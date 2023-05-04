AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer and metal products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net sales of $215.7 million compared to $225.5 million in the prior year period

Gross margin of 32.9%, up 100 basis points versus the prior year period

GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.35 compared to $0.47 in the prior year period

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.38 compared to $0.50 in the prior year period

Cash flow provided by operations was $25.8 million and free cash flow was $16.7 million

Myers Industries' President and CEO Mike McGaugh said, "We are pleased with our gross margin expansion and increased cash flow generation in the first quarter. These results demonstrate the strength of our ongoing self-help initiatives and cost savings measures, which are a cornerstone of Horizon 1 of our Strategy. Countering those great results, though, was continued and anticipated reduced demand for our products that serve the Recreational Vehicle end market and our products that are high quality, high dollar discretionary purchases for the Consumer. Inflationary trends are impacting overall consumption and performance in those two markets year-over-year. To help offset these demand headwinds, we are laser focused on pursuing growth and winning new business in our other end markets.

"In the Distribution segment, I continue to be optimistic about the strategic move of acquiring Mohawk Rubber; we are stronger together, we have more channel power, and we can serve our customers better than ever. As we continue to integrate Mohawk, I expect our Distribution segment to deliver breakthrough performance."

McGaugh continued, "We are keenly focused on operational excellence, by way of the "Myers Business System" which serves as the foundation for sustainable and scalable improvements throughout our organization. The System is an integral part of our transformation into a world-class organization that generates significant value for all our stakeholders."

McGaugh concluded, "We believe our Strategy to drive commercial and operational excellence, our leading positions in the strong markets in which we play, and our culture of continuous improvement will serve as a solid defense against these near-term macroeconomic headwinds and will propel our long-term growth as we progress through our 3-horizon strategy."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Quarter Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 % Inc

(Dec) Net sales $215,739 $225,486 (4.3)% Gross profit $71,065 $71,928 (1.2)% Gross margin 32.9% 31.9% Operating income $18,957 $24,405 (22.3)% Net income $12,976 $17,337 (25.2)% Net income per diluted share $0.35 $0.47 (25.5)% Adjusted operating income $20,302 $25,831 (21.4)% Adjusted net income $13,992 $18,266 (23.4)% Adjusted earnings per diluted share $0.38 $0.50 (24.0)% Adjusted EBITDA $25,920 $31,031 (16.5)%

Net sales were $215.7 million, a decrease of $9.7 million, or 4.3%, compared with $225.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was the result of lower sales in the Material Handling segment, partially offset by higher sales in the Distribution segment largely from incremental sales of $13.9 million from the Mohawk Rubber acquisition. On an organic basis, the contribution from higher pricing was more than offset by lower volume/mix.

Gross profit decreased $0.9 million, or 1.2% to $71.1 million, as the contribution from pricing actions, lower raw material costs and the Mohawk Rubber acquisition was not enough to offset lower volume and a change in sales mix. Gross margin expanded to 32.9% compared with 31.9% for the first quarter of 2022. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $4.1 million, or 8.5% to $52.1 million due to the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and higher legal fees, which were primarily due to $1.4 million of success fees payable in conjunction with a favorable patent trial result. SG&A as a percentage of sales increased to 24.1%, compared with 21.3% in the same period last year. Net income per diluted share was $0.35, compared with $0.47 for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.38, compared with $0.50 for the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Segment Results

(Dollar amounts in the segment tables below are reported in millions)

Material Handling

Net Sales Op Income Op Income Margin Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Margin Q1 2023 Results $152.6 $25.4 16.6% $30.4 19.9% Q1 2022 Results $176.6 $31.2 17.7% $36.4 20.6% $ Increase (decrease) vs prior year ($24.0) ($5.8) ($6.0) % Increase (decrease) vs prior year (13.6)% (18.8)% -110 bps (16.5)% -70 bps Items in this table may not recalculate due to rounding

Net sales for the Material Handling segment were $152.6 million, a decrease of $24.0 million, or 13.6%, compared with $176.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net sales increases in the food and beverage end market were more than offset by decreases in the consumer, vehicle, and specific demand from industrial end markets. Operating income decreased 18.8% to $25.4 million, compared with $31.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 16.5% to $30.4 million, compared with $36.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Lower sales volume and a change in sales mix more than offset lower raw material costs. SG&A expenses were higher year-over-year, primarily due to higher legal fees resulting from $1.4 million of success fees payable in conjunction with a patent infringement matter. The Material Handling segment's GAAP operating income margin was 16.6% compared with 17.7% for the first quarter of 2022. The Material Handling segment's adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.9% compared with 20.6% for the first quarter of 2022.

Distribution

Net Sales Op Income Op Income Margin Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Margin Q1 2023 Results $63.2 $2.2 3.5% $3.4 5.4% Q1 2022 Results $48.9 $3.3 6.8% $3.9 7.9% $ Increase (decrease) vs prior year $14.3 ($1.1) ($0.5) % Increase (decrease) vs prior year 29.3% (32.2)% -330 bps (11.9)% -250 bps Items in this table may not recalculate due to rounding

Net sales for the Distribution segment were $63.2 million, an increase of $14.3 million, or 29.3%, compared with $48.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the incremental $13.9 million of net sales from the Mohawk Rubber acquisition, organic net sales increased 0.9%. Operating income decreased $1.1 million to $2.2 million, compared with $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.9% to $3.4 million, compared with $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in operating income and adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to an unfavorable sales mix and higher freight costs. Additionally, SG&A was higher year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily the result of the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and higher labor costs at distribution centers. The Distribution segment's GAAP operating income margin was 3.5% compared with 6.8% for the first quarter of 2022. The Distribution segment's adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.4%, compared with 7.9% for the first quarter of 2022. The Distribution Segment continues to integrate the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and is implementing price increases to offset cost inflation and expand margins.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2023, the Company's cash on hand totaled $28.2 million. Total debt as of March 31, 2023 was $98.1 million.

For the first quarter of 2023, cash flow provided by operations was $25.8 million and free cash flow was $16.7 million, compared with cash flow provided by operations of $7.3 million and free cash flow of $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in cash flow was driven primarily by a decrease in working capital. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2023 were $9.1 million, compared with $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.

2023 Outlook

Based on current exchange rates, market outlook, and business forecast, the Company reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2023, and currently forecasts:

Net sales growth in the low-to-mid single digit range

Net income per diluted share in the range of $1.50 to $1.80; adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.55 to $1.85

Capital expenditures to be in the range of $25 to $30 million

Effective tax rate to approximate 25%

We will continue to monitor market conditions and provide updates as we progress throughout the year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating income margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share (adjusted EPS), and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as a supplement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Myers Industries believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company's performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in this news release.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release include contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including information regarding the Company's financial outlook, future plans, objectives, business prospects and anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or variations of these words, or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, these statements inherently involve a wide range of inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. The Company's actual actions, results, and financial condition may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Specific factors that could cause such a difference on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or liquidity include, without limitation, raw material availability, increases in raw material costs, or other production costs; risks associated with our strategic growth initiatives or the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of such initiatives; unanticipated downturn in business relationships with customers or their purchases; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; changes in the markets for the Company's business segments; changes in trends and demands in the markets in which the Company competes; operational problems at our manufacturing facilities or unexpected failures at those facilities; future economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world; inability of the Company to meet future capital requirements; claims, litigation and regulatory actions against the Company; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company; impacts from the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including without limitation, the risk factors disclosed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, nor use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to provide updates to the forward-looking statements and the estimates and assumptions associated with them.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net sales $ 215,739 $ 225,486 Cost of sales 144,674 153,558 Gross profit 71,065 71,928 Selling, general and administrative expenses 52,081 47,990 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 27 (467 ) Operating income (loss) 18,957 24,405 Interest expense, net 1,646 1,147 Income (loss) before income taxes 17,311 23,258 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,335 5,921 Net income (loss) $ 12,976 $ 17,337 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,564,775 36,280,268 Diluted 36,815,956 36,511,034

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash $28,241 $23,139 Accounts receivable, net 130,616 133,716 Inventories, net 102,141 93,351 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,781 7,001 Total Current Assets 266,779 257,207 Property, plant, & equipment, net 105,803 101,566 Right of use asset - operating leases 28,381 28,908 Deferred income taxes 130 129 Other assets 155,104 154,824 Total Assets $556,197 $542,634 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $93,477 $73,536 Accrued expenses 49,153 57,531 Operating lease liability - short-term 6,072 6,177 Finance lease liability - short-term 523 518 Long-term debt - current portion 25,984 - Total Current Liabilities 175,209 137,762 Long-term debt 62,784 93,962 Operating lease liability - long-term 22,409 22,786 Finance lease liability - long-term 8,785 8,919 Other liabilities 13,681 15,270 Deferred income taxes 8,082 7,508 Total Shareholders' Equity 265,247 256,427 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $556,197 $542,634

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $12,976 $17,337 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 5,618 5,200 Amortization of deferred financing costs 78 121 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,904 1,727 Gain on disposal of fixed assets 27 (467) Other (827) 521 Cash flows provided by (used for) working capital Accounts receivable 3,181 (31,894) Inventories (8,778) (5,980) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,220 614 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,387 20,113 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 25,786 7,292 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Capital expenditures (9,091) (5,060) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (160) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 33 1,076 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (9,218) (3,984) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) from revolving credit facility (5,200) 1,500 Payments on finance lease (129) (124) Cash dividends paid (5,274) (4,939) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,132 471 Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards (1,999) (344) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (11,470) (3,436) Foreign exchange rate effect on cash 4 49 Net increase (decrease) in cash 5,102 (79) Cash at January 1 23,139 17,655 Cash at March 31 $28,241 $17,576

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate &

Other Total Net sales $ 152,562 $ 63,185 $ 215,747 $ (8 ) $ 215,739 Gross profit 71,065 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 102 Adjusted gross profit 71,167 Gross margin as adjusted 33.0 % Operating income (loss) 25,351 2,237 27,588 (8,631 ) 18,957 Operating income margin 16.6 % 3.5 % 12.8 % n/a 8.8 % Add: Acquisition and integration costs - 109 109 126 235 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 421 179 600 10 610 Add: Environmental reserves, net(2) - - - 500 500 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 25,772 2,525 28,297 (7,995 ) 20,302 Adjusted operating income margin 16.9 % 4.0 % 13.1 % n/a 9.4 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,599 873 5,472 146 5,618 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,371 $ 3,398 $ 33,769 $ (7,849 ) $ 25,920 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.9 % 5.4 % 15.7 % n/a 12.0 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $102 and SG&A adjustments of $1,243 (2) Includes environmental charges of $1,600 net of probable insurance recoveries of $1,100 Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate &

Other Total Net sales $ 176,636 $ 48,861 $ 225,497 $ (11 ) $ 225,486 Gross profit 71,928 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 390 Adjusted gross profit 72,318 Gross margin as adjusted 32.1 % Operating income (loss) 31,220 3,301 34,521 (10,116 ) 24,405 Operating income margin 17.7 % 6.8 % 15.3 % n/a 10.8 % Add: Acquisition and integration costs - - - 75 75 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 390 - 390 - 390 Add: Loss on sale of assets 261 - 261 - 261 Add: Environmental charges - - - 700 700 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 31,871 3,301 35,172 (9,341 ) 25,831 Adjusted operating income margin 18.0 % 6.8 % 15.6 % n/a 11.5 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,516 558 5,074 126 5,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,387 $ 3,859 $ 40,246 $ (9,215 ) $ 31,031 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.6 % 7.9 % 17.8 % n/a 13.8 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $390 and SG&A adjustments of $1,036

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Adjusted operating income (loss) reconciliation: Operating income (loss) $18,957 $24,405 Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 610 390 Acquisition and integration costs 235 75 Loss on sale of assets - 261 Environmental charges 500 700 Adjusted operating income (loss) $20,302 $25,831 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net income (loss) $12,976 $17,337 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,335 5,921 Interest expense, net 1,646 1,147 Operating income (loss) 18,957 24,405 Depreciation and amortization 5,618 5,200 Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 610 390 Acquisition and integration costs 235 75 Loss on sale of assets - 261 Environmental charges 500 700 Adjusted EBITDA $25,920 $31,031 Free cash flow reconciliation: Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $25,786 $7,292 Capital expenditures (9,091) (5,060) Free cash flow $16,695 $2,232

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation: Net income (loss) $12,976 $17,337 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,335 5,921 Income (loss) before income taxes 17,311 23,258 Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 610 390 Acquisition and integration costs 235 75 Loss on sale of assets - 261 Environmental charges 500 700 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes 18,656 24,684 Income tax expense, as adjusted (1) (4,664) (6,418) Adjusted net income (loss) $13,992 $18,266 Adjusted earnings per diluted share reconciliation: Net income (loss) per common diluted share $0.35 $0.47 Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 0.02 0.01 Acquisition and integration costs 0.01 0.00 Loss on sale of assets - 0.01 Environmental charges 0.01 0.02 Adjusted effective income tax rate impact (0.01) (0.01) Adjusted earnings per diluted share(2) $0.38 $0.50 (1) Income taxes are calculated using the normalized effective tax rate for each year. The rate used in 2023 is 25% and in 2022 is 26%. (2) Adjusted earnings per diluted share is calculated using the weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective period.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED) Full Year 2023 Guidance Low High GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 1.50 $ 1.80 Add: Net restructuring expenses and other adjustments 0.03 0.03 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 0.01 0.01 Add: Environmental charges 0.01 0.01 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.55 $ 1.85

