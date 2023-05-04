

BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding



BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons EDIP deferred shares 2022 award BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 2 May 2023 the following conditional share awards (the "Awards") were made to the executive directors under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Awards were made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the 2023 directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") and as provided for in the 2022 directors' remuneration report (the "Report"), which were approved by shareholders on 27 April 2023. Level of award The Awards represent thirty-three per cent of the 2022 annual bonus which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares. In calculating the number of bp shares over which these Awards have been made, the Remuneration Committee has applied the average price of bp shares over the 90 calendar days up to and including the annual general meeting that was held on 27 April 2023 (£5.29). Number of shares subject to award Name Award Bernard Looney 147,567 ordinary shares Murray Auchincloss 87,584 ordinary shares

These awards will vest in three years in accordance with the rules of the Plan. The executive directors will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bernard Looney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction 147,567 conditional share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)



Nil consideration

147,567



d) Aggregated information

Volume



Price



Total

147,567



Nil consideration. Market value £5.29



Nil consideration. Market value £780,629.43 e) Date of the transaction 2 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Murray Auchincloss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction 87,584 conditional share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)



Nil consideration

87,584



d) Aggregated information

Volume



Price



Total

87,584



Nil consideration. Market value £5.29



Nil consideration. Market value £463,319.36 e) Date of the transaction 2 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

