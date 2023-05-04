New Executive Team Member, a former Endava SVP, Will Further Differentiate Devtech's Digital Innovation Services Amid Firm's Rapid Global Growth

Devtech, a leader in digital innovation services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Madge as Vice President of Service Delivery and Customer Success, effective immediately. Nick will be responsible for leading the end-to-end service delivery and customer success organization globally, helping to deliver on the firm's commitment to providing exceptional customer experience at every touch point.

Nick Madge, Vice President of Service Delivery Customer Success, Devtech (Photo: Business Wire)

Nick brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having most recently served as the Senior Vice President at Endava. He has more than 25 years of experience in strategy, client relationships, delivery, and client-focused outcomes. Nick successfully engages with CxO and board-level stakeholders with significant budgets and operates as a trusted advisor.

"I am thrilled to join Devtech, a company at the forefront of digital innovation services across Europe and North America," said Nick Madge. "I see great opportunities for the company to build on its reputation and accelerate its service delivery and customer success growth. I look forward to working with the talented team at Devtech to help our clients achieve their business goals and drive innovation forward."

Nick will lead teams globally to ensure excellent delivery execution, customer success, and value creation. His leadership will ensure that all Devtech services are delivered based on the latest industry best practices, in a scalable way and with high-quality output.

"We are thrilled to have Nick join Devtech," said Milovan Milic, founder and CEO of Devtech. "His extensive experience building and leading world-class service delivery and customer success teams, combined with his proven track record in driving company growth, make him an exceptional addition to our team."

Nick Madge is based in London, UK.

About Devtech

Devtech is a global digital innovation services company that helps emerging and Fortune 1000 businesses transform, scale, and disrupt their industries through next-generation digital and cloud technologies. The company combines deep cloud domain knowledge with expertise in software product engineering, user experience, and creative design-to deliver end-to-end solutions that drive desired business outcomes. More information about the company can be found at https://devtechgroup.com.

