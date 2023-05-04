DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modivcare Inc., (the "Company" or "Modivcare") (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Service revenue of $662.3 million, a 15.3% increase as compared to $574.5 million in Q1 2022

Net loss of $4.0 million or $0.28 per diluted common share

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $50.2 million, adjusted net income (1) of $20.2 million and adjusted EPS (1) of $1.42 per diluted common share

of $50.2 million, adjusted net income of $20.2 million and adjusted EPS of $1.42 per diluted common share Net cash used in operating activities during the quarter of $2.7 million

Cash and cash equivalents of $12.8 million as of March 31, 2023, with $1.0 billion principal amount of debt outstanding related to the Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 and 2029

$15.0 million drawn on the $325.0 million revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2023

____________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations and other related information about non-GAAP financial measures provided below

"We reported solid first quarter results with 15 percent revenue growth driven by strong growth across each of our segments," said L. Heath Sampson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident in our 2023 outlook, which we maintained, due to several factors, including recent new contract wins, a strong pipeline for new business, and the continued success of our Home business. As the U.S. healthcare system increasingly shifts to home-based care, we are well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities with our supportive care services. Our offerings provide high quality care and services to our members in a cost-effective manner, aligning with the evolving needs of the healthcare landscape. Our focus for 2023 remains steadfast to build for scale and grow our business. We are confident that the initiatives implemented over the past few quarters will drive efficiencies and operating leverage throughout the year. I am incredibly proud of our team's ability to perform and execute at a high level, and I am grateful for their hard work and dedication."

2023 Guidance

We maintained our 2023 revenue and our Adjusted EBITDA guidance range as follows ($ in millions):

Low High Revenue $ 2,575 $ 2,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ 225 $ 235

Guidance excludes the effects of any future merger or acquisition activity and is based on the current operating environment.

First Quarter 2023 Results

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported revenue of $662.3 million, an increase of 15.3% from $574.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to a 4.7% increase in membership and an 11.8% increase in revenue per member in our NEMT segment coupled with a 4.4% increase in hours worked and a 4.4% increase in rate per hour in our personal care segment.

Operating income was $8.1 million, or 1.2% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of $14.9 million, or 2.6% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $4.0 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $50.2 million, or 7.6% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $50.3 million, or 8.8% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2023 was $20.2 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share, compared to $22.2 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Modivcare will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial:

US toll-free: 1 (888) 437-3179

International: 1 (862) 298-0702

You may also access the conference call via webcast at investors.modivcare.com, where the call will also be archived.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions are intended to address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Adjustments

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted G&A expense for the Company and its segments, Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Company's segments (other than its Corporate segment), and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the Company, all of which are performance measures that are not recognized under GAAP. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before: (1) interest expense, net, (2) provision (benefit) for income taxes and (3) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before (as applicable): (1) restructuring and related costs, including severance and organizational consolidation costs and professional services fees, (2) certain transaction and integration costs, (3) settlement related costs, (4) cash settled equity, (5) stock-based compensation, (6) COVID-19 related costs, net of grant income, and (7) equity in net (income) loss of investee, net of tax. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, divided by service revenue, net. Adjusted Net Income is calculated as net income (loss) before: (1) restructuring and related costs, including severance and organizational consolidation costs and professional services fees (2) certain transaction and integration costs, (3) settlement related costs, (4) cash settled equity, (5) stock-based compensation, (6) equity in net (income) loss of investee, net of tax (7) intangible amortization expense, (8) COVID-19 related costs, net of grant income, and (9) the income tax impact of such adjustments. Adjusted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding as calculated for Adjusted Net Income. Adjusted G&A expense is calculated as G&A expense before (as applicable): (1) restructuring and related costs, (2) transaction and integration costs, (3) settlement related costs, (4) cash settled equity, and (5) stock-based compensation. We do not provide guidance for net income (loss) in this presentation on a basis consistent with GAAP or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict items contained in the GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. Our non-GAAP performance measures exclude expenses and amounts that are not driven by our core operating results and may be one time in nature. Excluding these expenses makes comparisons with prior periods as well as to other companies in our industry more meaningful. We believe such measures allow investors to gain a better understanding of the factors and trends affecting the ongoing operations of our business. We consider our core operations to be the ongoing activities to provide services from which we earn revenue, including direct operating costs and indirect costs to support these activities. As a result, our net income or loss in equity investee is excluded from these measures, as we do not have the ability to manage the venture, allocate resources within the venture, or directly control its operations or performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are frequently identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. The updated guidance discussed herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein, including but not limited to: government or private insurance program funding reductions or limitations; alternative payment models or the transition of Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries to Managed Care Organizations, or MCOs; our inability to control reimbursement rates received for our services; cost containment initiatives undertaken by private third-party payors; the effects of a public health emergency; inadequacies in, or security breaches of, our information technology systems, including the systems intended to protect our clients' privacy and confidential information; any changes in the funding, financial viability or our relationships with our payors; pandemic infectious diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions to our contact center operations caused by health epidemics or pandemics like COVID-19; delays in collection, or non-collection, of our accounts receivable, particularly during any business integration; an impairment of our goodwill and long-lived assets; any failure to maintain or to develop reliable, efficient and secure information technology systems; an inability to attract and retain qualified employees; any acquisition or acquisition integration efforts; estimated income taxes being different from income taxes that we ultimately pay; our contracts not surviving until the end of their stated terms, or not being renewed or extended; our failure to compete effectively in the marketplace; our not being awarded contracts through the government's requests for proposals process, or our awarded contracts not being profitable; any failure to satisfy our contractual obligations or to maintain existing pledged performance and payment bonds; a failure to estimate accurately the cost of performing our contracts; any misclassification of the drivers we engage as independent contractors rather than as employees; significant interruptions in our communication and data services; not successfully executing on our strategies in the face of our competition; any inability to maintain relationships with existing patient referral sources; certificates of need, or CON, laws or other regulatory and licensure obligations that may adversely affect our personal care integration efforts and expansion into new markets; any failure to obtain the consent of the New York Department of Health to manage the day to day operations of our licensed in-home personal care services agency business that we acquired with our personal care segment; changes in the case-mix of our personal care patients, or changes in payor mix or payment methodologies; our loss of existing favorable managed care contracts; our experiencing labor shortages in qualified employees and management; labor disputes or disruptions, in particular in New York; becoming subject to malpractice or other similar claims; our operating in the competitive remote patient monitoring industry, and failing to develop and enhance related technology applications; any failure to innovate and provide services that are useful to customers and to achieve and maintain market acceptance; and our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our minority investment in Matrix and any failure by Matrix to achieve positive financial results of operations.

The Company has provided additional information about the risks facing our business in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic and current reports most recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth herein and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which you should read in their entirety before making an investment decision with respect to our securities. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Modivcare Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Service revenue, net $ 662,306 $ 574,475 Grant income 1,464 468 Operating expenses: Service expense 550,266 459,315 General and administrative expense 79,713 76,808 Depreciation and amortization 25,693 23,946 Total operating expenses 655,672 560,069 Operating income 8,098 14,874 Interest expense, net 15,958 15,400 Loss before income taxes and equity method investment (7,860 ) (526 ) Benefit for income taxes (1,873 ) (361 ) Equity in net income of investee, net of tax (2,025 ) (483 ) Net income (loss) $ (3,962 ) $ 318 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ 0.02 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 14,163,511 14,023,585 Diluted 14,163,511 14,123,825

Modivcare Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,848 $ 14,451 Accounts receivable, net 296,745 294,341 Other current assets(1) 38,638 37,362 Total current assets 348,231 346,154 Property and equipment, net 76,252 69,138 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,388,576 1,408,063 Equity investment 43,698 41,303 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,311 39,405 Other long-term assets 44,461 40,209 Total assets $ 1,941,529 $ 1,944,272 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 15,000 $ - Accounts payable 54,987 54,959 Accrued contract payables 187,620 194,287 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 132,978 135,860 Accrued transportation costs 93,726 96,851 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,852 9,640 Total current liabilities 494,163 491,597 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 980,433 979,361 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 32,867 32,088 Other long-term liabilities(2) 82,968 86,670 Total liabilities 1,590,431 1,589,716 Stockholders' equity Stockholders' equity 351,098 354,556 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,941,529 $ 1,944,272 (1) Includes other receivables, prepaid expenses and other current assets and short-term restricted cash. (2) Includes other long-term liabilities and deferred tax liabilities.

Modivcare Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (3,962 ) $ 318 Depreciation and amortization 25,693 23,946 Stock-based compensation 1,124 2,049 Equity in net income of investee (2,810 ) (671 ) Deferred income taxes (3,624 ) (6,587 ) Reduction of right-of-use asset 3,547 2,884 Other non-cash items(1) (2,975 ) (1,996 ) Changes in working capital(2) (19,648 ) 51,542 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,655 ) 71,485 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (13,320 ) (8,584 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,320 ) (8,584 ) Financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 15,000 - Debt issuance costs - (2,415 ) Proceeds from common stock issued pursuant to stock option exercise - 1,138 Restricted stock surrendered for employee tax payment (620 ) (572 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,380 (1,849 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,595 ) 61,052 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 14,975 133,422 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 13,380 $ 194,474 (1) Includes provision for doubtful accounts and amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount. (2) Includes accounts receivable and other receivables, prepaid expenses and other current assets, accrued contract payables, accounts payable and accrued expenses, accrued transportation costs and other long-term liabilities.

Modivcare Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 NEMT Personal Care RPM Corporate Total Service revenue, net $ 469,463 $ 174,131 $ 18,712 $ - $ 662,306 Grant income - 1,464 - - 1,464 Operating expenses: Service expense 407,686 136,090 6,490 - 550,266 General and administrative expense 33,875 22,663 5,769 17,406 79,713 Depreciation and amortization 6,766 12,868 5,854 205 25,693 Total operating expenses 448,327 171,621 18,113 17,611 655,672 Operating income (loss) 21,136 3,974 599 (17,611 ) 8,098 Interest expense, net - - - 15,958 15,958 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity method investment 21,136 3,974 599 (33,569 ) (7,860 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,618 1,149 170 (8,810 ) (1,873 ) Equity in net income of investee, net of tax (653 ) - - (1,372 ) (2,025 ) Net income (loss) 16,171 2,825 429 (23,387 ) (3,962 ) Interest expense, net - - - 15,958 15,958 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,618 1,149 170 (8,810 ) (1,873 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,766 12,868 5,854 205 25,693 EBITDA 28,555 16,842 6,453 (16,034 ) 35,816 Restructuring and related costs(1) 7,099 - - 7,346 14,445 Transaction and integration costs(2) - 277 32 564 873 Settlement related costs 275 - - - 275 Stock-based compensation - - - 848 848 Equity in net income of investee, net of tax (653 ) - - (1,372 ) (2,025 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,276 $ 17,119 $ 6,485 $ (8,648 ) $ 50,232 (1) Restructuring and related costs include professional fees for strategic initiatives, organizational consolidation costs, severance and other professional fees. (2) Transaction and integration costs consist of fees incurred related to Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 ("SOX") implementation and business integration efforts.

Modivcare Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2022 NEMT Personal Care RPM Corporate Total Service revenue, net $ 400,920 $ 159,698 $ 13,857 $ - $ 574,475 Grant income - 468 - - 468 Operating expenses: Service expense 332,096 122,232 4,987 - 459,315 General and administrative expense 37,333 23,133 4,962 11,380 76,808 Depreciation and amortization 7,105 12,505 4,128 208 23,946 Total operating expenses 376,534 157,870 14,077 11,588 560,069 Operating income (loss) 24,386 2,296 (220 ) (11,588 ) 14,874 Interest expense, net - - - 15,400 15,400 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity method investment 24,386 2,296 (220 ) (26,988 ) (526 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,575 640 (58 ) (7,518 ) (361 ) Equity in net (income) loss of investee, net of tax 65 - - (548 ) (483 ) Net income (loss) 17,746 1,656 (162 ) (18,922 ) 318 Interest expense, net - - - 15,400 15,400 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,575 640 (58 ) (7,518 ) (361 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,105 12,505 4,128 208 23,946 EBITDA 31,426 14,801 3,908 (10,832 ) 39,303 Restructuring and related costs(1) 5,604 181 24 31 5,840 Transaction and integration costs(2) - 1,273 647 1,791 3,711 Cash settled equity - - - (13 ) (13 ) Stock-based compensation - 17 29 1,420 1,466 COVID-19 related costs, net of grant income 122 349 - - 471 Equity in net (income) loss of investee, net of tax 65 - - (548 ) (483 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,217 $ 16,621 $ 4,608 $ (8,151 ) $ 50,295 (1) Restructuring and related costs include professional services costs and severance and recruiting costs. (2) Transaction and integration costs include SOX integration efforts at recently acquired subsidiaries and acquisition costs.

Modivcare Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Common Share (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (3,962 ) $ 318 Restructuring and related costs(1) 14,445 5,840 Transaction and integration costs(2) 873 3,711 Settlement related costs 275 - Cash settled equity - (13 ) Stock-based compensation 848 1,466 Equity in net income of investee, net of tax (2,025 ) (483 ) Intangible amortization expense 19,901 19,490 COVID-19 related costs, net of grant income - 471 Tax effected impact of adjustments (10,154 ) (8,629 ) Adjusted net income $ 20,201 $ 22,171 Adjusted EPS $ 1.42 $ 1.57 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 14,193,257 14,123,825 (1) Restructuring and related costs include professional fees for strategic initiatives, organizational consolidation costs, severance and other professional fees. (2) Transaction and integration costs consist of fees incurred related to SOX implementation and business integration efforts.

Modivcare Inc. Unaudited Key Statistical and Financial Data (in thousands, except for statistical data) Three months ended Three months ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 %

Change December 31,

2022 QoQ %

Change NEMT Segment Service revenue, net $ 469,463 $ 400,920 17.1 % $ 458,993 2.3 % Purchased services expense 344,420 277,947 23.9 % 331,708 3.8 % Payroll and other expense 63,266 54,149 16.8 % 54,938 15.2 % Service expense $ 407,686 $ 332,096 22.8 % $ 386,646 5.4 % Gross profit $ 61,777 $ 68,824 (10.2 )% $ 72,347 (14.6 )% Gross margin 13.2 % 17.2 % 15.8 % G&A expense $ 33,875 $ 37,333 (9.3 )% $ 44,199 (23.4 )% G&A expense adjustments: Restructuring and related costs 7,099 5,604 26.7 % 13,869 (48.8 )% Transaction and integration costs - - N/M 4,219 - % Settlement related costs 275 - N/M - N/M Adjusted G&A expense $ 26,501 $ 31,729 (16.5 )% $ 26,111 1.5 % Adjusted G&A expense % of revenue 5.6 % 7.9 % 5.7 % Net income $ 16,171 $ 17,746 (8.9 )% $ 17,204 (6.0 )% Net income margin 3.4 % 4.4 % 3.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,276 $ 37,217 (5.2 )% $ 46,260 (23.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.5 % 9.3 % 10.1 % Total paid trips (in thousands) 8,202 7,111 15.3 % 7,807 5.1 % Average monthly members (in thousands) 33,704 32,176 4.7 % 34,819 (3.2 )% Revenue per member per month $ 4.64 $ 4.15 11.8 % $ 4.39 5.7 % Revenue per trip $ 57.24 $ 56.38 1.5 % $ 58.79 (2.6 )% Monthly utilization 8.1 % 7.4 % 7.5 % Purchased services per trip $ 41.99 $ 39.09 7.4 % $ 42.49 (1.2 )% Payroll and other per trip $ 7.71 $ 7.61 1.3 % $ 7.04 9.5 % Total service expense per trip $ 49.70 $ 46.70 6.4 % $ 49.53 0.3 % N/M - Not Meaningful. Certain figures in the tables above do not provide meaningful percentage comparison and, thus, the percentage has been removed.

Modivcare Inc. Unaudited Key Statistical and Financial Data (in thousands, except for statistical data) Three months ended Three months ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 %

Change December 31,

2022 QoQ %

Change Personal Care Segment Service revenue, net $ 174,131 $ 159,698 9.0 % $ 176,013 (1.1 )% Service expense 136,090 122,232 11.3 % 140,642 (3.2 )% Gross profit $ 38,041 $ 37,466 1.5 % $ 35,371 7.5 % Gross Margin 21.8 % 23.5 % 20.1 % G&A expense $ 22,663 $ 23,133 (2.0 )% $ 22,829 (0.7 )% G&A expense adjustments Restructuring and related costs - 181 (100.0 )% (6 ) (100.0 )% Transaction and integration costs 277 1,273 (78.2 )% 1,216 (77.2 )% Stock-based compensation - 17 (100.0 )% - N/M Adjusted G&A expense $ 22,386 $ 21,662 3.3 % $ 21,619 3.5 % Adjusted G&A expense % of revenue 12.9 % 13.6 % 12.3 % Net income $ 2,825 $ 1,656 70.6 % $ 2,349 20.3 % Net income margin 1.6 % 1.0 % 1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,119 $ 16,621 3.0 % $ 16,559 3.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.8 % 10.4 % 9.4 % Total hours (in thousands) 6,824 6,535 4.4 % 6,842 (0.3 )% Revenue per hour $ 25.52 $ 24.44 4.4 % $ 25.73 (0.8 )% Service expense per hour $ 19.94 $ 18.70 6.6 % $ 20.56 (3.0 )% N/M - Not Meaningful. Certain figures in the tables above do not provide meaningful percentage comparison and, thus, the percentage has been removed.

Modivcare Inc. Unaudited Key Statistical and Financial Data (in thousands, except for statistical data) Three months ended Three months ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 %

Change December 31,

2022 QoQ %

Change RPM Segment Service revenue, net $ 18,712 $ 13,857 35.0 % $ 18,915 (1.1 )% Service expense 6,490 4,987 30.1 % 6,678 (2.8 )% Gross profit $ 12,222 $ 8,870 37.8 % $ 12,237 (0.1 )% Gross Margin 65.3 % 64.0 % 64.7 % G&A expense $ 5,769 $ 4,962 16.3 % $ 5,636 2.4 % G&A expense adjustments Restructuring and related costs - 24 (100.0 )% - N/M Transaction and integration costs 32 647 (95.1 )% 174 (81.6 )% Stock-based compensation - 29 (100.0 )% - N/M Adjusted G&A expense $ 5,737 $ 4,262 34.6 % $ 5,462 5.0 % Adjusted G&A expense % of revenue 30.7 % 30.8 % 28.9 % Net income (loss) $ 429 $ (162 ) N/M $ 672 (36.2 )% Net income (loss) margin 2.3 % (1.2 )% 3.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,485 $ 4,608 40.7 % $ 6,775 (4.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.7 % 33.3 % 35.8 % Average monthly members (in thousands) 235 169 39.1 % 236 (0.4 )% Revenue per member per month $ 26.54 $ 27.33 (2.9 )% $ 26.72 (0.7 )% Service expense per member per month $ 9.21 $ 9.84 (6.4 )% $ 9.43 (2.3 )% N/M - Not Meaningful. Certain figures in the tables above do not provide meaningful percentage comparison and, thus, the percentage has been removed.

Modivcare Inc. Unaudited Key Statistical and Financial Data (in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 %

Change December 31,

2022 QoQ %

Change Corporate and Other Segment G&A expense $ 17,406 $ 11,380 53.0 % $ 17,399 - % G&A expense adjustments Restructuring and related costs 7,346 31 N/M - N/M Transaction and integration costs 564 1,791 (68.5 )% 2,050 (72.5 )% Settlement related costs - - N/M 3,564 (100.0 )% Cash settled equity - (13 ) (100.0 )% 19 (100.0 )% Stock-based compensation 848 1,420 (40.3 )% 1,823 (53.5 )% Adjusted G&A expense $ 8,648 $ 8,151 6.1 % $ 9,943 (13.0 )% Adjusted G&A expense % of consolidated revenue 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.5 %

Three months ended Three months ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 %

Change December 31,

2022 QoQ %

Change Consolidated Modivcare G&A expense $ 79,713 $ 76,808 3.8 % $ 90,063 (11.5 )% G&A expense adjustments Restructuring and related costs 14,445 5,840 147.3 % 13,863 4.2 % Transaction and integration costs 873 3,711 (76.5 )% 7,659 (88.6 )% Settlement related costs 275 - N/M 3,564 (92.3 )% Cash settled equity - (13 ) (100.0 )% 19 (100.0 )% Stock-based compensation 848 1,466 (42.2 )% 1,823 (53.5 )% Adjusted G&A expense $ 63,272 $ 65,804 (3.8 )% $ 63,135 0.2 % Adjusted G&A expense % of revenue 9.6 % 11.5 % 9.7 % N/M - Not Meaningful. Certain figures in the tables above do not provide meaningful percentage comparison and, thus, the percentage has been removed.

