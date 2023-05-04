INVISIO AB: INVISIO Interim Report January-March 2023: Best quarter in the company's history with strong order intake, sales and profit

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"INVISIO starts 2023 strong, reporting the best quarter in the company's history. Both order intake and revenue are at a higher level than before. This also means stronger gross and operating margins. The forward-looking investments, a substantial order book and an increasingly active market mean that we predict continued positive growth for the year."

January-March 2023

Revenue: SEK 311.3 m (137.4)

(137.4) Gross profit: SEK 194.6 m (82.1)

(82.1) Gross margin: 62.5 % (59.7)

EBITDA: SEK 96.5 m (7.8)

(7.8) EBITDA margin: 31.0 % (5.7)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 83.9 m (-3.8)

(-3.8) Operating margin: 26.9 % (-2.8)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 60.0 m (-4.3)

(-4.3) Earnings per share: SEK 1.33 (-0.10)

(-0.10) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 80.2 m (3.3)

(3.3) Order intake: SEK 315.2 m (396.8)

(396.8) Order book: SEK 626.7 m (481.7)

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO was awarded a contract with a European non-NATO country's army and received a first order. The value of the order amounts to approximately SEK 40 million and refers to INVISIO's advanced and AI-driven system for communication and hearing protection. Large parts of the country's special forces are already customers.

and refers to INVISIO's advanced and AI-driven system for communication and hearing protection. Large parts of the country's special forces are already customers. The company received its largest Intercom order to date. The customer is a European NATO country and the order value is about SEK 40 million . The customer has previously placed several orders for the system, to a combined value in excess of SEK 100 million .

. The customer has previously placed several orders for the system, to a combined value in excess of . The Racal Acoustics brand received a breakthrough order in the North American market for the new RA4000 Magna headset. The order value is SEK 42 million .

Important events after the quarter

There are no important events after the quarter to report.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

