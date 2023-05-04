CloudX Announces AP Automation Integration With Cox Automotive's Dealertrack DMS

Automotive dealerships using Cox Automotive's Dealertrack DMS can now automate their accounts payable and payment processing functions with CloudX APSmart.

NORTH HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / CloudX, a SaaS company delivering intelligent accounting automation services nationwide, today announces a data integration collaboration with Cox Automotive's Dealertrack DMS, a leading provider of technology solutions for automotive dealerships. This collaboration will provide benefits for mutual dealer customers of both CloudX and Dealertrack DMS.

With CloudX and Dealertrack DMS, US auto dealerships can automate their accounts payable and payment processing functions to increase efficiency and drive profitability across operations. CloudX's APSmart AP automation software automatically processes invoices, statements, and vendor payments while generating monthly cash rebates from spending. With APSmart, implementation is tailored to a dealership's unique business rules and workflows for optimal efficiency and standardization across locations.

"With several successful case studies created for Dealertrack customers, we are excited to announce an official integration that has already proven both reliable and scalable. Dealertrack DMS customers can now automate vendor invoice processing, statement reconciliation, and payment processing by leveraging Opentrack APIs with an adaptable software designed to fit their needs as a growing business," said Chris Cosgrove, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of CloudX.

CloudX has been automating accounting processes since 2011 and has helped dealerships across America integrate seamlessly with their DMS solutions for better efficiency, visibility, and cost reduction. Adaptive to the changing business needs of both single site to multi-store franchise dealerships, CloudX's automation solutions facilitate streamlined accounting processes and workflows of all types.

CloudX partnered with Lou Fusz Automotive Network, a 12-location automotive group operating on Dealertrack DMS, to automate the invoice process across all locations using APSmart. Learn about CFO Joe Burris' APSmart adoption and results by visiting CloudX's AP automation case study page.

For more information about CloudX, visit cloudxdpo.com.

About CloudX

CloudX is an accounting automation software as a service company that designs, operates, and supports adaptable digital transformation solutions for a range of accounting functions, including:

Accounts payable automation

B2B Payment automation

Accounts receivable remittance processing

Purchase requisition processing

Customized solutions

CloudX solutions generate process visibility, automate document processing, and reduce the cost of processing documents through automation.

