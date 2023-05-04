Global AML technology specialist Napier has appointed French native Charles Duport in a move designed to better serve its existing and new customers in France, Benelux and Switzerland. Duport joins with a decade of experience in the anti-financial crime solutions market.

Napier Commits to French Speaking Europe Charles Duport (Photo: Business Wire)

"Having worked with some great, forward-thinking fintech specialists, I joined Napier because of the superiority of its product," says Duport. "I am hugely impressed by the five key benefits it delivers modularity, so that customers can fill gaps rather than having to rip and replace; a 360-degree view of risk, de-siloing data and delivering a full and accurate picture; the flexibility of its deployment; its use of smart, explainable AI; and its sheer usability. The design and development team have responded to regulatory requirements and industry challenges experienced by AML compliance teams regardless of financial institutions' size or sector. Both the point solutions and the end-to-end platform are truly market leading."

The French speaking market, with its plethora of domestic and international banks, and some of the largest global payments, asset management, wealth management and asset servicing businesses, is an important growth market for Napier, which has specifically developed its flexible point solutions to respond to the ever-changing regulatory demands imposed on these organisations.

"Financial institutions in France, Benelux and Switzerland are seeing the same pressures as firms elsewhere in Europe, with the need for agility of response now front-and-centre in compliance," adds Duport. "Napier's no-code approach and integrated sandbox puts control into the hands of its users, driving down cost while improving effectiveness. In live environments, Napier's Client Screening solution has reduced false positives by up to 97% a huge win for hard-pressed compliance teams."

"Our partnership with Refinitiv (an LSEG business) has demonstrated the appetite for flexible, user friendly and cutting-edge solutions in French speaking Europe," adds Napier CEO Greg Watson. "Bringing Charles on board is a clear signal of our commitment to serving clients in France, Benelux and Switzerland in a responsive and highly bespoke manner."

Napier (http://www.napier.ai) is trusted by financial institutions, including tier-one banks, asset managers, insurance firms, and other regulated organisations globally, to provide advanced financial crime compliance technology that achieves a continuous and holistic view of risk.

