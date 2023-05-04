Softwave TRT: Chris Holt Takes the Helm as New CEO of SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies, Ushering in a New Era of Growth

Amazon Healthcare veteran Chris Holt brings experience and a bold vision to lead SoftWave TRT's market expansion and product innovation efforts.

KENNESAW, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / In March 2022, Chris Holt joined SoftWave TRT as a strategic advisor and co-CEO, bolstering the company's growth and clinical effectiveness across various healthcare sectors. Prior to his strategic advisory work at SoftWave TRT, Holt held the position of Leader, Global Healthcare at Amazon, where he played a pivotal role in establishing Amazon Business for healthcare, and was instrumental in developing initiatives across Cloud/ML/AI, Pharmacy, and Medical domains.





Chris Holt, SoftWave TRT CEO





Previously, Holt served as the Senior Vice President of Business Ventures at Vizient, managing hospital-facing supply networks with nonprofit hospital expenditures surpassing $10 billion. His diverse experience also includes roles as CEO of Tiger Medical, leading China operations for Cardinal Health, and guiding UPS Healthcare's early expansion.

SoftWave TRT, LLC, a leading medical technology company, specializes in Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) utilizing unfocused, electrohydraulic shockwaves. The patented, non-invasive treatment has been proven to be effective and safe, offering quick treatment times and faster healing for orthopedics, pain, wound care, urology, traumatology, and aesthetics. SoftWave TRT has doubled in size in the past year and is dedicated to advancing the science of tissue healing and regeneration, as well as developing cutting-edge solutions that enhance the quality of life for people around the world.

"As we enter a new phase of the company, I am confident that Chris' strategic vision will elevate us to even greater heights. Given his background and expertise, he is the ideal person to help guide us forward into this next chapter," says John Warlick, SoftWave TRT Founder and Chief Strategy Officer.

Holt is a well-known, disruptive innovator in healthcare, having designed and scaled several new businesses that continue as billion-dollar-plus forces today. He's a passionate advocate for a smarter, simpler, more affordable healthcare system, where consumers can control their destiny and take charge of their health.

"Working with John Warlick and the SoftWave leadership over the past year, I realized through repeated patient and provider testimonials how powerful this technology is at healing and improving people's lives. My mission is to get this technology into the hands of more clinicians. As we say here, 'Let the healing begin, one SoftWave at a time!'"-Chris Holt, SoftWave TRT Chief Executive Officer.

SoftWave TRT, a Kennesaw, GA-based company, has been at the forefront of extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) since 2004. With a reputation for German engineering excellence, SoftWave is trusted by leading medical research centers in the United States and globally. The efficacy of the company's technology is backed by hundreds of published studies and the devices have FDA 510(k) clearance for connective tissue activation, chronic diabetic foot ulcer treatment, acute second-degree burn management, pain reduction, and improved blood supply.

