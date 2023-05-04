Quantanite Strengthens its Global Customer Solutions, IT and Operational Leadership Teams

The trusted outsourcing and customer experience experts continue to grow and invest in its people to become better every day.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Quantanite, a customer experience and digital outsourcing solutions provider for the world's fastest-growing brands, today announced the strengthening of its Global Customer Solutions, IT and Operational Leadership Teams with 5 new appointments; 2 to strengthen its Global Customer Solutions and IT teams, as well as 3 appointments to strengthen its Operational Teams in key regions, South Africa and Bangladesh.

The move comes following 12 months of significant growth which has seen investment in its people to become better every day, deployment of better capabilities to improve client outcomes, and the devoting of resources to develop communities and give back to societies.

The 2 global appointments will ensure cohesiveness across regions, key industry knowledge and experience, inspire innovation, and significantly drive continued client growth in an increasingly competitive customer experience and outsourcing market.

Gabriel Grover joins as Vice President of Customer Solutions and brings with him significant experience in outsourcing services, and a strong track record of success in selling into multiple verticals including BFSI, EdTech, Travel, Healthcare and Telecom.

Mandar Muthye joins as Global IT Director bringing 25 years of IT experience and a proven track record of delivering technology services in a global delivery model. Mandar has exceptional skills and expertise, having delivered some of today's leading technology solutions for the banking and financial services sector.

The 3 operational appointments will allow the business to further customise and optimise customer journeys across self and assisted service, increase process optimisations and automation, and deliver outcomes cost effectively.

Anirban Basak joins as newly appointed Vice President of Operations for Quantanite's Dhaka service delivery centre bringing 24 years' experience in the global outsourcing industry.

Dillon Pillay joins in the new position of Director of Operations in the Johannesburg service delivery centre, bringing with him more than 20 years' experience in the outsourcing industry.

Ritesh Seetaram has been appointed Director of Operations in Johannesburg previously holding the position of contact centre manager for Quantanite. Ritesh has over 15 years' experience and will play a pivotal role in the development of processes for client relationships.

Quantanite's Atreya Chaganty, the group's Chief Executive Officer comments that "Our newly appointed leaders bring vast experience in selling, designing and delivering digital customer solutions for our clients and are a great addition to the Quantanite family. As we continue to grow it is important we hire the right talent to ensure we help our clients consistently understand what their customers are saying about their products or services, address their needs, and ensure they are satisfied with every interaction. We believe better people make better businesses and communities".

About Quantanite:

Quantanite is a customer experience solutions and digital outsourcing company that helps fast-growing companies and leading global brands to transform and grow. The company delivers customer experience services, back-office services, content moderation and transcription services, data labelling and annotation, and provides B2B lead generation services through its sister brand Growthonics. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company's nearly 2,000 employees operate on four continents and through a collaborative and consultative approach, rethink business processes ensuring clients employ the optimal mix of automation and human intelligence. To learn more visit us at www.quantanite.com .

