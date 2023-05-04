Budapest, Hungary--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Recently, Made-in-China.com and the Hungary-China Chamber of Commerce co-hosted a precise matching Selected Sourcing Connect event, aimed at providing overseas buyers with Chinese suppliers. This event connected local buyers with top-notch Chinese suppliers, reducing procurement costs, while also providing Chinese suppliers with opportunities to expand into international markets. The successful collaboration resulted in a win-win situation for both parties, promoting stronger trade relationships between Hungary and China.

Made-in-China.com, a leading B2B e-commerce platform in China, successfully held the Selected Sourcing Connect event in Hungary's China-Europe Business and Trade Logistics Park. With a localized perspective, the platform built an efficient cooperation channel for both parties, bringing more business opportunities for Hungarian entrepreneurs and increasing the reach of Chinese suppliers. Zoltan Honigh, General Manager of Hungarian company PannonLog Invest Zrt, shared his years of purchasing and user experience on Made-in-China.com. He praised the platform's user experience, stating that it is very friendly, and suppliers respond quickly and timely, which has greatly improved his company's procurement efficiency.

The Selected Sourcing Connect event received a total of 122 procurement requests from heavy industries such as automotive parts, batteries, wires, lighting, and industrial robots. Among them, a Ningbo automation control equipment company successfully closed a deal during one-on-one precise negotiations with a buyer, showcasing the effectiveness of the event.

In addition to traditional face-to-face negotiations, the event also used live video connections for Hungarian buyers to gain an intuitive understanding of the Chinese suppliers' factory overview, product parameters, and other relevant information. This innovative approach allowed for "zero distance, zero time difference" efficient communication, breaking trust barriers, and significantly improving communication efficiency.

These achievements demonstrate that the Selected Sourcing Connect not only creates business opportunities for both parties but also fosters the in-depth development of Hungary-China trade cooperation. Hungarian buyers have expressed satisfaction with the results of the event, with a buyer from Füzfo Építo Kft. expressing gratitude to Made-in-China.com for organizing the Selected Sourcing Connect and introducing them to potential future suppliers.

This year, Made-in-China.com has held Selected Sourcing Connect events in 18 countries, helping Chinese suppliers achieve precise matching and expand their international markets. The platform's efforts have been instrumental in facilitating global trade, and the continuous expansion of such events is expected to further promote international collaboration and contribute to global economic growth.

About Made-in-China.com

Founded in 1998, Made-in-China.com specializes in B2B cross-border trade. It is an integrated service platform committed to tapping business opportunities by providing one-stop full-cycle trade services for its global buyers and Chinese suppliers.

