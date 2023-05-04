PREIT Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Core Mall Total Occupancy Grew to 93.5%

Core Mall Non-Anchor Occupancy Increased 150 Basis Points to 90.1%

Core Mall Sales Per Square Foot Were $603 in March, Growing 1.2% Over December 2022

Average Renewal Spreads Were 5.6% for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Mortgage Loan on Cherry Hill Mall Extended

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PREIT (OTCQB:PRET) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. A description of each non-GAAP financial measure and the related reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the tables accompanying this release.





Three Months Ended March 31,



(per share amounts)

2023



2022



Net loss - basic and diluted

$ (9.75)



$ (7.41)



FFO

$ (3.05)



$ (0.21)



FFO, as adjusted

$ (3.05)



$ (0.89)





"Our quarterly results demonstrate the continued strength of the portfolio and the resiliency of the consumer as sales, occupancy and NOI continue to show improvement," said Joseph F. Coradino, Chairman and CEO of PREIT. "While the economic backdrop is in flux, as we deliver new retailers and experiences throughout the portfolio, we expect to continue to drive traffic and sales, creating new opportunities to improve the value of portfolio."

Same Store NOI, excluding lease termination revenue, increased 5.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

Robust leasing activity is driving increased occupancy with Core Mall Total Occupancy increasing by 90 basis points to 93.5% compared to the first quarter 2022. Core Mall non-anchor Occupancy improved 150 basis points to 90.1% compared to the first quarter 2022.

Core Mall total leased space, at 94.5%, exceeds occupied space by 100 basis points, and Core Mall non-anchor leased space, at 91.7%, is higher than occupied space by 160 basis points when including executed new leases slated for future occupancy, demonstrating the rapid pace of leasing activity.

For the rolling 12 month period ended March 31, 2023, core mall comparable sales grew to $603 per square foot, compared to $539 for the year ended December 31, 2019 .

Average renewal spreads for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were 5.6%.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Company sold assets generating just over $26 million in gross proceeds. As part of its debt reduction plan, the Company has applied asset sale proceeds and excess cash from operations to pay down debt by $29 million through March 31, 2023 .

Leasing and Redevelopment

258,000 square feet of leases are signed for future openings, which is expected to contribute annualized gross rent of approximately $7.2 million .

Construction is underway on the new self-storage facility in previously unused, below grade space at Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, MD, with an anticipated opening in the third quarter of 2023.

Tilted 10 opened Phase I of its planned two-level indoor family entertainment center at Willow Grove Park in March 2023, adding family entertainment to this locally-loved destination shopping experience. The balance of the facility is expected to open in summer 2023.

At Moorestown Mall, construction is underway for the new state-of-the-art Cooper University Healthcare facility, expected to open its initial phase in fall 2023, and the 375-unit Pearl apartment development, following completion of the sale of land in the second quarter of 2022.

Tenant construction is underway for a new prototype, 32,000 square foot, LEGO® Discovery Center at Springfield Town Center with expected opening in third quarter 2023. Burlington has also executed a lease for a 30,000 square foot location with an anticipated opening later this year. Approvals were obtained for the development of 460 apartments and a 165-room hotel, setting the stage for sale of these parcels in summer 2023.

Primary Factors Affecting Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders was $51.9 million (which takes into consideration the accrual of preferred dividends that accumulated during the quarter but have not been paid), or $(9.75) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders of $39.3 million, or $(7.41) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

Funds from Operations decreased in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher interest expense and a decrease in gain on sale of preferred equity interest.

FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $(3.05) per diluted share and OP Unit compared to $(0.21) per diluted share and OP Unit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

All NOI and FFO amounts referenced as primary factors affecting financial results above include our share of unconsolidated properties' revenues and expenses. Additional information regarding changes in operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is included on page 15.

Liquidity and Financing Activities

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $107.5 million available under its First Lien Revolving Credit Facility. The Company's corporate cash balances, when combined with available credit, provide total liquidity of $117.0 million . The Company's Credit Facilities, with a balance of $995.8 million as of March 31, 2023, mature on December 10, 2023. The Company is working to address the upcoming maturity by pursuing all available alternatives, including refinancing, selling assets and engaging in discussions with lenders.

Additionally, the Fashion District Philadelphia partnership has extended the maturity on the term loan to January 2024 .

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company extended the mortgage loan secured by Cherry Hill Mall through December 1, 2023 with an additional five month extension option exercisable subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

Asset Dispositions

During the quarter, the Company closed on the sale of its Whole Foods parcel at Plymouth Meeting Mall for $27 million .

2023 Outlook

The Company is not issuing detailed guidance at this time.

Conference Call Information

Management has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday May 4, 2023, to review the Company's results and future outlook. To listen to the call, please dial 1(888) 330-2024 (domestic toll free), or 1(646) 960-0187 (international), and request to join the PREIT call, Conference ID 913781768, at least fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time as callers could experience delays. Investors can also access the call in a "listen only" mode via the internet at the Company's website, preit.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast. Financial and statistical information expected to be discussed on the call will also be available on the Company's website.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, the online archive of the webcast will also be available for one year following the call.

About PREIT

PREIT (OTCQB:PRET) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages innovative properties developed to be thoughtful, community-centric hubs. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated, ever-evolving properties generates success for its tenants and meaningful impact for the communities it serves by keenly focusing on five core areas of established and emerging opportunity: multi-family & hotel, health & tech, retail, essentials & grocery and experiential. Located primarily in densely-populated regions, PREIT is a top operator of high quality, purposeful places that serve as one-stop destinations for customers to shop, dine, play and stay. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Rounding

Certain summarized information in the tables included may not total due to rounding.

Definitions

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines Funds From Operations ("FFO"), which is a non-GAAP measure commonly used by REITs, as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding (i) depreciation and amortization of real estate, (ii) gains and losses on sales of certain real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control and (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We compute FFO in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition, or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. NAREIT's established guidance provides that excluding impairment write downs of depreciable real estate is consistent with the NAREIT definition.

FFO is a commonly used measure of operating performance and profitability among REITs. We use FFO and FFO per diluted share and unit of limited partnership interest in our operating partnership ("OP Unit") in measuring our performance against our peers and as one of the performance measures for determining incentive compensation amounts earned under certain of our performance-based executive compensation programs.

FFO does not include gains and losses on sales of operating real estate assets or impairment write downs of depreciable real estate (including development land parcels), which are included in the determination of net loss in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, FFO is not a comprehensive measure of our operating cash flows. In addition, since FFO does not include depreciation on real estate assets, FFO may not be a useful performance measure when comparing our operating performance to that of other non-real estate commercial enterprises. We compensate for these limitations by using FFO in conjunction with other GAAP financial performance measures, such as net loss and net cash used in operating activities, and other non-GAAP financial performance measures, such as NOI. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net loss (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our financial performance or to be an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. We believe that net loss is the most directly comparable GAAP measurement to FFO.

When applicable, we also present FFO, as adjusted, and FFO per diluted share and OP Unit, as adjusted, which are non-GAAP measures, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, to show the effect of such items as provision for employee separation expense, gain on sale of preferred equity interest, depreciation and amortization on real estate at PREIT's consolidated properties, PREIT's share of depreciation and amortization of equity method investments and loss on project costs by equity method investee, which had an effect on our results of operations, but are not, in our opinion, indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

We believe that FFO is helpful to management and investors as a measure of operating performance because it excludes various items included in net loss that do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, depreciation and amortization of real estate, among others. We believe that Funds From Operations, as adjusted, is helpful to management and investors as a measure of operating performance because it adjusts FFO to exclude items that management does not believe are indicative of our operating performance, such as provision for employee separation expense, and gain on sale of preferred equity interest.

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

NOI (a non-GAAP measure) is derived from real estate revenue (determined in accordance with GAAP, including lease termination revenue), minus property operating expenses (determined in accordance with GAAP), plus our pro rata share of revenue and property operating expenses of our unconsolidated partnership investments. NOI does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net loss (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our financial performance or to be an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity. It is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. We believe NOI is helpful to management and investors as a measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment, and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. We believe that net loss is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI. NOI excludes other income, depreciation and amortization, general and administrative expenses, other expenses (which includes provision for employee separation expense and project costs), interest expense, net, equity in loss of partnerships, gain/loss on project costs by equity method investee and gain on sale of preferred equity interest.

Same Store NOI is calculated using retail properties owned for the full periods presented and excludes properties acquired or disposed of, under redevelopment, or designated as non-core during the periods presented. Non Same Store NOI is calculated using the retail properties excluded from the calculation of Same Store NOI.

Unconsolidated Properties and Proportionate Financial Information

The non-GAAP financial measures of FFO and NOI presented in this press release incorporate financial information attributable to our share of unconsolidated properties. This proportionate financial information is non-GAAP financial information, but we believe that it is helpful information because it reflects the pro rata contribution from our unconsolidated properties that are owned through investments accounted for under GAAP using the equity method of accounting. Under such method, earnings from these unconsolidated partnerships are recorded in our statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP under the caption entitled "Equity in (loss) income of partnerships."

To derive the proportionate financial information from our unconsolidated properties," we multiplied the percentage of our economic interest in each partnership on a property-by-property basis by each line item. Under the partnership agreements relating to our current unconsolidated partnerships with third parties, we own a 40% to 50% economic interest in such partnerships, and there are generally no provisions in such partnership agreements relating to special non-pro rata allocations of income or loss, and there are no preferred or priority returns of capital or other similar provisions. While this method approximates our indirect economic interest in our pro rata share of the revenue and expenses of our unconsolidated partnerships, we do not have a direct legal claim to the assets, liabilities, revenues or expenses of the unconsolidated partnerships beyond our rights as an equity owner in the event of any liquidation of such entity. Our percentage ownership is not necessarily indicative of the legal and economic implications of our ownership interest. Accordingly, NOI and FFO results based on our share of the results of unconsolidated partnerships do not represent cash generated from our investments in these partnerships.

Core Malls

Core Malls exclude Exton Square Mall, Cumberland Mall and Valley View Mall and power centers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans, strategies, anticipated events, trends and other matters, including our expectations about the impact of COVID-19 on our business, that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events, achievements, results, cost reductions, dividend payments and the impact of COVID-19 and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that might cause future events, achievements or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, our business might be materially and adversely affected by the following:

the effectiveness of our financial restructuring and any additional strategies that we may employ to address our liquidity and capital resources in the future;

our ability to achieve forecasted revenue and pro forma leverage ratio and generate free cash flow to further reduce indebtedness;

our substantial debt, and our ability to satisfy our obligations or extend the maturity of or refinance our outstanding debt at or prior to maturity, particularly in light of increasing interest rates, and our ability to remain in compliance with our financial covenants under our debt facilities;

the COVID-19 global pandemic and the public health and governmental response, which have created periods of significant economic disruptions and also have and may continue to exacerbate many of the risks listed herein;

changes in the retail and real estate industries, including bankruptcies, consolidation and store closings, particularly among anchor tenants;

changes in economic conditions, including unemployment rates and its effects on consumer confidence and spending, supply chain challenges, the current inflationary environment, and the corresponding effects on tenant business performance, prospects, solvency and leasing decisions;

our inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise;

our ability to sell properties that we seek to dispose of, which may be delayed by, among other things, the failure to obtain zoning, occupancy and other governmental approvals and permits or, to the extent required, approvals of other third parties;

potential losses on impairment of certain long-lived assets, such as real estate, including losses that we might be required to record in connection with any disposition of assets;

our ability to raise capital, including through sales of properties or interests in properties, subject to the terms of our Credit Agreements;

our ability to maintain and increase property occupancy, sales and rental rates;

increases in operating costs that cannot be passed on to tenants, which may be exacerbated in the current inflationary environment;

the effects of online shopping and other uses of technology on our retail tenants;

risks related to our development and redevelopment activities, including delays, cost overruns and our inability to reach projected occupancy or rental rates;

social unrest and acts of vandalism or violence at malls, including our properties, or at other similar spaces, and the potential effect on traffic and sales; and

potential dilution from any capital raising transactions or other equity issuances.

Additional factors that might cause future events, achievements or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements include those discussed herein and in the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent reports we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

** Quarterly supplemental financial and operating **

** information will be available on www.preit.com **

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data





Three Months Ended March 31,



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023



2022



REVENUE:













Real estate revenue:













Lease revenue

$ 61,515



$ 64,283



Expense reimbursements



4,653





4,144



Other real estate revenue



1,006





767



Total real estate revenue



67,174





69,194



Other income



91





241



Total revenue



67,265





69,435



EXPENSES:













Operating expenses:













Property operating expenses:













CAM and real estate taxes



(26,159)





(27,872)



Utilities



(3,395)





(3,561)



Other property operating expenses



(2,215)





(2,140)



Total property operating expenses



(31,769)





(33,573)



Depreciation and amortization



(26,369)





(29,110)



General and administrative expenses



(11,125)





(11,483)



Other expenses



(3)





(144)



Total operating expenses



(69,266)





(74,310)



Interest expense, net



(41,048)





(31,391)



Total expenses



(110,314)





(105,701)



Equity in loss of partnerships



(2,696)





(395)



Gain on sale of preferred equity interest



-





3,688



Net loss



(45,745)





(32,973)



Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



659





504



Net loss attributable to PREIT



(45,086)





(32,469)



Less: preferred share dividends



(6,844)





(6,844)



Net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders

$ (51,930)



$ (39,313)



















Basic and diluted loss per share:

$ (9.75)



$ (7.41)



















Weighted average shares outstanding-basic



5,324





5,305



Effect of common share equivalents(1)



-





-



Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted



5,324





5,305







(1) The Company had net losses in all periods presented. Therefore, the effects of common share equivalents are excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share for these periods because they would be antidilutive.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data





Three Months Ended March 31,



(in thousands of dollars)

2023



2022



Comprehensive loss:













Net loss

$ (45,745)



$ (32,973)



Unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives



(1,885)





5,807



Amortization of settled swaps



(6)





-



Total comprehensive loss



(47,636)





(27,166)



Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



683





431



Comprehensive loss attributable to PREIT

$ (46,953)



$ (26,735)





Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss determined in accordance with GAAP to (i) FFO attributable to

common shareholders and OP Unit holders, (ii) FFO, as adjusted, attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders,

(iii) FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders per diluted share and OP Unit, (iv) and FFO, as adjusted,

attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders per diluted share and OP Unit for the three months ended

March 31, 2023 and 2022:





Three Months Ended March 31,



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023



2022



Net loss

$ (45,745)



$ (32,973)



Depreciation and amortization on real estate:













Consolidated properties



26,175





28,798



PREIT's share of equity method investments



2,845





3,022



Loss on project costs by equity method investee



288





-



Funds from operations attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders



(16,437)





(1,153)



Provision for employee separation expenses



5





84



Gain on sale of preferred equity interest



-





(3,688)



Funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to common shareholders and OP

Unit holders

$ (16,432)



$ (4,757)



















Funds from operations attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit holders per

diluted share and OP Unit

$ (3.05)



$ (0.21)



Funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to common shareholders and OP Unit

holders per diluted share and OP Unit

$ (3.05)



$ (0.89)



















(in thousands of shares)













Weighted average number of shares outstanding



5,324





5,305



Weighted average effect of full conversion of OP Units



68





69



Effect of common share equivalents



-





-



Total weighted average shares outstanding, including OP Units



5,392





5,374





Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data

NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:



Same Store

Change

Non Same Store

Total

(in thousands of dollars) 2023

2022

$

%

2023

2022

2023

2022

NOI from consolidated properties $ 35,840

$ 34,831

$ 1,009



2.9 % $ (434)

$ 791

$ 35,406

$ 35,622

NOI attributable to equity method investments, at ownership share

8,746



7,827



919



11.7 %

72



601



8,818



8,428

Total NOI

44,586



42,658



1,928



4.5 %

(362)



1,392



44,224



44,050

Less: lease termination revenue

338



793



(455)



(57.4) %

-



8



338



801

Total NOI excluding lease termination revenue $ 44,248

$ 41,865

$ 2,383



5.7 % $ (362)

$ 1,384

$ 43,886

$ 43,249



Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data

The table below reconciles net loss to NOI of our consolidated properties for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and

2022:





Three Months Ended March 31,



(in thousands of dollars)

2023



2022



Net loss

$ (45,745)



$ (32,973)



Other income



(91)





(241)



Depreciation and amortization



26,369





29,110



General and administrative expenses



11,125





11,483



Other (expenses) income



4





145



Interest expense, net



41,048





31,391



Equity in loss of partnerships



2,696





395



Gain on sale of preferred equity interest



-





(3,688)



NOI from consolidated properties



35,406





35,622



Less: Non Same Store NOI of consolidated properties



(434)





791



Same Store NOI from consolidated properties



35,840





34,831



Less: Same Store lease termination revenue



188





-



Same Store NOI excluding lease termination revenue

$ 35,652



$ 34,831





Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data

The table below reconciles equity in loss of partnerships to NOI of equity method investments at ownership share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and

2022:





Three Months Ended March 31,







2023



2022



Equity in loss of partnerships

$ (2,696)



$ (395)



Depreciation and amortization



2,845





3,022



Interest and other expenses



8,381





5,801



Loss on project costs by equity method investee



288





-



Net operating income from equity method investments at ownership share



8,818





8,428



Less: Non Same Store NOI from equity method investments at ownership

share



72





601



Same Store NOI of equity method investments at ownership share



8,746





7,827



Less: Same Store lease termination revenue



150





784



Same Store NOI from equity method investments excluding lease

termination revenue at ownership share

$ 8,596



$ 7,043





Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data





March 31,



December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023



2022

ASSETS:











INVESTMENTS IN REAL ESTATE, at cost:











Operating properties

$ 2,884,367



$ 2,894,944

Construction in progress



43,109





42,659

Land held for development



2,058





2,058

Total investments in real estate



2,929,534





2,939,661

Accumulated depreciation



(1,377,167)





(1,370,065)

Net investments in real estate



1,552,367





1,569,596

INVESTMENTS IN PARTNERSHIPS, at equity:



7,621





7,845

OTHER ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents



20,240





22,937

Tenant and other receivables, net



33,972





40,459

Intangible assets, net



8,349





8,623

Deferred costs and other assets, net



86,754





91,902

Assets held for sale



35,036





61,767

Total assets

$ 1,744,339



$ 1,803,129

LIABILITIES:











Mortgage loans payable, net

$ 740,167



$ 749,396

Term Loans, net



971,506





976,903

Revolving Facility



22,481





22,481

Tenants' deposits and deferred rent



14,099





13,264

Distributions in excess of partnership investments



96,092





93,136

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



69,930





69,846

Liabilities on assets held for sale



1,975





2,539

Total liabilities



1,916,250





1,927,565

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











EQUITY:











Series B Preferred Shares, $.01 par value per share; 3,450 shares issued and

outstanding; liquidation preference of $103,741 and $102,151 at March 31,

2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



35





35

Series C Preferred Shares, $.01 par value per share; 6,900 shares issued and

outstanding; liquidation preference of $206,655 and $203,550 at March 31,

2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



69





69

Series D Preferred Shares, $.01 par value per share; 5,000 shares issued and

outstanding; liquidation preference of $148,634 and $146,485 at March 31,

2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



50





50

Shares of beneficial interest, $1.00 par value per share; 13,333 shares

authorized; 5,341 and 5,356 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively



5,341





5,356

Capital contributed in excess of par



1,858,851





1,858,675

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,415





3,282

Distributions in excess of net income



(2,025,779)





(1,980,693)

Total equity (deficit) -Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust



(160,018)





(113,226)

Noncontrolling interest



(11,893)





(11,210)

Total equity (deficit)



(171,911)





(124,436)

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,744,339



$ 1,803,129



Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Selected Financial Data

The table below reconciles changes in funds from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to

the three months ended March 31, 2022 (all per share amounts on a diluted basis unless otherwise noted; per share

amounts rounded to the nearest half penny; amounts may not total due to rounding):

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2023



Per Diluted

Share and OP

Unit





Funds from Operations, as adjusted March 31, 2022

$ (4,757)



$ (0.89)

























Changes - Q1 2022 to Q1 2023

































Contribution from anchor replacements and new box tenants



253





0.04





Impact from bankruptcies



(131)





(0.03)





Other leasing activity, including base rent and net CAM and real estate tax

recoveries



527





0.10





Lease termination revenue



179





0.04





Credit losses



(35)





(0.01)





Other



216





0.05





Same Store NOI(1) from unconsolidated properties



919





0.17





Same Store NOI



1,928





0.37





Non Same Store NOI



(1,754)





(0.33)





General and administrative expenses



(11,125)





(2.07)





Capitalization of leasing costs



34





0.01





Other



11,467





2.13





Interest expense, net



(12,225)





(2.27)





Funds from Operations, as adjusted March 31, 2023



(16,432)





(3.05)





Provision for employee separation expense



(5)





-





Funds from Operations, March 31, 2023

$ (16,437)



$ (3.05)







