OverActive Media Corp.: OverActive Media Signs Sponsorship Agreements with AMD and LG UltraGear

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) ("OverActive" or the "Company"), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced multiple sponsorships and renewals. The Company has successfully secured new agreements with AMD and LG UltraGear and renewed relationships with Scuf Gaming (SCUF) and Nielsen Sports.



"We continue to build business momentum with the addition of AMD and LG UltraGear, and our renewal with SCUF. Each of these brands are best-in-class in their respective spaces and offer relevant and engaging opportunities and benefits for our audiences," said Tyler Keenan, Senior Vice-President, Partnerships & Revenue. "In addition to our ability to reach esports and gaming fans, Nielsen Sports will elevate our partner offering through in-depth data and analytics, which we can now implement in Spain."

OverActive continues to secure interest from new and existing partners across its Toronto Ultra of the Call of Duty League, Toronto Defiant of the Overwatch League and MAD Lions of the League of Legends European Championship esports franchises. The partnership highlights include the following:

AMD will collaborate with Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant for content and activation opportunities. They will be the presenting sponsor of the Toronto Ultra Challengers Tournament, an event that supports the Call of Duty's path to pro system, taking place at the Toronto Ultra Call of Duty League Major V Tournament powered by Bell from May 25-28, 2023.

LG UltraGear is LG's line of gaming and esports monitors designed to be optimized for speed and provide an immersive gaming experience through image quality, clarity, and colour. Through its partnership specific to Toronto Ultra, LG UltraGear joined as presenting partner for the Call of Duty League Major IV tournament and qualifiers. Together, LG UltraGear and Toronto Ultra focused on amplifying the fan experience through product usage and player engagement.

SCUF has been a partner of OverActive since 2020. As Toronto Ultra's official controller and accessory partner, SCUF provides value to the team through their high-quality custom performance controllers. The brand aims to educate and inspire fans and aspiring pros about the benefits that a custom controller can bring to their game through content and activation opportunities.

Building on its engagement in North America, OverActive has expanded its relationship with Nielsen Sports, a global leader in sports media and sponsorship valuation, to now include the Company's European-based brand, MAD Lions. Nielsen Sports helps OverActive deliver comprehensive sponsorship offerings by providing the Company's partners with sponsorship impact and value reporting.



"Our partnerships fuel the core content we produce at OverActive," said Matt McGlynn, Vice-President, Marketing & Brand. "Our Toronto Defiant and Toronto Ultra teams are in the top three most followed teams on TikTok in their respective leagues, and our current team social projections for 2023 have us targeting a 13% increase across impressions, engagements and new followers. Meaning, there's a significant opportunity to build fandom and further awareness in the community."

OverActive's partnership efforts are a core part of its overall business strategy. The Company combines its expertise, reach and knowledge of today's generation of fans to tap into younger consumers to provide meaningful engagement opportunities for its partners. Additionally, having professional esports teams in some of the most notable leagues provides OverActive's partners with consistent opportunities year-over-year. The Company has a track record of building dynamic, brand-safe content that drives views. Follow OverActive on Twitter at overactivegg for the latest news and updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) OverActive's anticipated VALORANT team; and (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and risk factors set out in OverActive's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues including (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (iii) the League of Legends European Championship ("LEC"), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.