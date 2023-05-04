Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Legacy Wealth Strategies, a leading provider of financial planning and wealth management services in Columbus, Ohio, is pleased to announce the launch of its revamped business planning program. With the goal of simplifying the complexities, LWS strives to provide entrepreneurs and business owners with the knowledge and guidance they need to create a legacy and secure the future of their business.

Scott Grotelueschen and Jonathan Codispoti, co-founders of Legacy Wealth Strategies, have a combined 45 years of experience in the financial services industry and are experts in helping business owners plan for the future. The Program is aimed at helping business owners implement creative strategies for hiring and retaining key staff members, so business owners can improve the overall efficiency of their operations.

In addition, the program offers comprehensive business succession planning services to help business owners prepare for the eventual transfer of their businesses to the next generation or to a private equity firm.

"At Legacy Wealth Strategies, we believe that it takes a team of dedicated individuals to help build a successful business, and it also takes a team to help you successfully pass on your legacy," said Scott Grotelueschen. "We are proud to offer this comprehensive program, which combines our expertise in financial planning with our deep understanding of the unique challenges facing business owners."

Jonathan P. Codispoti & Scott Grotelueschen



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9745/164883_f9b991d3d4d828db_001full.jpg

For more information about the program from Legacy Wealth Strategies, visit www.LWS-LLC.com.

Contact:



Jonathan P. Codispoti

Co-Founder

President

Legacy Wealth Strategies

614-785-5100

jcodispoti@lfgco.com

Scott Grotelueschen

Co-Founder

Wealth Management Advisor

Legacy Wealth Strategies

(614) 785-5100

sgrotelueschen@lfgco.com

Material discussed is meant for general informational purposes only and is not to be construed as tax, legal, or investment advice. Although the information has been gathered from sources believed to be reliable, please note that individual situations can vary. Therefore, the information should be relied upon only when coordinated with individual professional advice. Guardian, its subsidiaries, agents, and employees do not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. Consult your tax, legal, or accounting professional regarding your individual situation. Jonathan Codispoti and Scott Grotelueschen are Registered Representatives and Financial Advisors of Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS). OSJ: 8425 Pulsar Place, Suite 450, Columbus, OH 43240. PH: 614-785-5100. Securities products and advisory services offered through PAS, member FINRA, SIPC. Financial Representative of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. PAS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian. Legacy Wealth Strategies and Lifetime Financial Growth are not affiliates or subsidiaries of PAS or Guardian. Lifetime Financial Growth is not registered in any state or with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Registered Investment Advisor. Jonathan's California Insurance License #0H46340. Scotts' CA Insurance License #0K07792. 2023-154765 Exp. 04/25.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164883