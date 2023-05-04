Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: A0Q2FS | ISIN: NO0010405640 | Ticker-Symbol: 4QG
Frankfurt
04.05.23
08:10 Uhr
0,141 Euro
-0,003
-1,82 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2023 | 10:10
129 Leser
PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Oslo, Norway 4 May 2023 - The annual general meeting of PCI Biotech Holding ASA will be held at the company's office at Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park, on 25 May 2023 at 10:00am (CEST).

The notice and proposed resolutions to the annual general meeting are attached. The notice, including all appendices, will be made available at PCI Biotech's corporate website www.pcibiotech.com.

For further information, please contact:
Ronny Skuggedal, CEO/CFO, E-mail: rs@pcibiotech.no
Office: +47 67 11 54 00 Mobile: +47 94 00 57 57

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • PCI Biotech Holding ASA Innkallling GF 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/66c44276-0ed6-4b2a-8eb1-c8be105fc4cb)
  • PCI Biotech Holding ASA Forslag til beslutninger GF 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/95b8c462-3008-44d7-bb67-1213203f18c8)
  • PCI Biotech Holding ASA Notice of AGM 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/17766029-2ac0-4f28-be5d-07237835b28c)
  • PCI Biotech Holding ASA Proposed resolutions for the AGM 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/11b255a4-a026-4d6c-8eda-d76796dc4181)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.