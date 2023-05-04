Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
04.05.2023 | 16:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Council of Europe Development Bank on STO Sustainable Bonds (191/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Council of
Europe Development Bank with effect from 2023-05-05. Last day of trading is set
to 2028-05-05. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1141350
