First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Net sales of $215.7 million compared to $225.5 million in the prior year period
- Gross margin of 32.9%, up 100 basis points versus the prior year period
- GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.35 compared to $0.47 in the prior year period
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.38 compared to $0.50 in the prior year period
- Cash flow provided by operations was $25.8 million and free cash flow was $16.7 million
Myers Industries' President and CEO Mike McGaugh said, "We are pleased with our gross margin expansion and increased cash flow generation in the first quarter. These results demonstrate the strength of our ongoing self-help initiatives and cost savings measures, which are a cornerstone of Horizon 1 of our Strategy. Countering those great results, though, was continued and anticipated reduced demand for our products that serve the Recreational Vehicle end market and our products that are high quality, high dollar discretionary purchases for the Consumer. Inflationary trends are impacting overall consumption and performance in those two markets year-over-year. To help offset these demand headwinds, we are laser focused on pursuing growth and winning new business in our other end markets.
"In the Distribution segment, I continue to be optimistic about the strategic move of acquiring Mohawk Rubber; we are stronger together, we have more channel power, and we can serve our customers better than ever. As we continue to integrate Mohawk, I expect our Distribution segment to deliver breakthrough performance."
McGaugh continued, "We are keenly focused on operational excellence, by way of the "Myers Business System" which serves as the foundation for sustainable and scalable improvements throughout our organization. The System is an integral part of our transformation into a world-class organization that generates significant value for all our stakeholders."
McGaugh concluded, "We believe our Strategy to drive commercial and operational excellence, our leading positions in the strong markets in which we play, and our culture of continuous improvement will serve as a solid defense against these near-term macroeconomic headwinds and will propel our long-term growth as we progress through our 3-horizon strategy."
First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary
Quarter Ended March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
% Inc
Net sales
$215,739
$225,486
(4.3)%
Gross profit
$71,065
$71,928
(1.2)%
Gross margin
32.9%
31.9%
Operating income
$18,957
$24,405
(22.3)%
Net income
$12,976
$17,337
(25.2)%
Net income per diluted share
$0.35
$0.47
(25.5)%
Adjusted operating income
$20,302
$25,831
(21.4)%
Adjusted net income
$13,992
$18,266
(23.4)%
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$0.38
$0.50
(24.0)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$25,920
$31,031
(16.5)%
Net sales were $215.7 million, a decrease of $9.7 million, or 4.3%, compared with $225.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was the result of lower sales in the Material Handling segment, partially offset by higher sales in the Distribution segment largely from incremental sales of $13.9 million from the Mohawk Rubber acquisition. On an organic basis, the contribution from higher pricing was more than offset by lower volume/mix.
Gross profit decreased $0.9 million, or 1.2% to $71.1 million, as the contribution from pricing actions, lower raw material costs and the Mohawk Rubber acquisition was not enough to offset lower volume and a change in sales mix. Gross margin expanded to 32.9% compared with 31.9% for the first quarter of 2022. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $4.1 million, or 8.5% to $52.1 million due to the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and higher legal fees, which were primarily due to $1.4 million of success fees payable in conjunction with a favorable patent trial result. SG&A as a percentage of sales increased to 24.1%, compared with 21.3% in the same period last year. Net income per diluted share was $0.35, compared with $0.47 for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.38, compared with $0.50 for the first quarter of 2022.
First Quarter 2023 Segment Results
(Dollar amounts in the segment tables below are reported in millions)
Material Handling
Net Sales
Op Income
Op Income Margin
Adj EBITDA
Adj EBITDA Margin
Q1 2023 Results
$152.6
$25.4
16.6%
$30.4
19.9%
Q1 2022 Results
$176.6
$31.2
17.7%
$36.4
20.6%
$ Increase (decrease) vs prior year
($24.0)
($5.8)
($6.0)
% Increase (decrease) vs prior year
(13.6)%
(18.8)%
-110 bps
(16.5)%
-70 bps
Items in this table may not recalculate due to rounding
Net sales for the Material Handling segment were $152.6 million, a decrease of $24.0 million, or 13.6%, compared with $176.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net sales increases in the food and beverage end market were more than offset by decreases in the consumer, vehicle, and specific demand from industrial end markets. Operating income decreased 18.8% to $25.4 million, compared with $31.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 16.5% to $30.4 million, compared with $36.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Lower sales volume and a change in sales mix more than offset lower raw material costs. SG&A expenses were higher year-over-year, primarily due to higher legal fees resulting from $1.4 million of success fees payable in conjunction with a patent infringement matter. The Material Handling segment's GAAP operating income margin was 16.6% compared with 17.7% for the first quarter of 2022. The Material Handling segment's adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.9% compared with 20.6% for the first quarter of 2022.
Distribution
Net Sales
Op Income
Op Income Margin
Adj EBITDA
Adj EBITDA Margin
Q1 2023 Results
$63.2
$2.2
3.5%
$3.4
5.4%
Q1 2022 Results
$48.9
$3.3
6.8%
$3.9
7.9%
$ Increase (decrease) vs prior year
$14.3
($1.1)
($0.5)
% Increase (decrease) vs prior year
29.3%
(32.2)%
-330 bps
(11.9)%
-250 bps
Items in this table may not recalculate due to rounding
Net sales for the Distribution segment were $63.2 million, an increase of $14.3 million, or 29.3%, compared with $48.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the incremental $13.9 million of net sales from the Mohawk Rubber acquisition, organic net sales increased 0.9%. Operating income decreased $1.1 million to $2.2 million, compared with $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.9% to $3.4 million, compared with $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in operating income and adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to an unfavorable sales mix and higher freight costs. Additionally, SG&A was higher year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily the result of the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and higher labor costs at distribution centers. The Distribution segment's GAAP operating income margin was 3.5% compared with 6.8% for the first quarter of 2022. The Distribution segment's adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.4%, compared with 7.9% for the first quarter of 2022. The Distribution Segment continues to integrate the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and is implementing price increases to offset cost inflation and expand margins.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of March 31, 2023, the Company's cash on hand totaled $28.2 million. Total debt as of March 31, 2023 was $98.1 million.
For the first quarter of 2023, cash flow provided by operations was $25.8 million and free cash flow was $16.7 million, compared with cash flow provided by operations of $7.3 million and free cash flow of $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in cash flow was driven primarily by a decrease in working capital. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2023 were $9.1 million, compared with $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.
2023 Outlook
Based on current exchange rates, market outlook, and business forecast, the Company reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2023, and currently forecasts:
- Net sales growth in the low-to-mid single digit range
- Net income per diluted share in the range of $1.50 to $1.80; adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.55 to $1.85
- Capital expenditures to be in the range of $25 to $30 million
- Effective tax rate to approximate 25%
We will continue to monitor market conditions and provide updates as we progress throughout the year.
Conference Call Details
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Net sales
$
215,739
$
225,486
Cost of sales
144,674
153,558
Gross profit
71,065
71,928
Selling, general and administrative expenses
52,081
47,990
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets
27
(467
)
Operating income (loss)
18,957
24,405
Interest expense, net
1,646
1,147
Income (loss) before income taxes
17,311
23,258
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,335
5,921
Net income (loss)
$
12,976
$
17,337
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.35
$
0.48
Diluted
$
0.35
$
0.47
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
36,564,775
36,280,268
Diluted
36,815,956
36,511,034
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$28,241
$23,139
Accounts receivable, net
130,616
133,716
Inventories, net
102,141
93,351
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,781
7,001
Total Current Assets
266,779
257,207
Property, plant, & equipment, net
105,803
101,566
Right of use asset - operating leases
28,381
28,908
Deferred income taxes
130
129
Other assets
155,104
154,824
Total Assets
$556,197
$542,634
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$93,477
$73,536
Accrued expenses
49,153
57,531
Operating lease liability - short-term
6,072
6,177
Finance lease liability - short-term
523
518
Long-term debt - current portion
25,984
-
Total Current Liabilities
175,209
137,762
Long-term debt
62,784
93,962
Operating lease liability - long-term
22,409
22,786
Finance lease liability - long-term
8,785
8,919
Other liabilities
13,681
15,270
Deferred income taxes
8,082
7,508
Total Shareholders' Equity
265,247
256,427
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$556,197
$542,634
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income
$12,976
$17,337
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
5,618
5,200
Amortization of deferred financing costs
78
121
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
1,904
1,727
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
27
(467)
Other
(827)
521
Cash flows provided by (used for) working capital
Accounts receivable
3,181
(31,894)
Inventories
(8,778)
(5,980)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,220
614
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
10,387
20,113
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
25,786
7,292
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(9,091)
(5,060)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(160)
-
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
33
1,076
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(9,218)
(3,984)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) from revolving credit facility
(5,200)
1,500
Payments on finance lease
(129)
(124)
Cash dividends paid
(5,274)
(4,939)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
1,132
471
Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards
(1,999)
(344)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(11,470)
(3,436)
Foreign exchange rate effect on cash
4
49
Net increase (decrease) in cash
5,102
(79)
Cash at January 1
23,139
17,655
Cash at March 31
$28,241
$17,576
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Material
Distribution
Segment
Corporate &
Total
Net sales
$
152,562
$
63,185
$
215,747
$
(8
)
$
215,739
Gross profit
71,065
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
102
Adjusted gross profit
71,167
Gross margin as adjusted
33.0
%
Operating income (loss)
25,351
2,237
27,588
(8,631
)
18,957
Operating income margin
16.6
%
3.5
%
12.8
%
n/a
8.8
%
Add: Acquisition and integration costs
-
109
109
126
235
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
421
179
600
10
610
Add: Environmental reserves, net(2)
-
-
-
500
500
Adjusted operating income (loss)(1)
25,772
2,525
28,297
(7,995
)
20,302
Adjusted operating income margin
16.9
%
4.0
%
13.1
%
n/a
9.4
%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
4,599
873
5,472
146
5,618
Adjusted EBITDA
$
30,371
$
3,398
$
33,769
$
(7,849
)
$
25,920
Adjusted EBITDA margin
19.9
%
5.4
%
15.7
%
n/a
12.0
%
(1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $102 and SG&A adjustments of $1,243
(2) Includes environmental charges of $1,600 net of probable insurance recoveries of $1,100
Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
Material
Distribution
Segment
Corporate &
Total
Net sales
$
176,636
$
48,861
$
225,497
$
(11
)
$
225,486
Gross profit
71,928
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
390
Adjusted gross profit
72,318
Gross margin as adjusted
32.1
%
Operating income (loss)
31,220
3,301
34,521
(10,116
)
24,405
Operating income margin
17.7
%
6.8
%
15.3
%
n/a
10.8
%
Add: Acquisition and integration costs
-
-
-
75
75
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
390
-
390
-
390
Add: Loss on sale of assets
261
-
261
-
261
Add: Environmental charges
-
-
-
700
700
Adjusted operating income (loss)(1)
31,871
3,301
35,172
(9,341
)
25,831
Adjusted operating income margin
18.0
%
6.8
%
15.6
%
n/a
11.5
%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
4,516
558
5,074
126
5,200
Adjusted EBITDA
$
36,387
$
3,859
$
40,246
$
(9,215
)
$
31,031
Adjusted EBITDA margin
20.6
%
7.9
%
17.8
%
n/a
13.8
%
(1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $390 and SG&A adjustments of $1,036
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Adjusted operating income (loss) reconciliation:
Operating income (loss)
$18,957
$24,405
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
610
390
Acquisition and integration costs
235
75
Loss on sale of assets
-
261
Environmental charges
500
700
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$20,302
$25,831
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
Net income (loss)
$12,976
$17,337
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,335
5,921
Interest expense, net
1,646
1,147
Operating income (loss)
18,957
24,405
Depreciation and amortization
5,618
5,200
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
610
390
Acquisition and integration costs
235
75
Loss on sale of assets
-
261
Environmental charges
500
700
Adjusted EBITDA
$25,920
$31,031
Free cash flow reconciliation:
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
$25,786
$7,292
Capital expenditures
(9,091)
(5,060)
Free cash flow
$16,695
$2,232
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation:
Net income (loss)
$12,976
$17,337
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,335
5,921
Income (loss) before income taxes
17,311
23,258
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
610
390
Acquisition and integration costs
235
75
Loss on sale of assets
-
261
Environmental charges
500
700
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
18,656
24,684
Income tax expense, as adjusted (1)
(4,664)
(6,418)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$13,992
$18,266
Adjusted earnings per diluted share reconciliation:
Net income (loss) per common diluted share
$0.35
$0.47
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
0.02
0.01
Acquisition and integration costs
0.01
0.00
Loss on sale of assets
-
0.01
Environmental charges
0.01
0.02
Adjusted effective income tax rate impact
(0.01)
(0.01)
Adjusted earnings per diluted share(2)
$0.38
$0.50
(1) Income taxes are calculated using the normalized effective tax rate for each year. The rate used in 2023 is 25% and in 2022 is 26%.
(2) Adjusted earnings per diluted share is calculated using the weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective period.
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(UNAUDITED)
Full Year 2023 Guidance
Low
High
GAAP diluted net income per common share
$
1.50
$
1.80
Add: Net restructuring expenses and other adjustments
0.03
0.03
Add: Acquisition and integration costs
0.01
0.01
Add: Environmental charges
0.01
0.01
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$
1.55
$
1.85
