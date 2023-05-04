The company's director Abhinav Mahajan told pv magazine the new 400 MW solar panel production line will become operational by July this year. The facility can produce M10, half-cut, 144-cell modules.From pv magazine India Noida-based IB Solar is expanding its PV module manufacturing capacity to 500 MW with the addition of a 400 MW fully automated line. The new facility, located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, will become operational by July this year. IB Solar director Abhinav Mahajan told pv magazine their new 400 MW facility can produce M10, half-cut, 144-cell modules. Cliantech Solutions ...

