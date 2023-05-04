DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) ("Thryv" or the "Company"), the provider of Thryv, the leading small business software platform, announced that its SaaS revenue grew 24% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023.

"We delivered strong first quarter results," said Joe Walsh, Chairman and CEO. "Every success metric is steady or increasing year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. We performed well against our guidance, reporting strong SaaS revenue growth, improving SaaS Adjusted EBITDA, and increasing marketing services revenue. Our key SaaS metrics, subscribers and ARPU, showed continued strength as a result of prioritizing innovation and execution. This gives us strong predictability and reflects steady, smart growth. We are intensely focused on increasing engagement and usage because these lead to increased renewal and spend."

"Acquisitions of well-run marketing services businesses are a key part of our strategy," Walsh continued. "We are pleased to announce we've acquired Yellow Holdings Limited, the official yellow pages publisher of New Zealand. Also known as Yellow, the company has been New Zealand's leading marketing services company for more than 50 years and has over 10,000 digital clients. Yellow's excellent team will now be able to guide local business owners who are ready to modernize their business, and, as a result, adopt our Thryv platform."

Thryv continues to roll out new products based on its "center" strategy. The most recent launch, Marketing Center, is gaining client sign-ups by providing tools SMBs need to market and grow. With the launch of additional centers over the next few years, Thryv will offer additional functionality at a variety of price points. As a small business scales and gains incremental value through its Thryv platform, clients will be able to expand the solutions they purchase from Thryv.

"Looking ahead to the rest of 2023, we remain confident in our previous full year SaaS revenue guidance and are focused on achieving SaaS EBITDA profitability," said Paul Rouse, Chief Financial Officer. "As a result of our recent acquisition of Yellow Holdings and predictable performance in billings, we are increasing our full year guidance of both marketing services revenue and marketing services EBITDA. We are pleased with our results this quarter. Our goal is to drive more operating leverage in the SaaS business as the year progresses."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total SaaS 1 revenue was $59.9 million, a 24.4% increase year-over-year

revenue was $59.9 million, a 24.4% increase year-over-year Total Marketing Services 2 revenue was $185.6 million, a 28.7% decrease year-over-year

revenue was $185.6 million, a 28.7% decrease year-over-year Consolidated total revenue was $245.6 million, a decrease of 20.4% year-over-year

Consolidated net income was $9.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $33.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $58.5 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.8%

Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.2 million

Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $58.7 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.6%

Consolidated Gross Profit was $154.8 million

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit 3 was $161.9 million

was $161.9 million SaaS Gross Profit was $37.2 million, representing a Gross Profit Margin of 62.0%

SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $38.5 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 64.2%

SaaS Metrics

SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit ("ARPU") 4 increased to $379 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $352 in the first quarter of 2022

increased to $379 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $352 in the first quarter of 2022 Total SaaS clients increased 15% year-over-year to 54 thousand for the first quarter of 2023

Seasoned Net Dollar Retention 5 was 91% at the end of the first quarter of 2023

was 91% at the end of the first quarter of 2023 SaaS monthly active users 6 increased 25% year-over-year to 45 thousand active users for the first quarter of 2023

increased 25% year-over-year to 45 thousand active users for the first quarter of 2023 ThryvPay total payment volume was $45 million, an increase of 78% year-over-year

1 Total SaaS revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $58.1 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, respectively. 2 Total Marketing Services revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $147.3 million and $38.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, respectively. 3 Defined as Gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense. 4 Defined as total client billings for a particular month divided by the number of clients that have one or more revenue-generating solutions in that same month. 5 Seasoned Net Dollar Retention is defined as net dollar retention excluding clients acquired over the previous 12 months. 6 Defined as a client with one or more users who log into our SaaS solutions at least once during the calendar month.

Outlook

Based on information available as of May 4, 2023, Thryv is issuing guidance7 for the second quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below:

2nd Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2023 2023 SaaS Revenue $63.0 - $63.5 $257 to $259 SaaS Adjusted EBITDA $0.75 - $1.25 $2.5 - $3.5

2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2023 2023 2023 2023 Marketing Services Revenue $188 - $190 $114 - $118 $166 - $170 $653 - $663 Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA $187 - $190

Earnings Conference Call Information

Thryv will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's first quarter 2023 results.

For analysts to register for this conference call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at a minimum thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. To listen to the webcast, please use this link or visit Thryv's Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.thryv.com.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter "87769."

7 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

Final Results

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue $ 245,555 $ 308,375 Cost of services 90,747 110,519 Gross profit 154,808 197,856 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 76,343 93,955 General and administrative 47,680 52,194 Total operating expenses 124,023 146,149 Operating income 30,785 51,707 Other income (expense): Interest expense (16,488 ) (13,108 ) Interest expense, related party - (1,759 ) Other components of net periodic pension (cost) benefit (121 ) 70 Other income (expense) (366 ) 6,222 Income before income tax expense 13,810 43,132 Income tax expense (4,496 ) (9,621 ) Net income $ 9,314 $ 33,511 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (2,188 ) 5,448 Comprehensive income $ 7,126 $ 38,959 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.98 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.88 Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income per common share: Basic 34,606,864 34,159,979 Diluted 36,981,652 37,957,685

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,395 $ 16,031 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $13,196 in 2023 and $14,766 in 2022 271,905 284,698 Contract assets, net of allowance of $30 in 2023 and $33 in 2022 2,120 2,583 Taxes receivable 7,918 11,553 Prepaid expenses 39,580 25,092 Indemnification asset 27,250 26,495 Other current assets 24,463 11,864 Total current assets 388,631 378,316 Fixed assets and capitalized software, net 38,115 42,334 Goodwill 564,934 566,004 Intangible assets, net 33,019 34,715 Deferred tax assets 115,796 113,859 Other assets 31,772 42,649 Total assets $ 1,172,267 $ 1,177,877 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,980 $ 18,972 Accrued liabilities 127,229 126,810 Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits 32,675 31,919 Contract liabilities 47,782 41,854 Current portion of long-term debt 70,000 70,000 Other current liabilities 10,164 10,937 Total current liabilities 296,830 300,492 Term Loan, net 311,483 345,256 ABL Facility 72,231 54,554 Pension obligations, net 72,584 72,590 Deferred tax liabilities - 513 Other liabilities 24,086 22,205 Total long-term liabilities 480,384 495,118 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 61,557,811 shares issued and 34,817,979 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023; and 61,279,379 shares issued and 34,593,837 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 616 613 Additional paid-in capital 1,112,420 1,105,701 Treasury stock - 26,739,832 shares at March 31, 2023 and 26,685,542 shares at December 31, 2022 (469,941 ) (468,879 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (18,449 ) (16,261 ) Accumulated deficit (229,593 ) (238,907 ) Total stockholders' equity 395,053 382,267 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,172,267 $ 1,177,877

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 9,314 $ 33,511 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,431 21,969 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,361 1,441 Deferred income taxes (1,675 ) (5,671 ) Provision for credit losses and service credits 5,755 5,467 Stock-based compensation expense 5,393 1,928 Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) 121 (70 ) (Gain) loss on foreign currency exchange rates (881 ) 1,077 Bargain purchase gain - (7,297 ) Other (756 ) 1,440 Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions: Accounts receivable 16,268 (12,361 ) Contract assets 463 1,285 Prepaid expenses and other assets (14,679 ) (6,920 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,515 ) (9,775 ) Other liabilities 2,711 3,303 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,311 29,327 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software (5,136 ) (3,999 ) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired - (22,003 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (5,136 ) (26,002 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments of Term Loan (35,000 ) (15,444 ) Payments of Term Loan, related party - (2,056 ) Proceeds from ABL Facility 272,857 302,374 Payments of ABL Facility (255,179 ) (279,327 ) Other 267 839 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (17,055 ) 6,386 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (290 ) 541 Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,830 10,252 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 18,180 13,557 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 28,010 $ 23,809 Supplemental Information Cash paid for interest $ 15,008 $ 11,966 Cash (received) paid for income taxes, net $ (992 ) $ 15,421

The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company's reportable segments:

Three Months Ended March 31, Change (in thousands) 2023 2022(1) Amount % Revenue Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 147,300 $ 212,533 $ (65,233 ) (30.7 )% SaaS 58,127 47,343 10,784 22.8 % Thryv International Marketing Services 38,326 47,664 (9,338 ) (19.6 )% SaaS 1,802 835 967 115.8 % Consolidated Revenue $ 245,555 $ 308,375 $ (62,820 ) (20.4 )% Segment Gross Profit Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 93,174 $ 136,510 $ (43,336 ) (31.7 )% SaaS 35,960 29,409 6,551 22.3 % Thryv International Marketing Services 24,480 31,716 (7,236 ) (22.8 )% SaaS 1,194 221 973 NM Consolidated Segment Gross Profit $ 154,808 $ 197,856 $ (43,048 ) (21.8 )% Segment EBITDA Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 41,264 $ 66,395 $ (25,131 ) (37.9 )% SaaS 1,122 (4,364 ) 5,486 125.7 % Thryv International Marketing Services 17,409 24,097 (6,688 ) (27.8 )% SaaS (1,326 ) (2,411 ) 1,085 45.0 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,469 $ 83,717 $ (25,248 ) (30.2 )%

(1) Thryv U.S. includes Vivial results of operations subsequent to the January 21, 2022 acquisition date.

Non-GAAP Measures

Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Gross Profit, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income and Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit. Both Net income and Gross profit are the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net income:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 9,314 $ 33,511 Interest expense 16,488 14,867 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,431 21,969 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 5,393 1,928 Restructuring and integration expenses (2) 5,340 5,827 Income tax expense 4,496 9,621 Transaction costs (3) 373 1,720 Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) (4) 121 (70 ) Non-cash gain from remeasurement of indemnification asset (5) (756 ) (400 ) Other (6) 2,269 (5,256 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,469 $ 83,717

(1) We record Stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company's stock-based compensation awards. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation. (3) Expenses related to the Vivial Acquisition and other transaction costs. (4) Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) relates to periodic mark-to-market pension remeasurement. (5) In connection with the YP Acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date. (6) Other primarily represents foreign exchange-related expense. Additionally, during the three months ended March 31, 2022, Other includes the bargain purchase gain as a result of the Vivial Acquisition.

The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing

Services SaaS Marketing

Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 93,174 $ 35,960 $ 24,480 $ 1,194 $ 154,808 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,918 1,142 2,779 145 6,984 Stock-based compensation expense 103 46 - - 149 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 96,195 $ 37,148 $ 27,259 $ 1,339 $ 161,941 Gross Margin 63.3 % 61.9 % 63.9 % 66.3 % 63.0 % Adjusted Gross Margin 65.3 % 63.9 % 71.1 % 74.3 % 65.9 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing

Services SaaS Marketing

Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 136,510 $ 29,409 $ 31,716 $ 221 $ 197,856 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,395 979 4,366 76 9,816 Stock-based compensation expense 61 15 - - 76 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 140,966 $ 30,403 $ 36,082 $ 297 $ 207,748 Gross Margin 64.2 % 62.1 % 66.5 % 26.5 % 64.2 % Adjusted Gross Margin 66.3 % 64.2 % 75.7 % 35.6 % 67.4 %

Supplemental Financial Information

The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by (i) Marketing Services businesses in the U.S., International and in Total and (ii) SaaS businesses in the U.S., International and in Total. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding segment financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our global SaaS and Marketing Services financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our global SaaS and Marketing Services past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 147,300 $ 38,326 $ 185,626 $ 58,127 $ 1,802 $ 59,929 Adjusted EBITDA 41,264 17,409 58,673 1,122 (1,326 ) (204 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28.0 % 45.4 % 31.6 % 1.9 % (73.6 )% (0.3 )%

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 212,533 $ 47,664 $ 260,197 $ 47,343 $ 835 $ 48,178 Adjusted EBITDA 66,395 24,097 90,492 (4,364 ) (2,411 ) (6,775 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.2 % 50.6 % 34.8 % (9.2 )% NM (14.1 )%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that include the words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "forecast", "estimate", "expect", "preliminary", "intend", "plan", "target", "project", "outlook", "future", "forward", "guidance" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity to fund operations; the Company's future operating and financial performance; the Company's ability to consummate acquisitions, or, if consummated, to successfully integrate acquired businesses into the Company's operations, the Company's ability to recognize the benefits of acquisitions, or the failure of an acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives; limitations on our operating and strategic flexibility and the ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or expand business strategies under the terms of our credit facilities; our ability to retain existing business and obtain and retain new business; general economic or business conditions affecting the markets we serve; declining use of print yellow page directories by consumers; our ability to collect trade receivables from clients to whom we extend credit; credit risk associated with our reliance on small and medium sized businesses as clients; our ability to attract and retain key managers; increased competition in our markets; our ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or our financial position; our ability to maintain agreements with major Internet search and local media companies; reduced advertising spending and increased contract cancellations by our clients, which causes reduced revenue; and our ability to anticipate or respond effectively to changes in technology and consumer preferences as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on From 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. For these reasons, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today's economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for approximately 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.

