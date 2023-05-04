BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

" We had a strong start to 2023, putting us in position to end the year comfortably in the top half of our guidance range and giving us confidence to raise our gross margin outlook for 2024," said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation. " Our performance was led by the Commercial team as customers came to us for help managing their energy needs in a time of volatile markets, a trend we think will continue to create value for the balance of 2023 and into 2024. Our clean generation fleet also performed well during the quarter, reliably delivering affordable, carbon-free energy to homes and businesses across the country."

" We are returning significant value to our shareholders after doubling our dividend since last year and completing about a quarter of the $1 billion share repurchase program authorized in February," said Dan Eggers, chief financial officer of Constellation. " Our balance sheet remains a competitive advantage in the marketplace and is the foundation of our capital allocation strategy, which allows us to create compelling value for our shareholders."

First Quarter 2023

Our GAAP Net Income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to $96 million from $106 million GAAP Net Income in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to $658 million from $866 million in the first quarter of 2022. For the reconciliations of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), refer to the tables beginning on page 3.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2023 primarily reflects:

Increased labor, contracting, and materials, decreased capacity revenues and unfavorable impacts of nuclear outages partially offset by favorable market and portfolio conditions in 2023 compared to 2022.

Recent Developments and First Quarter Highlights

Delivering on Our Capital Allocation Promises: In our commitment to return value to shareholders, our share repurchase program commenced in the first quarter, successfully repurchasing approximately 3.2 million shares. We also paid our first quarter dividend of $0.2820 per share, this was double the per share amount paid in the previous year.

In our commitment to return value to shareholders, our share repurchase program commenced in the first quarter, successfully repurchasing approximately 3.2 million shares. We also paid our first quarter dividend of $0.2820 per share, this was double the per share amount paid in the previous year. Clean Hydrogen Progress : Hydrogen production has commenced at the nation's first 1 MW demonstration scale, nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility at our Nine Mile Point Nuclear Plant in Oswego, New York, an advancement that will help demonstrate the potential for hydrogen to power a clean economy. The clean Hydrogen Generation System operating at Nine Mile will help set the stage for possible large-scale deployments at other clean energy centers in our fleet that would couple clean hydrogen production with storage and other on-site uses. As part of our broader decarbonization strategy, we are currently working with public and private entities representing every phase in the hydrogen value chain to pursue development of regional hydrogen production and distribution hubs. Recently, the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen (MachH2), of which we are a member, announced it had officially submitted a full application to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to develop a regional clean hydrogen production and distribution hub (H2Hub), funded under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

We successfully executed our financing plan through the issuance of $1.35 billion of long-term debt and $435 million of tax-exempt bonds. On February 24, 2023 we issued and sold $750 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2028 and $600 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2033. The proceeds of the financings were used for general corporate purposes. The 2028 Senior Notes carry an interest rate of 5.600% per annum. The 2033 Senior Notes carry an interest rate of 5.800% per annum. The tax-exempt bonds bear interest rates from 4.100% to 4.450%. Nuclear Operations: Our nuclear fleet, including our owned output from the Salem Generating Station, produced 42,463 gigawatt-hours (GWhs) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 42,598 GWhs in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding Salem, our nuclear plants at ownership achieved a 92.8% capacity factor for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 93.0% for the first quarter of 2022. There were 86 planned refueling outage days in the first quarter of 2023 and 76 in the first quarter of 2022. There were nine non-refueling outage days in the first quarter of 2023 and 10 in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP/Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, does not include the following items that were included in our reported GAAP Net Income:

(in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 96 $ 106 Income Taxes 131 (53 ) Depreciation and Amortization 267 280 Interest Expense, Net 107 56 Unrealized Loss on Fair Value Adjustments 297 118 Plant Retirements and Divestitures (27 ) - Decommissioning-Related Activities (240 ) 354 Pension & OPEB Non-Service Costs (14 ) (25 ) Separation Costs 30 37 ERP System Implementation Costs 6 5 Change in Environmental Liabilities 17 - Noncontrolling Interests (12 ) (12 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 658 $ 866

Webcast Information

We will discuss first quarter 2023 earnings in a conference call scheduled for today at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast and associated materials can be accessed at https://investors.constellationenergy.com.

About Constellation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation's largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations and public sector customers across the continental United States, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation's largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 15 million homes, providing approximately 11% of the nation's clean energy. We are further accelerating the nation's transition to a carbon-free future by helping our customers reach their sustainability goals, setting our own ambitious goal of achieving 100% carbon-free generation by 2040, and by investing in promising emerging technologies to eliminate carbon emissions across all sectors of the economy. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

________________________ 1 Prior year dispatch match and energy capture were previously reported as 99.4% and 96.1%, respectively. The update reflects a change to include the Conowingo run-of-river hydroelectric operational performance within renewable energy capture, and remove the performance from dispatch match.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In analyzing and planning for our business, we supplement our use of net income as determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), with Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a performance measure. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) reflects an additional way of viewing our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation to GAAP net income included above, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures and is, by definition, an incomplete understanding of our business, and must be considered in conjunction with GAAP measures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is neither a standardized financial measure, nor a presentation defined under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' presentations or deemed more useful than the GAAP information provided elsewhere in this press release and earnings release attachments. We have provided the non-GAAP financial measure as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) should not be deemed more useful than, a substitute for, or an alternative to the most comparable GAAP Net Income measure provided in this earnings release and attachments. This press release and earnings release attachments provide reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are posted on our website: www.ConstellationEnergy.com, and have been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K on May 4, 2023.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Words such as "could," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "will," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts," and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic, and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made by Constellation Energy Corporation and Constellation Energy Generation, LLC, (Registrants) include those factors discussed herein, as well as the items discussed in (1) the Registrants' 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K in (a) Part I, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part II, ITEM 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part II, ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data: Note 19, Commitments and Contingencies; (2) the Registrants' First Quarter 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (to be filed on May 4, 2023) in (a) Part II, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part I, ITEM 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part I, ITEM 1. Financial Statements: Note 12, Commitments and Contingencies; and (3) other factors discussed in filings with the SEC by the Registrants.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, which apply only as of the date of this press release. Neither Registrant undertakes any obligation to publicly release any revision to its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Constellation Energy

GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA Reconciling Adjustments

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP Adjustments Operating revenues $ 7,565 $ (930 ) (b),(c) $ 5,591 $ 919 (b),(c) Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 5,729 (1,226 ) (b) 3,550 803 (b) Operating and maintenance 1,432 (92 ) (c),(d),(f),(l) 1,205 (52 ) (c),(d),(e),(f),(g) Depreciation and amortization 267 (267 ) (h) 280 (280 ) (h) Taxes other than income taxes 132 - 137 (2 ) (d) Total operating expenses 7,560 5,172 Gain on sales of assets and businesses 26 (26 ) (g) 16 (2 ) (g) Operating income 31 435 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (107 ) 107 (i) (56 ) 56 (i) Other, net 314 (293 ) (c),(e) (318 ) 321 (b),(c),(d), (e) Total other income and (deductions) 207 (374 ) Income before income taxes 238 61 Income taxes 131 (131 ) (j) (53 ) 53 (j) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (5 ) - (3 ) - Net income 102 111 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6 12 (k) 5 12 (k) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 96 $ 106 Effective tax rate 55.0 % (86.9 ) % Earnings per average common share Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.32 Average common shares outstanding Basic 328 327 Diluted 328 328

_______________________ (a) Results reported in accordance with GAAP. (b) Adjustment for mark-to-market on economic hedges and fair value adjustments related to gas imbalances and equity investments. (c) Adjustment for all gains and losses associated with NDTs, ARO accretion, ARO remeasurement, and any earnings neutral impacts of contractual offset for Regulatory Agreement Units. (d) Adjustment for certain incremental costs related to the separation (system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation), including a portion of the amounts billed to us pursuant to the TSA. (e) Adjustment for Pension and Other Postretirement Employee Benefits (OPEB) Non-Service costs. (f) Adjustment for costs related to a multi-year ERP system implementation. (g) Adjustments related to plant retirements and divestitures. (h) Adjustment for depreciation and amortization expense. (i) Adjustment for interest expense. (j) Adjustment for income taxes. (k) Adjustment for elimination of the noncontrolling interest related to certain adjustments. (l) Adjustment for changes in environmental liabilities.

