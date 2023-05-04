Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: A14RQU | ISIN: IS0000020352 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
REITIR FASTEIGNAFELAG HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REITIR FASTEIGNAFELAG HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2023 | 14:10
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (REITIR150525) admitted to trading on May 5, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Reitir       
                               fasteignafélag hf. 
2  Org. no:                        7112080700     
3  LEI                           967600GFEYNJK2W4G048
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     REITIR150525    
5  ISIN code                        IS0000035111    
6  CFI code                        D-B-F-S-F-R     
7  FISN númer                       REITIR       
                               FASTEIGN/9.404 BD 
                               20250515      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   15.000.000.000 kr. 
10 Total amount previously issued             0 kr.        
11 Amount issued at this time               1.120.000.000 kr.  
12 Denomination in CSD                   1 kr.        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet       
15 Amortization type, if other               Irregular payments 
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       May 5, 2023     
19 First ordinary installment date             May 15, 2025    
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  0          
22 Maturity date                      May 15, 2025    
23 Interest rate                      9,404%       
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   May 5, 2023     
32 First ordinary coupon date               May 15, 2023    
33 Coupon frequency                    6          
34 Total number of coupon payments             13         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Remaining nominal  
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                                   
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                              ---------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      May 2, 2023     
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    May 2, 2023     
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              May 5, 2023     
55 Order book ID                      REITIR150525    
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_Corporate_Bonds 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.