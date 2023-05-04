Board LABS offers customers and partners the opportunity to collaborate on new technologies for advanced planning, forecasting, and optimization

Board International, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter, enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced that Board LABS, a new programme promoting collaboration with customers and partners in various areas of innovation, will officially go live on May 16th at the Board Beyond event. On this occasion, Nelson Petracek, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Board International, will announce the first marquee LABS customer and share insights and key takeaways.

LABS extends the reach of Board's market-leading intelligent planning platform, offering an environment that promotes collaboration and innovation. This programme brings together Board's customers, partners, and internal experts to share best practices and insights, and explore emerging technologies related to planning, forecasting, optimization, and analytics.

By providing the tools and resources necessary to enhance performance management processes, LABS extends Board's history of innovation to its customer and partners, improving decision-making and driving additional value for businesses.

"Innovation is not just a buzzword. It's a necessity for businesses looking to succeed in today's fast-paced world," said Nelson Petracek. "As disruption becomes the new norm, organizations must be agile to stay ahead of the competition. Innovation is the key to achieving this adaptability, allowing businesses to improve existing processes, and optimize performance. We created LABS to offer our customers the latest technologies and methodologies to transform their business and drive planning at the speed of disruption."

LABS is designed to provide a collaborative experience that enables customers and partners to work together on joint projects, share knowledge and experiences, and provide feedback on new features and functionality. The programme offers a range of tools and resources, including methodologies, education on innovation topics, and the ability to test new technologies for advanced planning, forecasting, and optimization.

Board LABS is already engaged with leading European retailers and will be officially available to all Board customers and partners, following the Board Beyond event, on May 16th

About Board

Board's Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

