Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2APXA | ISIN: US69344D4088 | Ticker-Symbol: PLO
Frankfurt
04.05.23
09:15 Uhr
18,800 Euro
+0,200
+1,08 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PLDT INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLDT INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,90020,80004.05.
20,00020,60004.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PLDT INC ADR
PLDT INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLDT INC ADR18,800+1,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.