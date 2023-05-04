DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 04-May-2023 / 16:53 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Sean McKeon Reason for the notification 2 a) Position/status Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance Initial Notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, a) type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code 1. Vesting of awards granted 23 December 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Nature of the Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan b) transaction 2. Sale of 3,143 ordinary shares of 0.01 each to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of awards referred to in (1) which is payable immediately Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume 0.01 6,000 (s) 4.544 3,143

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated

volume As above

- Price

Date of the 2023-04-28

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional

Information

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 241537 EQS News ID: 1625087 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

