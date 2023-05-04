The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has released new data on the cost of capital for solar PV, onshore and offshore wind in the period between 2020 and 2021. Results show that Germany and the Netherlands have the lowest cost of capital in Europe at 2.2%, while the United States, China, India, and Australia show values of 5.4%, 3.9%, 7.1%, and 4.6%, respectively.IRENA has published a first-of-its-kind report on the cost of financing for renewable power, covering solar PV, onshore, and offshore wind technologies across all major global markets. The agency obtained the data from 172 ...

