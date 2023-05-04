NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM; "Rithm Capital" or the "Company") today reported the following information for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023:

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

GAAP net income of $68.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted common share (1)

Earnings available for distribution of $171.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share (1)(2)

Common dividend of $120.8 million, or $0.25 per common share

Book value per common share of $11.67(1)

Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Summary Operating Results: GAAP Net Income per Diluted Common Share(1) $ 0.14 $ 0.17 GAAP Net Income $ 68.9 million $ 81.8 million Non-GAAP Results: Earnings Available for Distribution per Diluted Common Share(1)(2) $ 0.35 $ 0.33 Earnings Available for Distribution(2) $ 171.1 million $ 156.9 million Common Dividend: Common Dividend per Share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Common Dividend $ 120.8 million $ 118.6 million

" Rithm delivered great performance in the first quarter of 2023," said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rithm Capital. " In contrast to the volatile macro environment and the stress in the regional banking sector, we produced consistent results, generating $0.35 in earnings available for distribution per share and posting book value of $11.67 per share."

" Over a year into the Fed's aggressive tightening cycle, we have effectively navigated the market and positioned our Company for success. Our focus on credit and risk management, and our opportunistic approach to capital management has served the Company and its shareholders extremely well. Our expansion into the private capital business and our emphasis on quality performance in our existing portfolio will drive our Company through its next phase of growth. With plenty of uncertainty still to play out in the financial services space, Rithm is well-positioned to continue deploying capital into attractive opportunities. We look forward to seeing Rithm's success as we move through 2023 and beyond."

First Quarter 2023 Company Highlights:

Origination & Servicing (Mortgage Company) Combined segment pre-tax income of $164.0 million (3) Quarterly origination funded production volume of $7.0 billion Estimated Q2'23 funded origination volume of approximately $7 to $9 billion

Total Rithm MSR Portfolio Summary MSR portfolio totaled $603 billion in unpaid principal balance ("UPB") at March 31, 2023 compared to $609 billion UPB at December 31, 2022 (4) Portfolio average CPR of approximately 5% Servicer advance balances of $3.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, relatively flat compared to balances as of December 31, 2022

Mortgage Loans Receivable Quarterly origination funded production volume of $376 million through Genesis Capital LLC



(1) Per common share calculations for both GAAP Net Income and Earnings Available for Distribution are based on 482,846,911 and 480,852,723 weighted average diluted shares for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Per share calculations of Book Value are based on 483,017,747 common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023. (2) Earnings Available for Distribution is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Earnings Available for Distribution to GAAP Net Income, as well as an explanation of this measure, please refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income below. (3) Includes noncontrolling interests. (4) Includes excess and full MSRs.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenues Servicing fee revenue, net and interest income from MSR financing receivables $ 469,839 $ 452,923 Change in fair value of MSRs and MSR financing receivables (includes realization of cash flows of $(105,691), and $(108,914), respectively) (142,304 ) (162,028 ) Servicing revenue, net 327,535 290,895 Interest income 346,614 365,541 Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 109,268 105,966 783,417 762,402 Expenses Interest expense and warehouse line fees 309,068 283,250 General and administrative 167,155 189,295 Compensation and benefits 188,880 208,185 665,103 680,730 Other income (loss) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net (75,649 ) 9,764 Other income (loss), net 30,478 (3,650 ) (45,171 ) 6,114 Income before income taxes 73,143 87,786 Income tax expense (benefit) (16,806 ) (18,047 ) Net income $ 89,949 $ 105,833 Noncontrolling interests in income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries (1,300 ) 1,668 Dividends on preferred stock 22,395 22,411 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 68,854 $ 81,754 Net income per share of common stock Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.17 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding Basic 478,167,178 473,715,100 Diluted 482,846,911 480,852,723 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.25 $ 0.25

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Assets Mortgage servicing rights and mortgage servicing rights financing receivables, at fair value $ 8,886,209 $ 8,889,403 Real estate and other securities 8,987,572 8,289,277 Residential loans and variable interest entity consumer loans held-for-investment, at fair value 766,784 816,275 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale ($2,743,809 and $3,297,271 at fair value, respectively) 2,841,320 3,398,298 Single-family rental properties, held-for-investment 968,987 971,313 Mortgage loans receivable, at fair value 1,946,422 2,064,028 Residential mortgage loans subject to repurchase 1,189,907 1,219,890 Cash and cash equivalents 1,434,697 1,336,508 Restricted cash 365,649 281,126 Servicer advances receivable 2,594,271 2,825,485 Receivable for investments sold - 473,126 Other assets 1,836,833 1,914,607 $ 31,818,651 $ 32,479,336 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Secured financing agreements $ 11,760,930 $ 11,257,736 Secured notes and bonds payable ($598,070 and $632,404 at fair value, respectively) 9,728,605 10,098,943 Residential mortgage loan repurchase liability 1,189,907 1,219,890 Unsecured senior notes, net of issuance costs 545,490 545,056 Payable for investments purchased - 731,216 Dividends payable 131,941 129,760 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,507,235 1,486,667 24,864,108 25,469,268 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 51,964,122 and 51,964,122 issued and outstanding, $1,299,104 and $1,299,104 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively 1,257,254 1,257,254 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 483,017,747 and 473,715,100 issued and outstanding, respectively 4,832 4,739 Additional paid-in capital 6,062,051 6,062,019 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (470,562 ) (418,662 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,631 37,651 Total Rithm Capital stockholders' equity 6,894,206 6,943,001 Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 60,337 67,067 Total equity 6,954,543 7,010,068 $ 31,818,651 $ 32,479,336

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP NET INCOME

The Company has five primary variables that impact its operating performance: (i) the current yield earned on the Company's investments, (ii) the interest expense under the debt incurred to finance the Company's investments, (iii) the Company's operating expenses and taxes, (iv) the Company's realized and unrealized gains or losses on investments, including any impairment or reserve for expected credit losses and (v) income from the Company's origination and servicing businesses. "Earnings available for distribution" is a non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's operating performance, excluding the fourth variable above and adjusts the earnings from the consumer loan investment to a level yield basis. Earnings available for distribution is used by management to evaluate the Company's performance without taking into account: (i) realized and unrealized gains and losses, which although they represent a part of the Company's recurring operations, are subject to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential indicator of future economic performance; (ii) termination fee to affiliate; (iii) non-cash deferred compensation expense; (iv) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses; and (v) deferred taxes, which are not representative of current operations.

The Company's definition of earnings available for distribution includes accretion on held-for-sale loans as if they continued to be held-for-investment. Although the Company intends to sell such loans, there is no guarantee that such loans will be sold or that they will be sold within any expected timeframe. During the period prior to sale, the Company continues to receive cash flows from such loans and believes that it is appropriate to record a yield thereon. In addition, the Company's definition of earnings available for distribution excludes all deferred taxes, rather than just deferred taxes related to unrealized gains or losses, because the Company believes deferred taxes are not representative of current operations. The Company's definition of earnings available for distribution also limits accreted interest income on RMBS where the Company receives par upon the exercise of associated call rights based on the estimated value of the underlying collateral, net of related costs including advances. The Company created this limit in order to be able to accrete to the lower of par or the net value of the underlying collateral, in instances where the net value of the underlying collateral is lower than par. The Company believes this amount represents the amount of accretion the Company would have expected to earn on such bonds had the call rights not been exercised.

The Company's investments in consumer loans are accounted for under the fair value option. Earnings available for distribution adjusts earnings on consumer loans to a level yield to present income recognition across the consumer loan portfolio in the manner in which it is economically earned, to avoid potential delays in loss recognition, and align it with the Company's overall portfolio of mortgage-related assets which generally record income on a level yield basis.

With regard to non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, management does not view these costs as part of the Company's core operations, as they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses incurred at acquisition. Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses are generally legal and valuation service costs, as well as other professional service fees, incurred when the Company acquires certain investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company originates conventional, government-insured and nonconforming residential mortgage loans for sale and securitization. In connection with the transfer of loans to the GSEs or mortgage investors, the Company reports realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans and retention of mortgage servicing rights, which the Company believes is an indicator of performance for the Origination and Servicing segments and therefore included in earnings available for distribution.

Earnings available for distribution includes results from operating companies with the exception of the unrealized gains or losses due to changes in valuation inputs and assumptions on MSRs, net of unrealized gains and losses on hedged MSRs, and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses.

Management believes that the adjustments to compute "earnings available for distribution" specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity, assist in comparing the core operating results between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company's current core performance using the same financial measure that management uses to operate the business. Management also utilizes earnings available for distribution as a financial measure in its decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying fundamental operations of the Company's investments, as well as the allocation of resources between those investments, and management also relies on earnings available for distribution as an indicator of the results of such decisions. Earnings available for distribution excludes certain recurring items, such as gains and losses (including impairment and reserves as well as derivative activities) and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of the Company's core operations for the reasons described herein. As such, earnings available for distribution is not intended to reflect all of the Company's activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company's performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the Company's activities.

The Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent financial measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders. Earnings available for distribution does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, and the Company's calculation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly entitled financial measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, to maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent financial measure of its ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of earnings available for distribution to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 68,854 $ 81,754 Adjustments: Impairment (2,803 ) 690 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 114,874 50,090 Other (income) loss, net 5,350 44,317 Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses 427 2,219 Deferred taxes (16,845 ) (26,348 ) Interest income on residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale - 1,838 Earnings available for distribution of equity method investees: Excess mortgage servicing rights 1,217 2,319 Earnings available for distribution $ 171,074 $ 156,879 Net income per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.17 Earnings available for distribution per diluted share $ 0.35 $ 0.33 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 482,846,911 480,852,723

SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands) Origination and Servicing Residential Securities, Properties and Loans First Quarter 2023 Origination Servicing MSR Related Investments Real Estate Securities Properties & Residential Mortgage Loans Mortgage Loans Receivable Corporate & Other Total Servicing fee revenue, net and interest income from MSRs and MSR financing receivables $ - $ 349,424 $ 120,415 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 469,839 Change in fair value of MSRs and MSR financing receivables (includes realization of cash flows of $(105,691)) - (37,526 ) (104,778 ) - - - - (142,304 ) Servicing revenue, net - 311,898 15,637 - - - - 327,535 Interest income 25,533 84,233 24,559 114,247 22,766 58,337 16,939 346,614 Gain on originated mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 112,822 (4,601 ) - - 1,047 - - 109,268 Total revenues 138,355 391,530 40,196 114,247 23,813 58,337 16,939 783,417 Interest expense 29,995 81,074 31,702 98,292 26,192 30,692 11,121 309,068 G&A and other 140,512 100,834 69,241 630 9,383 16,231 19,204 356,035 Total operating expenses 170,507 181,908 100,943 98,922 35,575 46,923 30,325 665,103 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net 168 (191 ) (12,398 ) (45,999 ) (6,427 ) (4,812 ) (5,990 ) (75,649 ) Other income (loss), net (590 ) (12,837 ) 35,921 165 24,181 1,713 (18,075 ) 30,478 Total other income (loss) (422 ) (13,028 ) 23,523 (45,834 ) 17,754 (3,099 ) (24,065 ) (45,171 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (32,574 ) 196,594 (37,224 ) (30,509 ) 5,992 8,315 (37,451 ) 73,143 Income tax expense (benefit) (8,160 ) 4,488 (7,371 ) - (3,728 ) (2,094 ) 59 (16,806 ) Net income (loss) (24,414 ) 192,106 (29,853 ) (30,509 ) 9,720 10,409 (37,510 ) 89,949 Noncontrolling interests in income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries (42 ) - (146 ) - - - (1,112 ) (1,300 ) Dividends on preferred stock - - - - - - 22,395 22,395 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (24,372 ) $ 192,106 $ (29,707 ) $ (30,509 ) $ 9,720 $ 10,409 $ (58,793 ) $ 68,854 As of March 31, 2023 Total Assets $ 1,955,613 $ 10,161,889 $ 5,030,161 $ 9,437,577 $ 2,530,135 $ 2,180,520 $ 522,756 $ 31,818,651 Total Rithm Capital stockholder's equity $ 330,404 $ 3,263,251 $ 2,024,148 $ 1,039,411 $ 242,513 $ 507,510 $ (513,031 ) $ 6,894,206

Origination and Servicing Residential Securities, Properties and Loans Fourth Quarter 2022 Origination Servicing MSR Related Investments Real Estate Securities Properties & Residential Mortgage Loans Mortgage Loans Receivable Corporate & Other Total Servicing fee revenue, net and interest income from MSRs and MSR financing receivables $ - $ 338,732 $ 114,191 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 452,923 Change in fair value of MSRs and MSR financing receivables (includes realization of cash flows of $(108,914)) - (151,389 ) (10,639 ) - - - - (162,028 ) Servicing revenue, net - 187,343 103,552 - - - - 290,895 Interest income 30,498 68,733 62,836 110,703 20,661 53,119 18,991 365,541 Gain on originated mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 115,357 3,862 - - (13,253 ) - - 105,966 Total revenues 145,855 259,938 166,388 110,703 7,408 53,119 18,991 762,402 Interest expense 34,992 70,254 29,663 85,870 25,264 25,651 11,556 283,250 G&A and other 177,283 98,358 68,357 1,317 13,137 18,028 21,000 397,480 Total operating expenses 212,275 168,612 98,020 87,187 38,401 43,679 32,556 680,730 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net - 50 (2,138 ) 3,760 3,973 14,017 (9,898 ) 9,764 Other income (loss), net 961 (2,047 ) (1,711 ) (1,648 ) 21,660 (897 ) (19,968 ) (3,650 ) Total other income (loss) 961 (1,997 ) (3,849 ) 2,112 25,633 13,120 (29,866 ) 6,114 Income (loss) before income taxes (65,459 ) 89,329 64,519 25,628 (5,360 ) 22,560 (43,431 ) 87,786 Income tax expense (benefit) (16,311 ) (5,472 ) 6,912 - (946 ) (2,229 ) (1 ) (18,047 ) Net income (loss) (49,148 ) 94,801 57,607 25,628 (4,414 ) 24,789 (43,430 ) 105,833 Noncontrolling interests in income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries 551 - 2,720 - - - (1,603 ) 1,668 Dividends on preferred stock - - - - - - 22,411 22,411 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (49,699 ) $ 94,801 $ 54,887 $ 25,628 $ (4,414 ) $ 24,789 $ (64,238 ) $ 81,754 As of December 31, 2022 Total Assets $ 2,491,107 $ 10,098,976 $ 5,443,547 $ 8,923,620 $ 2,577,698 $ 2,367,698 $ 576,690 $ 32,479,336 Total Rithm Capital stockholder's equity $ 355,492 $ 3,265,986 $ 2,123,357 $ 716,372 $ 367,819 $ 608,301 $ (494,326 ) $ 6,943,001

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is an asset manager focused on the real estate and financial services industries. Rithm Capital's investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms held through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide residential and commercial real estate related services. The Company seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns across interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.6 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

