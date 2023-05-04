The Dutch province of North Brabant will deploy a 500-meter-long solar bike line and test its performance over a 5-year period. The PV system will be integrated into the asphalt top layer and will consist of 600 solar panels of an unspecified type.The Dutch province of North Brabant has announced the start of construction of a 500-meter-long, ground-mounted solar cycle path along the provincial N285 road near Wagenberg. The PV system will be integrated into the asphalt top layer and will consist of 600 solar panels of an unspecified type. "This project is mainly intended to gain more experience ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...