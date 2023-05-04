Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces that the preliminary results from the winter 2023 diamond drilling program has potentially expanded the lithium resource at the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project. Thirteen holes totalling 4179 metres were drilled on the central main mass depth extensions of the resource. Of note, the final hole totalled 570 metres vertically through the deposit and confirmed visual petalite mineralization to a depth of 565 metres. This increases the potential depth of the deposit by 80% from the previously tested 315 metres deepest intercept. The other twelve holes intersected mineralization to the east, west and at depth from the existing resource and justify completion of an updated resource estimate for the Separation Rapids lithium deposit. Assays from four of the holes are pending.

Drilling Program Details

The winter 2022/23 diamond drilling program included twelve drill holes on the existing resource and one vertical drill hole on the main centre of the deposit designed to examine the potential depth extent of the petalite mineralization. Twelve holes were designed to undercut historic maximum-known mineralized drill intercepts on the widest part of the Separation Rapids as step outs to expand the existing resource. The main deposit consists of a large, zoned vertical pegmatite dyke averaging 50-70m in thickness that has been structurally flattened, that includes both petalite and lepidolite accompanied by many narrower mineralized dykes of similar but variable lithium mineralogy. The dominant lithium mineral is petalite. The dykes tend to be lepidolite-rich on both the east and west extensions. Lepidolite is a lithium mica typically containing 7-8% Li2O content while petalite typically contains 4-4.5% Li2O, but with no impurities.

The twelve holes were drilled over a total strike length of about 300 metres. Six holes (SR-22-81 to SR-23-86, assays for SR-23-85 pending) were designed to intersect the main part of the zone below existing drilling and were successful in extending the mineralization to depth (Table 2). Four holes (SR-23-87 to SR-23-90) were on the eastern extension of the deposit, which hosts both the lithium-bearing mica, lepidolite, as well as petalite; three of these were successful in extending the eastern mineralization (SR-23-90 assays pending). Finally, two holes (SR-23-91 to SR-23-92) were drilled on the western edge of the deposit. With SR-23-92 intersecting lithium mineralization, the deposit was extended to the west (SR-23-91 assays pending).

In summary, drilling tested the deposit to depth, over a 300 metre strike length in the main part of the deposit ("The Big Whopper") with mineralization exceeding the 0.5% Li2O cutoff grade encountered in all but one of the holes. Notable mineralized intervals (all widths estimated true width unless otherwise stated) include 1.67% Li2O over 19.6 metres (SR-22-81), 1.20% Li2O over 27.5 metres (SR-23-83) and 1.8% Li2O over 9.63 metres contained within 0.96% Li2O over 45 metres (SR-23-86). For the eastern extension of the deposit, SR-23-89 intersected 1.61% Li2O over 5.74 metres and for the western extension SR-23-92 intersected intervals of 0.89% Li2O over 12.4 metres and 1.49% Li2O over 4.5 metres. These grades are typical of the Big Whopper resource as it also includes Rb-K feldspars which are a significant potential by-product along with tantalum and cesium.

Drill hole SR-23-93 was set up near the geographic centre of the deposit and drilled vertically to 570 metres. As mentioned above, the objective was to explore geologically the depth extent of the Big Whopper pegmatite assuming it continues with a vertical dip. The deepest intercept prior to this drill program was about 315 metres from surface. The vertical drill hole intersected pegmatite to a depth of 565 metres with continuous visible petalite mineralization similar to previous assayed core intervals along its entire length. The drill hole exited pegmatite entering amphibolite host rock at 565 metres but it is not known whether this was due to the hole exiting the main body due to dip, or entering a narrow zone of amphibolite which is commonly observed within the deposit. However, the drill hole has increased the vertical depth of known petalite mineralization by 80%. Conclusions as to the grade of lithium is contingent on the pending assay results. Please note that this intercept does not represent a true width.

All drill hole data will be brought into Avalon's database and resource block model in order to develop an independent updated resource estimate for the deposit.

Commenting on the recent drilling results, Avalon's Chief Operating Officer, Rickardo Welyhorsky, says: "The early visual result of drill hole SR-23-93 demonstrates the depth potential of the deposit and shows the necessity of an extensive drill program to bring forward the mineralization between 315 and 565 metres from surface into the Separation Rapids lithium resource."

This news release was reviewed by the Dr. Bill Mercer, P. Geo. (ON). Dr. Mercer is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical information included in this news release.

Director Appointment

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Monteith to the Company's Board of Directors. He is the son of a previous director, Joe Monteith.

Mr. Monteith is an experienced clean tech executive, entrepreneur and business owner with a successful track record of moving inventions from ideation to commercial success. He is currently the Chair of Monteco Ltd., Cable House Capital Ltd. and Imtex Membranes Corporation. Mr. Monteith has extensive experience in the areas of chemical manufacturing, international businesses, M&A, government affairs and strategic planning.

Commented Avalon CEO, Don Bubar, "We are thrilled that Mr. Monteith has agreed to join Avalon's Board of Directors. His vast array of experience with start ups, especially in the area of chemicals manufacturing, will bring valuable guidance to the Company as we transition towards development of the critical minerals supply chain in Ontario."

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance its other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

Table 1: Drill hole locations

Drill hole UTM (NAD83 Zone 15) Dip Azimuth End of hole

(metres) Easting Northing SR-22-81 388480 5568845 -65 360 486 SR-23-82 388400 5568875 -69 360 450 SR-23-83 388370 5568885 -70 360 447 SR-23-84 388425 5568900 -70 360 417 SR-23-85 388450 5568900 -66 360 450 SR-23-86 388525 5568900 -70 360 300 SR-23-87 388651 5569017 -60 180 132 SR-23-88 388648 5568968 -60 180 126 SR-23-89 388570 5569033 -55 180 201 SR-23-90 388570 5569033 -65 180 252 SR-23-91 388300 5568980 -50 360 177 SR-23-92 388300 5568980 -65 360 171 SR-23-93 388444 5569000 -90 NA 570





TOTAL

4179

Table 2: Significant drill intersections

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Drilled Width

(m) Estimated True

Width (m) Li2O % SR-22-81 325.00 371.50 46.50 19.65 1.67 SR-23-82 325.00 452.50 127.50 45.69 0.73 including 325.00 371.50 46.50 16.66 1.67 SR-23-83 336.00 412.75 76.75 26.25 1.10 including 336.00 367.70 31.70 10.84 1.44 and 378.10 390.80 12.70 4.34 1.66 SR-23-84 187.00 410.00 223.00 76.27 0.96 including 203.00 321.25 118.25 40.44 1.46 and 329.00 332.20 3.20 1.09 1.65 and 406.00 410.00 4.00 1.37 1.87 SR-23-86 167.25 300.00 132.75 45.40 0.96 including 167.25 185.25 18.00 6.16 1.22 and 216.00 244.00 28.00 9.58 1.49 and 271.85 300.00 28.15 9.63 1.80 SR-23-87 40.10 54.80 14.70 7.35 1.16 and 62.30 72.00 9.70 4.85 0.94 SR-23-88 84.25 93.00 8.75 4.38 1.13 SR-23-89 7.00 17.00 10.00 5.74 1.61 and 47.55 52.05 4.50 2.58 1.44 SR23-92 42.80 71.30 28.50 12.04 0.89 and 77.10 87.80 10.70 4.52 1.49



Notes to Table 2:

True widths are estimated assuming the mineralized zones are vertical and true width is horizontal. The calculation was completed using the collar angle of the drill hole. The near vertical nature is clearly apparent in drill sections. For interval calculations a cutoff grade of 0.50% Li2O was utilized which is similar to that used in previous resource estimates. Mineralized intervals with overall grades considerably below 1% Li2O are not quoted. All drill core was split by Avalon staff on site near Kenora and shipped to ALS Global in Thunder Bay for preparation and on to ALS Vancouver for analysis by methods ME-MS81, ICP-06, and ME-4ACD81for multielement analysis including Li, Ta, Cs and Rb. Some drill core samples had lithium values overlimits for the analytical method (>10.000 ppm Li) were entered as 1% Li for calculation purposes. In these cases the interval grades will be underestimates. Samples over 10,000 ppm lithium are to be reanalyzed by Li-OG63, a lithium specific analytical method conducted by ALS Global. Avalon inserted company certified lithium standards and blanks into the sample stream for QAQC purposes. The results of the Avalon and laboratory standards and blanks were reviewed for acceptance by the QP, Dr. Bill Mercer, P. Geo. (ON), qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, prior to accepting the laboratory results. Lithium (Li) analyses in ppm were converted to Li2O values by multiplying by 2.1527. The drill program was supervised in the field by J.C.Pedersen (P.Geo) and A. Meek (P.Geo).

