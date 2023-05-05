Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") has received the written reasons for judgment of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the petition of shareholder, Xiaoling Ren, seeking leave to commence a derivative action on behalf of the Company against certain of the former and current directors in relation to the transactions between the Company and Union Goal Offshore Solutions Limited (see news release of December 31, 2020). The court has denied leave to bring an action against all but one director, granting leave to Ms. Ren to bring a derivative action only as against former director and CEO, Diana Hu. There is a limited period within which either party may appeal the court's decision.

