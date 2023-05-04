XCPCNL Business Services Corp.: XCPCNL Business Services Announces CEO Transition and Provides Update of Q1 2023 Results

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC PINK:XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, today announced that Timothy Matthews, XCPCNL's current CEO will step down from his position in June 2023 at which time it is our expectation that the Board of Directors of the Company will appoint a new CEO.

"I will be leaving XCPCNL with the utmost confidence in new Managements ability to drive growth and profitability. Now is the right time for me to pursue other personal interests and focus on my health once we have a smooth transition of responsibilities. I would like to thank the entire XCPCNL team and Shareholders for their support over the last two and a half years" said CEO Tim Matthews.

Update on Q1 2023 Earnings Release Date

XCPCNL will release its results for the 1st quarter of 2023 on May 15, 2023. Details and shareholder webinar to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

