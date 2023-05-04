NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (REITIR150525) admitted to trading on May 5, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 7112080700 3 LEI 967600GFEYNJK2W4G048 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) REITIR150525 5 ISIN code IS0000035111 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer REITIR FASTEIGN/9.404 BD 20250515 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 15.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 1.120.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet 15 Amortization type, if other Irregular payments --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other --------------------- 18 Issue date May 5, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date May 15, 2025 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 0 22 Maturity date May 15, 2025 23 Interest rate 9,404% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other --------------------- 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other --------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other --------------------- 31 Interest from date May 5, 2023 32 First ordinary coupon date May 15, 2023 33 Coupon frequency 6 34 Total number of coupon payments 13 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Remaining nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) --------------------- 49 Additional information --------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading May 2, 2023 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to May 2, 2023 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading May 5, 2023 55 Order book ID REITIR150525 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_Corporate_Bonds 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond