JinkoSolar, Long, JA Solar, and Trina Solar have all reported impressive growth figures for the first quarter of this year.China's leading photovoltaic module makers have reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2023. JinkoSolar posted revenue of CNY 23.33 billion ($3.4 billion), up 58% year-over-year. Net profit soared to CNY 788.7 million from CNY 28.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The company attributed this growth to strong global market demand and increased shipments of its TOPCon products. Meanwhile, Longi said it recorded a turnover of CNY 28.32 billion, up 52.35% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...