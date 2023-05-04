HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported first quarter 2023 results as follows:

For the Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 Operating cash flow $ 72,900 $ 287,407 Free cash flow (1) 73,496 289,608 Cash flow cushion (last twelve months) (1) 102,516 Net income $ 79,275 $ 283,868 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 77,737 319,418

_______________________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Highlights:

Generated $73 million of free cash flow, an increase of 40% from the prior year quarter

Paid fourth quarter 2022 common unit distribution of $0.75 and special common unit distribution of $2.43

Redeemed $47.5 million of preferred units, reducing preferred units outstanding to par value of $202.5 million

Leverage ratio of 0.5x as of March 31, 2023

Declares first quarter 2023 common unit distribution of $0.75

"NRP's strong performance continued in the first quarter of 2023 driven by robust prices for metallurgical coal and soda ash," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "In addition to generating $73 million of free cash flow, we redeemed $47.5 million of preferred units at par with cash and permanently retired $16.7 million of Opco Senior Notes. We will continue to aggressively pay off debt and preferred equity with internally generated cash while maintaining distributions to our common unitholders."

NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a first quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on May 23, 2023, to unitholders of record on May 16, 2023. In addition, the board declared a $6.1 million cash distribution on NRP's outstanding preferred units. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

NRP's liquidity was $56.5 million at March 31, 2023, consisting of $17.7 million of cash and $38.8 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income for the first quarter of 2023 increased $5.9 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to increased metallurgical coal sales volumes and revenue from carbon neutral initiatives. Operating cash flow and free cash flow for the first quarter of 2023 increased $25.7 million and $26.3 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period primarily due to the timing of minimum and royalty payments and prior year recoupments. Approximately 75% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 55% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the first quarter of 2023.

Metallurgical and thermal coal prices remain strong relative to historical norms, although pricing has declined from the record highs seen in 2022. Continued support for pricing is expected as operators are limited in their ability to increase production due to ongoing labor shortages, transportation and logistics challenges, difficulty of new mine permitting, and limited access to capital.

NRP continues to explore and identify carbon neutral revenue opportunities across its large portfolio of land, mineral, and timber assets, including the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, and the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar, and wind energy. In the first quarter of 2023, NRP executed a new solar lease.

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the first quarter of 2023 increased $4.3 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to increased sales prices. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the first quarter of 2023 decreased $2.6 million as compared to the prior year period due to a higher quarterly distribution from Sisecam Wyoming in the first quarter of 2022.

International prices remained strong in the first quarter of 2023 reflecting a continued supply constrained market for soda ash. Domestic soda ash prices were also strong during the first quarter of 2023 versus the prior year quarter due to negotiated 2023 domestic prices converging to international soda ash prices.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing costs in the first quarter of 2023 decreased $5.2 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower interest expense resulting from less debt outstanding. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the first quarter of 2023 decreased $2.5 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to increased cash paid for incentive compensation in the first quarter of 2023 because of the improved business performance in 2022 and higher cash paid for interest on credit facility borrowings in 2023.

In the first quarter of 2023, NRP received a notice from holders of the partnership's Class A Preferred Units exercising their right to either convert or redeem an aggregate of 47,499 Class A Preferred Units. NRP chose to redeem the preferred units for $47.5 million in cash rather than issuing common units. Of the originally issued 250,000 Class A Preferred Units, 202,501 Class A Preferred Units remain outstanding.

In February 2023, NRP declared and paid a fourth quarter 2022 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $7.5 million cash distribution on the preferred units. In March 2023, NRP declared and paid a special distribution of $2.43 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2022. Today, NRP declared a first quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $6.1 million cash distribution on its outstanding preferred units.

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.5x at March 31, 2023.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; future distributions on the Partnership's common and preferred units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLC's trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

"Distributable cash flow" or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Free cash flow" or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures and cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Cash flow cushion" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as free cash flow less one-time beneficial items, mandatory Opco debt repayments, preferred unit distributions, redemption of preferred units, redemption of PIK units, common unit distributions, and warrant cash settlements. Cash flow cushion is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Cash flow cushion is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess the Partnership's ability to make or raise cash distributions to our common and preferred unitholders and our general partner and repay debt or redeem preferred units.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP's overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for NRP as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios.

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per unit data) 2023 2022 2022 Revenues and other income Royalty and other mineral rights $ 76,271 $ 71,083 $ 75,218 Transportation and processing services 3,598 3,796 5,695 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming 19,254 14,837 15,759 Gain on asset sales and disposals 96 - 383 Total revenues and other income $ 99,219 $ 89,716 $ 97,055 Operating expenses Operating and maintenance expenses $ 7,163 $ 8,076 $ 8,914 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,083 3,868 5,954 General and administrative expenses 5,845 4,467 7,815 Asset impairments - 19 3,583 Total operating expenses $ 17,091 $ 16,430 $ 26,266 Income from operations $ 82,128 $ 73,286 $ 70,789 Other expenses, net Interest expense, net $ (2,853 ) $ (9,387 ) $ (3,638 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (3,933 ) Total other expenses, net $ (2,853 ) $ (9,387 ) $ (7,571 ) Net income $ 79,275 $ 63,899 $ 63,218 Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders (6,661 ) (7,500 ) (7,500 ) Less: redemption of preferred units (16,228 ) - - Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner $ 56,386 $ 56,399 $ 55,718 Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 55,258 $ 55,271 $ 54,603 Net income attributable to the general partner 1,128 1,128 1,115 Net income per common unit Basic $ 4.40 $ 4.45 $ 4.37 Diluted 3.44 3.11 3.13 Net income $ 79,275 $ 63,899 $ 63,218 Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other (19,583 ) 2,545 16,685 Comprehensive income $ 59,692 $ 66,444 $ 79,903

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 79,275 $ 63,899 $ 63,218 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,083 3,868 5,954 Distributions from unconsolidated investment 10,780 13,230 10,780 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (19,254 ) (14,837 ) (15,759 ) Gain on asset sales and disposals (96 ) - (383 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 3,933 Asset impairments - 19 3,583 Bad debt expense (610 ) 1,028 421 Unit-based compensation expense 2,491 1,448 1,557 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 25 375 523 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,061 (7,579 ) (8,553 ) Accounts payable (541 ) (60 ) (186 ) Accrued liabilities (8,805 ) (7,156 ) 5,766 Accrued interest 263 7,250 (3,238 ) Deferred revenue (154 ) (7,316 ) 1,670 Other items, net (1,618 ) (1,838 ) (398 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 72,900 $ 52,331 $ 68,888 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $ 101 $ - $ 384 Return of long-term contract receivable 598 - 585 Capital expenditures (2 ) - (59 ) Net cash provided by investing activities $ 697 $ - $ 910 Cash flows from financing activities Debt borrowings $ 94,200 $ - $ 70,000 Debt repayments (89,696 ) (16,697 ) (141,731 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (40,900 ) (5,672 ) (9,571 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (7,500 ) Redemption of preferred units (48,085 ) - - Redemption of preferred units paid-in-kind - (19,579 ) - Other items, net (3,052 ) (2,813 ) (2,842 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (95,033 ) $ (52,261 ) $ (91,644 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (21,436 ) $ 70 $ (21,846 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 39,091 135,520 60,937 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 17,655 $ 135,590 $ 39,091 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,474 $ 1,644 $ 6,764

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,655 $ 39,091 Accounts receivable, net 36,513 42,701 Other current assets, net 3,216 1,822 Total current assets $ 57,384 $ 83,614 Land 24,008 24,008 Mineral rights, net 408,371 412,312 Intangible assets, net 14,613 14,713 Equity in unconsolidated investment 295,361 306,470 Long-term contract receivable, net 28,309 28,946 Other long-term assets, net 7,622 7,068 Total assets $ 835,668 $ 877,131 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,452 $ 1,992 Accrued liabilities 3,466 11,916 Accrued interest 1,252 989 Current portion of deferred revenue 7,450 6,256 Current portion of long-term debt, net 39,055 39,076 Total current liabilities $ 52,675 $ 60,229 Deferred revenue 38,833 40,181 Long-term debt, net 133,821 129,205 Other non-current liabilities 6,124 5,472 Total liabilities $ 231,453 $ 235,087 Commitments and contingencies Class A Convertible Preferred Units (202,501 and 250,000 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) $ 133,316 $ 164,587 Partners' capital Common unitholders' interest (12,634,642 and 12,505,996 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $ 417,401 $ 404,799 General partner's interest 6,400 5,977 Warrant holders' interest 47,964 47,964 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (866 ) 18,717 Total partners' capital $ 470,899 $ 477,457 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 835,668 $ 877,131

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital

Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Warrant Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Income (Loss) Capital Balance at December 31, 2022 12,506 $ 404,799 $ 5,977 $ 47,964 $ 18,717 $ 477,457 Net income (1) - 77,690 1,585 - - 79,275 Redemption of preferred units - (15,904 ) (324 ) - - (16,228 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (40,082 ) (818 ) - - (40,900 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (7,924 ) (162 ) - - (8,086 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 129 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - (1,178 ) - - - (1,178 ) Capital contribution - - 142 - - 142 Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - (19,583 ) (19,583 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 12,635 $ 417,401 $ 6,400 $ 47,964 $ (866 ) $ 470,899

________________________ (1) Net income includes $6.7 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $6.5 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.1 million is allocated to the general partner.

Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Warrant Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Income Capital Balance at December 31, 2021 12,351 $ 203,062 $ 1,787 $ 47,964 $ 3,211 $ 256,024 Net income (1) - 62,621 1,278 - - 63,899 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (5,559 ) (113 ) - - (5,672 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (7,603 ) (155 ) - - (7,758 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 155 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - (1,754 ) - - - (1,754 ) Capital contribution - - 112 - - 112 Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 2,545 2,545 Balance at March 31, 2022 12,506 $ 250,767 $ 2,909 $ 47,964 $ 5,756 $ 307,396

________________________ (1) Net income includes $7.5 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and December 31, 2022:

Operating Segments Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Revenues $ 79,869 $ 19,254 $ - $ 99,123 Gain on asset sales and disposals 96 - - 96 Total revenues and other income $ 79,965 $ 19,254 $ - $ 99,219 Asset impairments $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income (loss) $ 68,881 $ 19,096 $ (8,702 ) $ 79,275 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 72,960 $ 10,622 $ (5,845 ) $ 77,737 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 73,858 $ 10,617 $ (11,575 ) $ 72,900 Investing activities $ 699 $ - $ (2 ) $ 697 Financing activities $ (583 ) $ - $ (94,450 ) $ (95,033 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 74,557 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,597 Free cash flow (1) $ 74,456 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,496 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Revenues $ 74,879 $ 14,837 $ - $ 89,716 Gain on asset sales and disposals - - - - Total revenues and other income $ 74,879 $ 14,837 $ - $ 89,716 Asset impairments $ 19 $ - $ - $ 19 Net income (loss) $ 62,967 $ 14,786 $ (13,854 ) $ 63,899 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 66,854 $ 13,179 $ (4,467 ) $ 75,566 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 48,176 $ 13,195 $ (9,040 ) $ 52,331 Investing activities $ - $ - $ - $ - Financing activities $ (614 ) $ - $ (51,647 ) $ (52,261 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 48,176 $ 13,195 $ (9,040 ) $ 52,331 Free cash flow (1) $ 48,176 $ 13,195 $ (9,040 ) $ 52,331 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Revenues $ 80,913 $ 15,759 $ - $ 96,672 Gain on asset sales and disposals 383 - - 383 Total revenues and other income $ 81,296 $ 15,759 $ - $ 97,055 Asset impairments $ 3,583 $ - $ - $ 3,583 Net income (loss) $ 62,900 $ 15,704 $ (15,386 ) $ 63,218 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 72,437 $ 10,725 $ (7,815 ) $ 75,347 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 68,332 $ 10,738 $ (10,182 ) $ 68,888 Investing activities $ 969 $ - $ (59 ) $ 910 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (91,644 ) $ (91,644 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 69,301 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,798 Free cash flow (1) $ 68,917 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,414

_______________________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per ton data) 2023 2022 2022 Coal sales volumes (tons) Appalachia Northern 379 428 436 Central 3,609 3,251 3,408 Southern 582 361 613 Total Appalachia 4,570 4,040 4,457 Illinois Basin 1,310 1,502 2,740 Northern Powder River Basin 1,085 1,238 1,516 Gulf Coast 58 69 61 Total coal sales volumes 7,023 6,849 8,774 Coal royalty revenue per ton Appalachia Northern $ 9.86 $ 10.14 $ 6.63 Central 9.92 11.37 9.33 Southern 14.94 17.56 11.99 Illinois Basin 3.57 2.20 3.11 Northern Powder River Basin 4.68 3.74 3.75 Gulf Coast 0.57 0.55 0.59 Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 8.26 8.12 6.42 Coal royalty revenues Appalachia Northern $ 3,737 $ 4,341 $ 2,890 Central 35,806 36,980 31,809 Southern 8,697 6,340 7,351 Total Appalachia 48,240 47,661 42,050 Illinois Basin 4,675 3,303 8,525 Northern Powder River Basin 5,075 4,632 5,686 Gulf Coast 33 38 36 Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 58,023 55,634 56,297 Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases - (185 ) (116 ) Total coal royalty revenues $ 58,023 $ 55,449 $ 56,181 Other revenues Production lease minimum revenues $ 613 $ 1,592 $ 2,312 Minimum lease straight-line revenues 4,503 4,783 4,557 Carbon neutral initiative revenues 2,118 - - Wheelage revenues 3,869 3,717 2,888 Property tax revenues 1,470 1,472 1,351 Coal overriding royalty revenues 188 258 1,127 Lease amendment revenues 851 880 751 Aggregates royalty revenues 753 770 608 Oil and gas royalty revenues 3,588 1,814 5,271 Other revenues 295 348 172 Total other revenues $ 18,248 $ 15,634 $ 19,037 Royalty and other mineral rights $ 76,271 $ 71,083 $ 75,218 Transportation and processing services revenues 3,598 3,796 5,695 Gain on asset sales and disposals 96 - 383 Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income $ 79,965 $ 74,879 $ 81,296

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 68,881 $ 19,096 $ (8,702 ) $ 79,275 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (19,254 ) - (19,254 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 10,780 - 10,780 Add: interest expense, net - - 2,853 2,853 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,079 - 4 4,083 Add: asset impairments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,960 $ 10,622 $ (5,845 ) $ 77,737 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 62,967 $ 14,786 $ (13,854 ) $ 63,899 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (14,837 ) - (14,837 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 13,230 - 13,230 Add: interest expense, net - - 9,387 9,387 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,868 - - 3,868 Add: asset impairments 19 - - 19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,854 $ 13,179 $ (4,467 ) $ 75,566 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 62,900 $ 15,704 $ (15,386 ) $ 63,218 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (15,759 ) - (15,759 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 10,780 - 10,780 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,638 3,638 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - 3,933 3,933 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,954 - - 5,954 Add: asset impairments 3,583 - - 3,583 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,437 $ 10,725 $ (7,815 ) $ 75,347

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

(In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 73,858 $ 10,617 $ (11,575 ) $ 72,900 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 101 - - 101 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 598 - - 598 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (2 ) (2 ) Distributable cash flow $ 74,557 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,597 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (101 ) - - (101 ) Free cash flow $ 74,456 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,496 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 699 $ - $ (2 ) $ 697 Net cash used in financing activities (583 ) - (94,450 ) (95,033 ) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 48,176 $ 13,195 $ (9,040 ) $ 52,331 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals - - - - Add: return of long-term contract receivable - - - - Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 48,176 $ 13,195 $ (9,040 ) $ 52,331 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals - - - - Free cash flow $ 48,176 $ 13,195 $ (9,040 ) $ 52,331 Net cash provided by investing activities $ - $ - $ - $ - Net cash used in financing activities (614 ) - (51,647 ) (52,261 ) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 68,332 $ 10,738 $ (10,182 ) $ 68,888 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 384 - - 384 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 585 - - 585 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (59 ) (59 ) Distributable cash flow $ 69,301 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,798 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (384 ) - - (384 ) Free cash flow $ 68,917 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,414 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 969 $ - $ (59 ) $ 910 Net cash used in financing activities - - (91,644 ) (91,644 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Cash Flow Cushion

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 Last 12 Months Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63,123 $ 82,496 $ 68,888 $ 72,900 $ 287,407 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 346 353 384 101 1,184 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 563 575 585 598 2,321 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - (59 ) (59 ) (2 ) (120 ) Distributable cash flow $ 64,032 $ 83,365 $ 69,798 $ 73,597 $ 290,792 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (346 ) (353 ) (384 ) (101 ) (1,184 ) Free cash flow $ 63,686 $ 83,012 $ 69,414 $ 73,496 $ 289,608 Less: mandatory Opco debt repayments (2,365 ) - (20,334 ) (16,696 ) (39,395 ) Less: preferred unit distributions (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (30,000 ) Less: redemption of preferred units - - - (48,085 ) (48,085 ) Less: common unit distributions (9,570 ) (9,571 ) (9,571 ) (40,900 ) (69,612 ) Cash flow cushion $ 44,251 $ 65,941 $ 32,009 $ (39,685 ) $ 102,516

Leverage Ratio

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 Last 12 Months Net income $ 66,820 $ 74,555 $ 63,218 $ 79,275 $ 283,868 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (14,643 ) (14,556 ) (15,759 ) (19,254 ) (64,212 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 10,486 10,339 10,780 10,780 42,385 Add: interest expense, net 8,108 5,141 3,638 2,853 19,740 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt 4,048 2,484 3,933 - 10,465 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,847 6,850 5,954 4,083 22,734 Add: asset impairments 43 812 3,583 - 4,438 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,709 $ 85,625 $ 75,347 $ 77,737 $ 319,418 Debt-at March 31, 2023 $ 173,591 Leverage Ratio 0.5 x

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Last 12 Months Net income $ 15,382 $ 29,498 $ 55,641 $ 63,899 $ 164,420 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (2,601 ) (6,672 ) (10,625 ) (14,837 ) (34,735 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - - 7,350 13,230 20,580 Add: interest expense, net 9,683 9,652 9,568 9,387 38,290 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,871 5,182 3,930 3,868 17,851 Add: asset impairments 16 57 986 19 1,078 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,351 $ 37,717 $ 66,850 $ 75,566 $ 207,484 Debt-at March 31, 2022 $ 421,787 Leverage Ratio 2.0 x

