Croatian high-performance EV component supplier and car manufacturer Rimac Technology has developed a novel battery architecture that is said to reduce efficiency losses by up to 50% while decreasing the system footprint by up to 40% compared to current state-of-the-art solutions.Croatia's Rimac Technology has announced its entry into the stationary energy storage systems (ESS) market with a new brand, Rimac Energy. Mass manufacturing is expected to start in 2025, with manufacturing capacities scaling up into the double-digit GWh-scale. Leveraging its group's expertise in EV technology, Rimac ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...