,243

280,942 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 670,738

$ 652,105

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022









Net sales

$ 241,325

$ 221,058 Costs and expenses:







Cost of goods sold

198,523

179,615 Selling, general and administrative

29,863

27,399 Design and development

16,968

17,028 Operating loss

(4,029)

(2,984) Interest expense, net

2,746

1,786 Equity in loss of investee

171

81 Other expense, net

1,148

1,331 Loss before income taxes

(8,094)

(6,182) (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(708)

1,493 Net loss

$ (7,386)

$ (7,675)









Loss per share:







Basic

$ (0.27)

$ (0.28) Diluted

$ (0.27)

$ (0.28)









Weighted-average shares outstanding:







Basic

27,349

27,199 Diluted

27,349

27,199

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands)

2023

2022









OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$ (7,386)

$ (7,675) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:







Depreciation

6,573

6,877 Amortization, including accretion and write-off of deferred financing costs

1,946

2,357 Deferred income taxes

(2,536)

(605) Loss of equity method investee

171

81 Gain on sale of fixed assets

(886)

(94) Share-based compensation expense

69

1,098 Excess tax deficiency related to share-based compensation expense

34

265 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(16,833)

(6,129) Inventories, net

(15,228)

(9,812) Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,943

(12,842) Accounts payable

21,264

6,581 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,687

87 Net cash used for operating activities

(9,182)

(19,811)









INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures, including intangibles

(10,110)

(7,368) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

1,355

132 Net cash used for investing activities

(8,755)

(7,236)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Revolving credit facility borrowings

8,000

- Revolving credit facility payments

(8,568)

(16,000) Proceeds from issuance of debt

8,148

9,834 Repayments of debt

(8,475)

(10,311) Repurchase of Common Shares to satisfy employee tax withholding

(1,224)

(669) Net cash used for financing activities

(2,119)

(17,146)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

423

34 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(19,633)

(44,159) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

54,798

85,547









Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 35,165

$ 41,388









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest, net

$ 2,494

$ 1,435 Cash paid for income taxes, net

$ 2,611

$ 1,491

Regulation G Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Reconciliation to US GAAP

Exhibit 1 - Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS

(USD in millions, except EPS) Q1 2023

Q1 2023 EPS Net Loss $ (7.4)

$ (0.27)







Add: After-Tax Business Realignment Costs 1.0

0.04 Less: After-Tax Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets (0.6)

(0.02) Add: After-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs 0.1

- Adjusted Net Loss $ (6.9)

$ (0.25)

Exhibit 2 - Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(USD in millions) Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023 Income (Loss) Before Tax $ (6.2)

$ (6.9)

$ 1.7

$ 0.7

$ (8.1)



















Interest expense, net 1.8

1.2

1.8

2.2

2.7 Depreciation and amortization 8.7

8.5

8.3

8.2

8.3 EBITDA $ 4.3

$ 2.8

$ 11.8

$ 11.1

$ 3.0



















Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs -

-

0.3

-

1.3 Less: Pre-Tax Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets -

-

-

-

(0.8) Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs -

-

-

-

0.1 Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Tax Credits, Net -

(0.6)

-

-

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.3

$ 2.3

$ 12.1

$ 11.1

$ 3.6

Exhibit 3 - Adjusted Gross Profit

(USD in millions) Q1 2022

Q1 2023 Gross Profit $ 41.4

$ 42.8







Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs -

0.2 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 41.4

$ 43.0

Exhibit 4 - Adjusted Operating Loss

(USD in millions) Q1 2022

Q1 2023 Operating Loss $ (3.0)

$ (4.0)







Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs -

1.3 Less: Pre-Tax Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets -

(0.8) Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs -

0.1 Adjusted Operating Loss $ (3.0)

$ (3.4)

Exhibit 5 - Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income

(USD in millions) Q1 2022

Q1 2023 Control Devices Operating Income $ 6.8

$ 2.1







Less: Pre-Tax Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets -

(0.8) Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs -

0.1 Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income $ 6.8

$ 1.4

Reconciliation of Electronics Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(USD in millions) Q1 2022

Q1 2023 Electronics Operating Income (Loss) $ (2.7)

$ 1.4







Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs -

0.3 Electronics Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ (2.7)

$ 1.7

Reconciliation of Stoneridge Brazil Adjusted Operating Income

(USD in millions) Q1 2022

Q1 2023 Stoneridge Brazil Operating Income $ 0.5

$ 1.3







Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.0

- Stoneridge Brazil Adjusted Operating Income $ 0.5

$ 1.3

Exhibit 6 - Reconciliation of Adjusted Sales

(USD in millions) Q1 2022

Q1 2023 Sales $ 221.1

$ 241.3







Less: Sales from Spot Purchase Recoveries (24.4)

(9.1) Adjusted Sales $ 196.6

$ 232.2

Exhibit 7 - Reconciliation of Electronics Adjusted Sales

(USD in millions) Q1 2022

Q1 2023 Electronics Sales $ 132.7

$ 149.6







Less: Sales from Spot Purchase Recoveries (24.4)

(9.1) Electronics Adjusted Sales $ 108.3

$ 140.5

Exhibit 8 - Reconciliation of Adjusted Tax Rate

(USD in millions) Q1 2023

Tax Rate Loss Before Tax $ (8.1)











Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 1.3



Less: Pre-Tax Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets (0.8)



Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs 0.1



Adjusted Loss Before Tax $ (7.5)











Income Tax Benefit (0.7)

8.7 %







Add: Tax Impact from Pre-Tax Adjustments 0.1











Adjusted Income Tax Benefit $ (0.6)

7.6 %

