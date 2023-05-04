HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported first quarter 2023 results as follows:
For the Three Months Ended
Last Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
March 31, 2023
Operating cash flow
$
72,900
$
287,407
Free cash flow (1)
73,496
289,608
Cash flow cushion (last twelve months) (1)
102,516
Net income
$
79,275
$
283,868
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
77,737
319,418
|_______________________________
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Highlights:
- Generated $73 million of free cash flow, an increase of 40% from the prior year quarter
- Paid fourth quarter 2022 common unit distribution of $0.75 and special common unit distribution of $2.43
- Redeemed $47.5 million of preferred units, reducing preferred units outstanding to par value of $202.5 million
- Leverage ratio of 0.5x as of March 31, 2023
- Declares first quarter 2023 common unit distribution of $0.75
"NRP's strong performance continued in the first quarter of 2023 driven by robust prices for metallurgical coal and soda ash," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "In addition to generating $73 million of free cash flow, we redeemed $47.5 million of preferred units at par with cash and permanently retired $16.7 million of Opco Senior Notes. We will continue to aggressively pay off debt and preferred equity with internally generated cash while maintaining distributions to our common unitholders."
NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a first quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on May 23, 2023, to unitholders of record on May 16, 2023. In addition, the board declared a $6.1 million cash distribution on NRP's outstanding preferred units. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.
NRP's liquidity was $56.5 million at March 31, 2023, consisting of $17.7 million of cash and $38.8 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.
Segment Performance
Mineral Rights
Mineral Rights net income for the first quarter of 2023 increased $5.9 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to increased metallurgical coal sales volumes and revenue from carbon neutral initiatives. Operating cash flow and free cash flow for the first quarter of 2023 increased $25.7 million and $26.3 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period primarily due to the timing of minimum and royalty payments and prior year recoupments. Approximately 75% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 55% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the first quarter of 2023.
Metallurgical and thermal coal prices remain strong relative to historical norms, although pricing has declined from the record highs seen in 2022. Continued support for pricing is expected as operators are limited in their ability to increase production due to ongoing labor shortages, transportation and logistics challenges, difficulty of new mine permitting, and limited access to capital.
NRP continues to explore and identify carbon neutral revenue opportunities across its large portfolio of land, mineral, and timber assets, including the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, and the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar, and wind energy. In the first quarter of 2023, NRP executed a new solar lease.
Soda Ash
Soda Ash net income in the first quarter of 2023 increased $4.3 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to increased sales prices. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the first quarter of 2023 decreased $2.6 million as compared to the prior year period due to a higher quarterly distribution from Sisecam Wyoming in the first quarter of 2022.
International prices remained strong in the first quarter of 2023 reflecting a continued supply constrained market for soda ash. Domestic soda ash prices were also strong during the first quarter of 2023 versus the prior year quarter due to negotiated 2023 domestic prices converging to international soda ash prices.
Corporate and Financing
Corporate and Financing costs in the first quarter of 2023 decreased $5.2 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower interest expense resulting from less debt outstanding. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the first quarter of 2023 decreased $2.5 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to increased cash paid for incentive compensation in the first quarter of 2023 because of the improved business performance in 2022 and higher cash paid for interest on credit facility borrowings in 2023.
In the first quarter of 2023, NRP received a notice from holders of the partnership's Class A Preferred Units exercising their right to either convert or redeem an aggregate of 47,499 Class A Preferred Units. NRP chose to redeem the preferred units for $47.5 million in cash rather than issuing common units. Of the originally issued 250,000 Class A Preferred Units, 202,501 Class A Preferred Units remain outstanding.
In February 2023, NRP declared and paid a fourth quarter 2022 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $7.5 million cash distribution on the preferred units. In March 2023, NRP declared and paid a special distribution of $2.43 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2022. Today, NRP declared a first quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $6.1 million cash distribution on its outstanding preferred units.
NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.5x at March 31, 2023.
Conference Call
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.
-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per unit data)
2023
2022
2022
Revenues and other income
Royalty and other mineral rights
$
76,271
$
71,083
$
75,218
Transportation and processing services
3,598
3,796
5,695
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming
19,254
14,837
15,759
Gain on asset sales and disposals
96
-
383
Total revenues and other income
$
99,219
$
89,716
$
97,055
Operating expenses
Operating and maintenance expenses
$
7,163
$
8,076
$
8,914
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
4,083
3,868
5,954
General and administrative expenses
5,845
4,467
7,815
Asset impairments
-
19
3,583
Total operating expenses
$
17,091
$
16,430
$
26,266
Income from operations
$
82,128
$
73,286
$
70,789
Other expenses, net
Interest expense, net
$
(2,853
)
$
(9,387
)
$
(3,638
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(3,933
)
Total other expenses, net
$
(2,853
)
$
(9,387
)
$
(7,571
)
Net income
$
79,275
$
63,899
$
63,218
Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders
(6,661
)
(7,500
)
(7,500
)
Less: redemption of preferred units
(16,228
)
-
-
Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner
$
56,386
$
56,399
$
55,718
Net income attributable to common unitholders
$
55,258
$
55,271
$
54,603
Net income attributable to the general partner
1,128
1,128
1,115
Net income per common unit
Basic
$
4.40
$
4.45
$
4.37
Diluted
3.44
3.11
3.13
Net income
$
79,275
$
63,899
$
63,218
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other
(19,583
)
2,545
16,685
Comprehensive income
$
59,692
$
66,444
$
79,903
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
79,275
$
63,899
$
63,218
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
4,083
3,868
5,954
Distributions from unconsolidated investment
10,780
13,230
10,780
Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(19,254
)
(14,837
)
(15,759
)
Gain on asset sales and disposals
(96
)
-
(383
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
3,933
Asset impairments
-
19
3,583
Bad debt expense
(610
)
1,028
421
Unit-based compensation expense
2,491
1,448
1,557
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other
25
375
523
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
7,061
(7,579
)
(8,553
)
Accounts payable
(541
)
(60
)
(186
)
Accrued liabilities
(8,805
)
(7,156
)
5,766
Accrued interest
263
7,250
(3,238
)
Deferred revenue
(154
)
(7,316
)
1,670
Other items, net
(1,618
)
(1,838
)
(398
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
72,900
$
52,331
$
68,888
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals
$
101
$
-
$
384
Return of long-term contract receivable
598
-
585
Capital expenditures
(2
)
-
(59
)
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
697
$
-
$
910
Cash flows from financing activities
Debt borrowings
$
94,200
$
-
$
70,000
Debt repayments
(89,696
)
(16,697
)
(141,731
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
(40,900
)
(5,672
)
(9,571
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
(7,500
)
(7,500
)
(7,500
)
Redemption of preferred units
(48,085
)
-
-
Redemption of preferred units paid-in-kind
-
(19,579
)
-
Other items, net
(3,052
)
(2,813
)
(2,842
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(95,033
)
$
(52,261
)
$
(91,644
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
(21,436
)
$
70
$
(21,846
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
39,091
135,520
60,937
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
17,655
$
135,590
$
39,091
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
2,474
$
1,644
$
6,764
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
(In thousands, except unit data)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,655
$
39,091
Accounts receivable, net
36,513
42,701
Other current assets, net
3,216
1,822
Total current assets
$
57,384
$
83,614
Land
24,008
24,008
Mineral rights, net
408,371
412,312
Intangible assets, net
14,613
14,713
Equity in unconsolidated investment
295,361
306,470
Long-term contract receivable, net
28,309
28,946
Other long-term assets, net
7,622
7,068
Total assets
$
835,668
$
877,131
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,452
$
1,992
Accrued liabilities
3,466
11,916
Accrued interest
1,252
989
Current portion of deferred revenue
7,450
6,256
Current portion of long-term debt, net
39,055
39,076
Total current liabilities
$
52,675
$
60,229
Deferred revenue
38,833
40,181
Long-term debt, net
133,821
129,205
Other non-current liabilities
6,124
5,472
Total liabilities
$
231,453
$
235,087
Commitments and contingencies
Class A Convertible Preferred Units (202,501 and 250,000 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)
$
133,316
$
164,587
Partners' capital
Common unitholders' interest (12,634,642 and 12,505,996 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)
$
417,401
$
404,799
General partner's interest
6,400
5,977
Warrant holders' interest
47,964
47,964
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(866
)
18,717
Total partners' capital
$
470,899
$
477,457
Total liabilities and partners' capital
$
835,668
$
877,131
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
Accumulated
Other
Total
Common Unitholders
General
Warrant
Comprehensive
Partners'
(In thousands)
Units
Amounts
Partner
Holders
Income (Loss)
Capital
Balance at December 31, 2022
12,506
$
404,799
$
5,977
$
47,964
$
18,717
$
477,457
Net income (1)
-
77,690
1,585
-
-
79,275
Redemption of preferred units
-
(15,904
)
(324
)
-
-
(16,228
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(40,082
)
(818
)
-
-
(40,900
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(7,924
)
(162
)
-
-
(8,086
)
Issuance of unit-based awards
129
-
-
-
-
-
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net
-
(1,178
)
-
-
-
(1,178
)
Capital contribution
-
-
142
-
-
142
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
(19,583
)
(19,583
)
Balance at March 31, 2023
12,635
$
417,401
$
6,400
$
47,964
$
(866
)
$
470,899
|________________________
(1)
Net income includes $6.7 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $6.5 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.1 million is allocated to the general partner.
Accumulated
Other
Total
Common Unitholders
General
Warrant
Comprehensive
Partners'
(In thousands)
Units
Amounts
Partner
Holders
Income
Capital
Balance at December 31, 2021
12,351
$
203,062
$
1,787
$
47,964
$
3,211
$
256,024
Net income (1)
-
62,621
1,278
-
-
63,899
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(5,559
)
(113
)
-
-
(5,672
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(7,603
)
(155
)
-
-
(7,758
)
Issuance of unit-based awards
155
-
-
-
-
-
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net
-
(1,754
)
-
-
-
(1,754
)
Capital contribution
-
-
112
-
-
112
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
2,545
2,545
Balance at March 31, 2022
12,506
$
250,767
$
2,909
$
47,964
$
5,756
$
307,396
|________________________
(1)
Net income includes $7.5 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and December 31, 2022:
Operating Segments
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Revenues
$
79,869
$
19,254
$
-
$
99,123
Gain on asset sales and disposals
96
-
-
96
Total revenues and other income
$
79,965
$
19,254
$
-
$
99,219
Asset impairments
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net income (loss)
$
68,881
$
19,096
$
(8,702
)
$
79,275
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
72,960
$
10,622
$
(5,845
)
$
77,737
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
73,858
$
10,617
$
(11,575
)
$
72,900
Investing activities
$
699
$
-
$
(2
)
$
697
Financing activities
$
(583
)
$
-
$
(94,450
)
$
(95,033
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
74,557
$
10,617
$
(11,577
)
$
73,597
Free cash flow (1)
$
74,456
$
10,617
$
(11,577
)
$
73,496
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Revenues
$
74,879
$
14,837
$
-
$
89,716
Gain on asset sales and disposals
-
-
-
-
Total revenues and other income
$
74,879
$
14,837
$
-
$
89,716
Asset impairments
$
19
$
-
$
-
$
19
Net income (loss)
$
62,967
$
14,786
$
(13,854
)
$
63,899
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
66,854
$
13,179
$
(4,467
)
$
75,566
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
48,176
$
13,195
$
(9,040
)
$
52,331
Investing activities
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Financing activities
$
(614
)
$
-
$
(51,647
)
$
(52,261
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
48,176
$
13,195
$
(9,040
)
$
52,331
Free cash flow (1)
$
48,176
$
13,195
$
(9,040
)
$
52,331
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Revenues
$
80,913
$
15,759
$
-
$
96,672
Gain on asset sales and disposals
383
-
-
383
Total revenues and other income
$
81,296
$
15,759
$
-
$
97,055
Asset impairments
$
3,583
$
-
$
-
$
3,583
Net income (loss)
$
62,900
$
15,704
$
(15,386
)
$
63,218
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
72,437
$
10,725
$
(7,815
)
$
75,347
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
68,332
$
10,738
$
(10,182
)
$
68,888
Investing activities
$
969
$
-
$
(59
)
$
910
Financing activities
$
-
$
-
$
(91,644
)
$
(91,644
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
69,301
$
10,738
$
(10,241
)
$
69,798
Free cash flow (1)
$
68,917
$
10,738
$
(10,241
)
$
69,414
|_______________________________
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per ton data)
2023
2022
2022
Coal sales volumes (tons)
Appalachia
Northern
379
428
436
Central
3,609
3,251
3,408
Southern
582
361
613
Total Appalachia
4,570
4,040
4,457
Illinois Basin
1,310
1,502
2,740
Northern Powder River Basin
1,085
1,238
1,516
Gulf Coast
58
69
61
Total coal sales volumes
7,023
6,849
8,774
Coal royalty revenue per ton
Appalachia
Northern
$
9.86
$
10.14
$
6.63
Central
9.92
11.37
9.33
Southern
14.94
17.56
11.99
Illinois Basin
3.57
2.20
3.11
Northern Powder River Basin
4.68
3.74
3.75
Gulf Coast
0.57
0.55
0.59
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton
8.26
8.12
6.42
Coal royalty revenues
Appalachia
Northern
$
3,737
$
4,341
$
2,890
Central
35,806
36,980
31,809
Southern
8,697
6,340
7,351
Total Appalachia
48,240
47,661
42,050
Illinois Basin
4,675
3,303
8,525
Northern Powder River Basin
5,075
4,632
5,686
Gulf Coast
33
38
36
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues
58,023
55,634
56,297
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases
-
(185
)
(116
)
Total coal royalty revenues
$
58,023
$
55,449
$
56,181
Other revenues
Production lease minimum revenues
$
613
$
1,592
$
2,312
Minimum lease straight-line revenues
4,503
4,783
4,557
Carbon neutral initiative revenues
2,118
-
-
Wheelage revenues
3,869
3,717
2,888
Property tax revenues
1,470
1,472
1,351
Coal overriding royalty revenues
188
258
1,127
Lease amendment revenues
851
880
751
Aggregates royalty revenues
753
770
608
Oil and gas royalty revenues
3,588
1,814
5,271
Other revenues
295
348
172
Total other revenues
$
18,248
$
15,634
$
19,037
Royalty and other mineral rights
$
76,271
$
71,083
$
75,218
Transportation and processing services revenues
3,598
3,796
5,695
Gain on asset sales and disposals
96
-
383
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income
$
79,965
$
74,879
$
81,296
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Net income (loss)
$
68,881
$
19,096
$
(8,702
)
$
79,275
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(19,254
)
-
(19,254
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
10,780
-
10,780
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
2,853
2,853
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
4,079
-
4
4,083
Add: asset impairments
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
72,960
$
10,622
$
(5,845
)
$
77,737
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
62,967
$
14,786
$
(13,854
)
$
63,899
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(14,837
)
-
(14,837
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
13,230
-
13,230
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
9,387
9,387
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
3,868
-
-
3,868
Add: asset impairments
19
-
-
19
Adjusted EBITDA
$
66,854
$
13,179
$
(4,467
)
$
75,566
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
62,900
$
15,704
$
(15,386
)
$
63,218
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(15,759
)
-
(15,759
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
10,780
-
10,780
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
3,638
3,638
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
3,933
3,933
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
5,954
-
-
5,954
Add: asset impairments
3,583
-
-
3,583
Adjusted EBITDA
$
72,437
$
10,725
$
(7,815
)
$
75,347
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
Mineral Rights
Soda Ash
Corporate and Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
73,858
$
10,617
$
(11,575
)
$
72,900
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
101
-
-
101
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
598
-
-
598
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
(2
)
(2
)
Distributable cash flow
$
74,557
$
10,617
$
(11,577
)
$
73,597
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(101
)
-
-
(101
)
Free cash flow
$
74,456
$
10,617
$
(11,577
)
$
73,496
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
699
$
-
$
(2
)
$
697
Net cash used in financing activities
(583
)
-
(94,450
)
(95,033
)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
48,176
$
13,195
$
(9,040
)
$
52,331
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
-
-
-
-
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
-
-
-
-
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
-
-
Distributable cash flow
$
48,176
$
13,195
$
(9,040
)
$
52,331
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
-
-
-
-
Free cash flow
$
48,176
$
13,195
$
(9,040
)
$
52,331
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(614
)
-
(51,647
)
(52,261
)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
68,332
$
10,738
$
(10,182
)
$
68,888
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
384
-
-
384
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
585
-
-
585
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
(59
)
(59
)
Distributable cash flow
$
69,301
$
10,738
$
(10,241
)
$
69,798
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(384
)
-
-
(384
)
Free cash flow
$
68,917
$
10,738
$
(10,241
)
$
69,414
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
969
$
-
$
(59
)
$
910
Net cash used in financing activities
-
-
(91,644
)
(91,644
)
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Cash Flow Cushion
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Last 12 Months
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
63,123
$
82,496
$
68,888
$
72,900
$
287,407
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
346
353
384
101
1,184
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
563
575
585
598
2,321
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
(59
)
(59
)
(2
)
(120
)
Distributable cash flow
$
64,032
$
83,365
$
69,798
$
73,597
$
290,792
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(346
)
(353
)
(384
)
(101
)
(1,184
)
Free cash flow
$
63,686
$
83,012
$
69,414
$
73,496
$
289,608
Less: mandatory Opco debt repayments
(2,365
)
-
(20,334
)
(16,696
)
(39,395
)
Less: preferred unit distributions
(7,500
)
(7,500
)
(7,500
)
(7,500
)
(30,000
)
Less: redemption of preferred units
-
-
-
(48,085
)
(48,085
)
Less: common unit distributions
(9,570
)
(9,571
)
(9,571
)
(40,900
)
(69,612
)
Cash flow cushion
$
44,251
$
65,941
$
32,009
$
(39,685
)
$
102,516
Leverage Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Last 12 Months
Net income
$
66,820
$
74,555
$
63,218
$
79,275
$
283,868
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(14,643
)
(14,556
)
(15,759
)
(19,254
)
(64,212
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
10,486
10,339
10,780
10,780
42,385
Add: interest expense, net
8,108
5,141
3,638
2,853
19,740
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
4,048
2,484
3,933
-
10,465
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
5,847
6,850
5,954
4,083
22,734
Add: asset impairments
43
812
3,583
-
4,438
Adjusted EBITDA
$
80,709
$
85,625
$
75,347
$
77,737
$
319,418
Debt-at March 31, 2023
$
173,591
Leverage Ratio
0.5 x
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Last 12 Months
Net income
$
15,382
$
29,498
$
55,641
$
63,899
$
164,420
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(2,601
)
(6,672
)
(10,625
)
(14,837
)
(34,735
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
-
7,350
13,230
20,580
Add: interest expense, net
9,683
9,652
9,568
9,387
38,290
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
4,871
5,182
3,930
3,868
17,851
Add: asset impairments
16
57
986
19
1,078
Adjusted EBITDA
$
27,351
$
37,717
$
66,850
$
75,566
$
207,484
Debt-at March 31, 2022
$
421,787
Leverage Ratio
2.0 x
