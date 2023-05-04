CACI Ltd.: CACI acquires Bitweave to upweight national security intelligence services

LONDON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI Limited, a leading data and technology solutions company, has acquired Bitweave Limited.

Bitweave provides software engineering, data analysis and cyber services to the national security sector.Jeet Khaira, Managing Director of CACI's Information and Management Solutions Division, comments:

"We're delighted to welcome the Bitweave team and their exceptionally rigorous software engineering and data analysis mindset. Their important position in the national security sector is a mark of both their capability and calibre. We have common core values and a shared culture - a collaborative workstyle, a focus on solving real-world problems and a passion for deploying the best and most secure technology solutions for our clients. This makes Bitweave a perfect fit and an important addition to our national security business."

Nick Leaver, founder and CEO of Bitweave, adds:

"Joining forces with CACI gives us more power, resources and support to provide scalable, adaptive solutions to organisations of national importance. We're excited about the potential for growth, innovation and to deepen our reputation, under the CACI banner, of delivering industry-leading software skills and services that work for the safety, security and prosperity of the UK."

About CACI Limited

Established in 1975, CACI employs more than 1200 staff in the UK and Europe, providing business information systems to public and private sector clients. CACI Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of CACI International Inc., an IT services company publicly traded on the NYSE and employing over 22,000 staff globally. www.caci.co.uk

At CACI, we help clients transform their businesses using data and technology so they're ready for today's and tomorrow's challenges. We provide specialist software and technology consultancy services and deliver digital transformation and innovation projects for UK government, defence and national security organisations.

