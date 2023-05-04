Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.05.2023 | 12:06
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cancer Research and Biotechnology Ltd: A novel treatment CRB091 effectively reduces cancer cell proliferation in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)

ZUG, Switzerland, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB091, a novel drug candidate developed by Cancer Research and Biotechnology AG (CRB), has shown significant promise in reducing cancer cell proliferation in difficult-to-treat cancers such as colorectal and triple-negative breast cancers. The preclinical studies conducted by an independent research laboratory in the UK demonstrated a significant reduction in human cancer cell proliferation in vitro, with a synergistic effect between the product's single ingredients.

Cancer_Research_and_Biotechnology_Ltd_Logo

TNBC is the most aggressive type of breast cancer in women with a 5-years survival rate of 66% and a very low survival rate of 12% after metastasis. Conventional cancer treatments often come with severe side effects, limiting their use and efficacy. Furthermore, targeted therapies and new immunological treatments suit only a limited patient population, while drug resistance can develop rapidly. CRB091 offers a well-tolerable and effective therapy that could address the shortfalls of existing treatments.

CRB091's active molecules have been proven safe for human use, and CRB anticipates initiating the first-in-human clinical trials in the US in 12 months. The FDA's Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application advice is scheduled in Q3 2023, with the IND filing in Q3 2024.

As a preclinical oncology company, CRB is focused on developing drugs that address the metabolic disease that induces carcinogenesis. By providing a particularly effective and well-tolerated therapy, CRB091 has the potential to significantly improve the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and other difficult-to-treat cancers.

With the meaningful efficacy demonstrated on human cancer cell lines, the Switzerland-based startup is poised to take a significant step towards human use of the novel treatment.

Kari Sarvanto
Founder & CEO

Dr. Sarah Haddad
Senior Scientist

Cancer Research & Biotechnology AG contact for media and investors:
Kari Sarvanto, Mob: +41 796 162 694, E- Mail: kari@crab.ch, Mob: +41 79 6162 694, www.crab.ch

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069092/Cancer_Research_and_Biotechnology_Ltd_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-novel-treatment-crb091-effectively-reduces-cancer-cell-proliferation-in-triple-negative-breast-cancer-tnbc-301815352.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.