Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Essex Oil Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 4, 2023, were duly passed.

At the Meeting, the number of directors were set at four and all director nominees, Mr. Dominique Monardo, Mr. Robert Wyllie, Mr. William Miertschin, and Mr. Edward Murphy, were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of appointing Jackson & Co., LLP as auditors of the Company.

The Company does not have any definitive plans in place for the operation of the business at this time. However, the Company will proceed in a search for a business reverse take-over, merger, amalgamation or other form of combination.

For more information, please contact:

Essex Oil Ltd.

Dominique Monardo, CEO

sheriquestion@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164871