Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations software ("DAM"), is pleased to announce it has achieved a significant milestone of having over 500 active customers, and to highlight continued success in the higher education sector ("Hi-Ed") with seven new Hi-Ed customers selecting MediaValet in Q1'2023. This sampling of customers' total first-year billings of $331,000 (two of which are >$100K) includes annual subscriptions to MediaValet's enterprise DAM platform; Audio/Visual Intelligence ("AVI"); Active Directory Single Sign-On; CI-Hub and Office 365 connectors; implementation services; and ongoing training and support.

The new customers include colleges, universities and industry-specific training organizations, offering omni-channel courses and learning modules. Most were won through a competitive bid process and included some of the largest new customers who selected MediaValet in Q1'2023. For each customer, their corporate digital strategy required an easy-to-use DAM solution with fast ROI that is configurable, responsive, and hyper-scalable, while being secure and robust enough to handle the high demands of an extensive internal and external user base.

"The signing of these new Hi-Ed customers reinforces MediaValet's leadership position in the DAM industry," commented Brona O'Connor, VP of Marketing for MediaValet. "We are highlighting this leadership position in our newly launched HotDAM! campaign which effectively showcases how MediaValet is solving critical challenges for organizations, the noteworthy internal wins customers are experiencing by using the solution, the fast ROI and high adoption we're known for, and the growing list of renowned organizations who have selected us. We have also been tailoring these campaigns and our offerings for some of the sectors that are in a digital transformation process. Hi-Ed is one of these sectors and is our largest sector, representing nearly 70 of our 500+ customers. This campaign is helping us to reach and win the support of a growing number of potential new customers just like the ones announced today."

"We are honored to have been selected by over 500 customers in a wide range of industries and geographies, and to have scaled and grown our platform to reach this exciting milestone," commented Rob Chase, President and CEO of MediaValet. "Like all of today's organizations, they face a significant challenge to efficiently and effectively manage the digital assets and content required to thrive in our digital-first world. At the same time, they are under pressure to manage their margins by reducing operating costs and consolidating solutions. These challenges are relevant to all customer segments, sizes and geographies."

Mr. Chase continued, "For larger customers, while this pressure is generally lengthening sales cycles and increasing executive scrutiny, it also means we gain wider visibility and buy-in on the value we deliver. We applaud the increased scrutiny and believe it provides a great start for our long-term customer relationships - many of our customers have been with us for over nine years and can attest to the increase in value they receive each year as we continually enhance our solutions with a focus on maximizing customer adoption. We believe that these customers are emblematic of the need for DAM and of the high ROI that makes MediaValet the clear choice."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

