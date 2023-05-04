NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource" or the "Company") (AIM/TSX-V: GSP), a fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production, is pleased to announce that Wayne Brownlee has agreed to accept an appointment to its Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Company, it is a pleasure to welcome Wayne Brownlee, a highly respected and accomplished potash industry veteran, to our team," said Stephen Dyer, Board Chair. "Wayne's addition to the team will enhance our collective knowledge and experience in the finance and the fertilizers industry, not only for moving Tugaske into construction but also for implementing future projects and products."

In 1977, after acquiring a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from the University of Saskatchewan, Mr. Brownlee began his career as a Budget Analyst with the Saskatchewan Department of Finance. He later joined the Saskatchewan Department of Energy and Mines as an Assistant Deputy Minister. As an Associate Deputy Minister of the Treasury Board Division of the Saskatchewan Department of Finance, he was responsible for developing and implementing the Provincial Government's annual budget and managing the Treasury Board process. His duties included policy responsibility for legislative and regulatory reform, taxation, and overall strategy.

Mr. Brownlee, a former Executive Vice President and CFO of both PotashCorp. and Nutrien brings an exceedingly rare wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership to Gensource.

Wayne joined the Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan ("PCS") in 1989. He coordinated the Company's privatization which transformed it from a provincial Crown corporation to a publicly traded company. Over the next three decades, Wayne was a catalyst for the expansion and development of PCS through acquisition activity. He was instrumental in the acquisition of the company's nitrogen and phosphate assets. Until 2018 Brownlee remained CFO at PCS when PCS and Agrium merged to become Nutrien, the world's largest provider of crop inputs, with its head office located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. During his term as CFO at Nutrien, Wayne oversaw all finance functions, plus the $6.0 billion divestment of equity interests in the Chilean potash producer SQM, Israel-based ICL Group and Jordan's Arab Potash Company.

Wayne's commitment to developing the potash industry is matched by his devotion to his community. Wayne is a member of the Dean's Advisory Council at the Edwards School of Business at the University of Saskatchewan, the vice-chair of the Wanuskewin Heritage Park, and the chair of the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation. Wayne unapologetically believes it is a moral obligation to acknowledge the challenges faced by Indigenous people and marginalized members of society. He is committed to learning and working together to give everyone a chance to succeed.

"I look forward to helping bring Gensource's projects to fruition," said Wayne Brownlee.

The appointment of Mr. Brownlee as Director of the Company is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange and completion of the Company's Nominated Adviser's due diligence pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies. A further announcement will be made in this regard.

About Gensource:

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a modular and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a modular and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning.

Further information on Gensource Potash Corporation can be found at www.gensourcepotash.ca

