Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) is continuing its growth in the professional market with the acquisition of Pacojet, a Swiss family-owned company specializing in the development and marketing of a revolutionary culinary appliance that has been a favorite of chefs for thirty years.

Founded in 1992, Pacojet is a Swiss company that has developed a unique emulsifier that can make ice creams, sorbets, sauces, mousses, fillings, purées and much more in less than 90 seconds. The global chef driven success story attributed with Pacojet lead to the neologism of "pacotizing" respectively pacossage®; today a registered trademark referencing the unique process associated with using the Pacojet to process frozen food into ultra-smooth textures to achieve signature dishes consistently.

With the acquisition of Pacojet, Groupe SEB's professional activity is thus enriched by a complementary offer of an iconic brand and products that meet the strong development ambitions in this segment.

Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman of Groupe SEB, said: "We are delighted with the acquisition of Pacojet, which will enable Groupe SEB to continue to accelerate in the professional segment, a strategic market that is growing rapidly and profitably. Pacojet's products complement our existing professional offer and enjoy an unrivalled reputation. They contribute to creating a true ecosystem for our customers. We look forward to welcoming the Pacojet team and pursue our ambition in the professional sector together".

In 2022, Groupe SEB's professional business sales amounted to €725 million, up to 15.6% including 9.2% organic growth, confirming solid sales momentum. The professional business accounted for 10% of Groupe SEB's total sales. The professional coffee activity accounts for 90% of segment sales, whether with automatic and traditional espresso machines or professional filter coffee preparation. Beyond professional coffee, the Group is also present in the hotel sector (supply of professional equipment to hotels) with an offer of professional crepe makers, waffle maker and planchas (via its subsidiary Krampouz acquired in 2019) and more recently professional juice extraction machines via its subsidiary Zummo acquired in 2022.

About Pacojet

- Founded in 1992 in Switzerland and based in Zug (Switzerland)

- 24 M€ in revenues by 2022

- Present in more than 60 countries worldwide, 90% of the turnover from exports

- 40 employees

- Products: Pacojet 2+, Pacojet 4, accessories

- Worldwide patents and models registered

Next key dates 2023 May 17 | 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 26 after market H1 2023 sales and results October 26 after market 9-month 2023 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 33 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling nearly 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 30,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005106/en/

