A UK research group has fabricated a perovskite solar cell that can harvest energy from near-ultraviolet (UV-A) indoor LED lights. The device achieved an efficiency of 20.63%, an open-circuit voltage of 1.02 V, a short-circuit current of 1.06 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 78.89%, resulting in a maximum power output of 775.86 µW/cm2.Researchers from the University of Strathclyde in the United Kingdom have fabricated a perovskite solar cell that can harvest energy from commercially available near-ultraviolet (UV-A) indoor LED lights, which are also commonly known as "black lights." "Indoor near UV-lights ...

