SHI International B.V. strengthens support for customers in the European Union

SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, today announced the establishment of SHI International B.V. in the Netherlands, enhancing the organization's support for customers in the European Union.

The new sales and finance operation in Amsterdam complements SHI's existing warehousing and Integration Center facility in Tiel, Netherlands, as well as SHI's other EU-based operations in Dublin and Paris.

"SHI is investing heavily in our international operations, both to support our North American customers with operations in Europe, as well as service our local customers in the UK, France, Ireland, Netherlands and other EU countries," said Celeste Lee, Senior Vice President, International at SHI. "We grew our international business by 25% in 2022 and this investment will help us maintain that trajectory in 2023 and beyond, despite the challenging economic climate."

SHI International B.V. will also bring new sales, finance and technology jobs to the Amsterdam region, with plans to expand beyond the initial launch staff through the rest of 2023.

About SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

