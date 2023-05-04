Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: A0D9FT | ISIN: DK0010311471 | Ticker-Symbol: TM2
04.05.23
08:10 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2023 | 12:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sydbank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 8 May 2023. 



ISIN:         DK0010311471            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Sydbank              
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 58,387,320 shares (DKK 583,873,200)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,887,000 shares (DKK 18,870,000) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  56,500,320 shares (DKK 565,003,200)
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SYDB                
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3366                
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
