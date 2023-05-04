Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org Highlights Inspirational Entrepreneur Jonathan Makonnen This Mental Health Awareness Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Skys the Limit

Moved by a desire to enhance positive messaging and representation in the streetwear and athleisure industry, Sky's the Limit entrepreneur Jonathan Makonnen created a brand that represents an essential mindset where everyone feels driven to be the best version of themselves: UNFAZED.

His brand is more than a fashionable moment; it's a movement. UNFAZED is a unique streetwear/athleisure brand that focuses on empowering all human beings to be their best as often as possible by having a strong, powerful mindset when adversity arises.

"My motivation to keep working on my business stems from the potential to inspire and motivate millions of people through the brand. With 50 million organic uses of unfazed, I see an opportunity to capitalize on this momentum. I am driven by a desire to leave a positive impact on communities globally and shift the youths' mindset towards understanding that they can accomplish anything with the right attitude," said Jonathan.

In 2018 Jonathan was diagnosed with colon cancer. This experience only served to reinforce his belief in his brand. When he received the diagnosis, he found himself demonstrating the values that he preaches, being UNFAZED, and focusing on controlling what he could, not what was out of his control. Confident that this was his purpose, he now spreads this message through his merchandise, and it's that purpose that keeps him going each day.

"As an entrepreneur, I think the hardest thing is going through a situation and not having the resources or knowledge to correct your mistakes. Two individual mentors, both from Accenture, who have helped me are Shayna Michel and Amritpal Singh. Shayna has been instrumental in discussing marketing strategies for my business and arranging legal resources, while Amritpal assisted me in devising an SEO game plan and handling backend Shopify-related matters. With the mentors' help, I can say more than anything they have given me the confidence that no matter what resources or questions I may have, I know I can present it to them, and it will get figured out. With their resources and help, it sounds cliche, but Sky's the Limit for my business," said Jonathan.

Read more about Jonathan here.

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQI+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise.

For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

# # #

About SkysThelimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Jonathan Makonnen, Founder of UNFAZED



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Skys the Limit on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Skys the Limit

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/skys-limit

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Skys the Limit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753068/SkysTheLimitorg-Highlights-Inspirational-Entrepreneur-Jonathan-Makonnen-This-Mental-Health-Awareness-Month