WKN: 868284 | ISIN: US7043261079 | Ticker-Symbol: PCX
Tradegate
04.05.23
20:34 Uhr
97,55 Euro
+0,15
+0,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PAYCHEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAYCHEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,4597,5521:02
97,4097,6021:02
ACCESSWIRE
04.05.2023 | 20:50
Paychex, Inc.: Healthy Employees = Healthy Business: Why Invest in Mental Wellness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Paychex, Inc.

Overview

Title: Healthy Employees = Healthy Business: Why Invest In Mental Wellness

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 30 minutes

Join Paychex and Mental Health America to assess how poor mental health could impact your business. Learn six steps to improve workplace wellness.

Attend and explore:

  • What causes poor employee mental health.
  • The business cost.
  • What do employees need to be healthy?
  • Four reasons to invest in mental wellness.
  • What employers are doing that works?

Note: This webinar is not eligible for CPE or IRS CE credit

About the Speakers

America Paredes, PhD (She/Her/Hers/Ella)
Chief Social Impact Officer
Mental Health America

Dr. America Paredes leads the implementation of MHA's forward-thinking equity-focused approach to change by developing and implementing innovative partnership strategies. She has over 20 years of experience in mental health and supports MHA's programmatic, public engagement, and community awareness efforts.

Pamela Lacy
HR Services Human Resources Coach
Paychex, Inc.

Pamela has over 20 years of HR experience and has worked as an in-house HR coach and manager for various start-up companies - high-tech, transportation, and finance - before coming to Paychex. She will be sharing how Paychex can help businesses to create a healthier and more-balanced workplace. Pamela is PHR and SHRM-CP certified.

View original content here

Paychex, Inc. , Thursday, May 4, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paychex, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paychex, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paychex-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paychex, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753030/Healthy-Employees-Healthy-Business-Why-Invest-in-Mental-Wellness

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
