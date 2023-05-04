M10 Solar Equipment, a German joint venture, may have shown Europe's solar manufacturers how to scale their gigafactories by using Siemens' plant simulation software to ramp up production of its innovative shingled-matrix solar cell production equipment, explains Tobias Wachtmann, director of global glass and solar for Siemens.From pv magazine 05/23. In late 2021, M10 Industries, a German manufacturing equipment supplier, and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems, a research body, first published details of their shingled cell matrix technology. After a development period of just ...

