Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
04.05.23
14:45 Uhr
28,350 Euro
-0,400
-1,39 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,35028,40016:22
Dow Jones News
04.05.2023 | 14:49
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kaufman & Broad SA: DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022 04-May-2023 / 14:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Press release

Paris, May 4, 2023

DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022

The ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Kaufman & Broad SA, held at its registered office on May 4th, 2023, under the chairmanship of Mr. Nordine Hachemi, approved the distribution of a total dividend of EUR2.40 per share for the financial year ended November 30, 2022

Agenda: 

Detachment date ("Ex-date") for dividend payment 
May 9th, 2023 
 
        Record date for dividend payment 
May 10th, 2023 
 
May 11th, 2023 Payment of the dividend in cash.

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.23-0210. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022

1624897 04-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624897&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2023 08:18 ET (12:18 GMT)

KAUFMAN & BROAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.