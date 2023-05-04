The US Silver Institute's "World Silver Survey 2022" report shows that the price of the metal will fall slightly this year despite increasing demand from the PV industry.Demand for silver from the PV industry increased by 28% from 110.0 million ounces (Moz) in 2021 to 140.3 Moz last year, according to the "World Silver Survey 2023," which was recently published by the Silver Institute. The report also reveals that silver demand in the solar industry may reach 161.1 Moz this year, which would represent a 15% growth compared to 2022. "The increase in PV cell production was much faster than silver ...

